New Western sanctions have been implemented to exert greater pressure on Putin's oil revenue. gurus of decision

However, some energy analysts are still not sure that the limitations will be a "transformative event," despite the West's latest move to escalate its oil war against Russia.

The EU imposed similar limitations on the import of crude oil on December 5, and on February 5 an embargo on Russian oil products entered into force. The European Union, Australia, the Group of Seven industrialized countries, and the European Union on Friday established a cap on the price at which non-coalition countries may buy refined fuels and seaborne Russian diesel while still enjoying access to Western shipping and financial facilities.

In light of Moscow's continued conflicts in Ukraine, the price cap coalition, which is made up of Australia, Canada, the EU, Japan, the U.K., and the U.S., aims to reduce Russian President Vladimir Putin's war fund.

Last week, the EU and its G-7 allies announced that they had set two ceiling prices for Russian oil products: one is a $100 per barrel cap on items like diesel that sell at a bonus to crude, and the other is a $45 cap on items like gasoline that trade at a discount to the same basis.

The restrictions, according to some analysts, might result in "significant market dislocations," and the EU ban is more disruptive and complicated than previous sanctions.

Not everyone claims this examination.

"There is an overwhelming assumption that this will be a huge disruption to everything. I don't think this will be a transformative event," Viktor Katona, a lead crude analyst at Kpler, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday.

"I don't think that this will have the impact that a lot of people can imagine, and the main driver for this will be human creativity — and the constant search for a new solution, for a new supply chain or a new route," Katona stated.

"This will bring us basically into the same story that we had with the oil price cap back in December. People expected a lot of things. In the end, it never really happened," he added.

The 27-member bloc enacted a prohibition on the acquisition, import, or transfer of seaborne crude oil and petroleum products from Russia as part of the sixth package of sanctions against that country that was approved in June of last year. Early in December and early in February, however, the restrictions were in effect.

Asked whether those predicting significant market disruption because of the measures targeting Russia's refined oil products were likely to be wide of the mark, Katona replied, "I think they are. I would say that the main development of the past two weeks when it comes to Russian diesel has been happening not in Europe, but in North Africa."

At least 6 million barrels of ultra-low sulfur gasoline, according to Katona, were anticipated to be shipped to North African nations from Russia. This is nearly one-quarter of what the European Union previously bought from Moscow.

He explained that because North African nations are not part of the coalition for a price ceiling, the validity of a "substantial transformation clause" is still in doubt.

"Basically, you drip one droplet of something else into a cargo of Russian diesel and it is already Moroccan, it is already Algerian, it is already Tunisian," Katona said. "All of these countries have seen quite a substantial uptick in Russian diesel flows. And we expect that Feb. 5 kicks in, and there will be a lot of flows from North Africa, basically Russian in all but name."

The Kremlin reiterated its objection to the measures before the Western cutoff of its oil supply and issued a warning that it would lead to even more market imbalances.

"It will lead to further imbalances in the international energy markets," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday, according to Russian news agency Tass. "Naturally, we are taking precautions to protect our interests from the risks associated with it."

The current round of Western sanctions, according to energy analysts at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, is more likely to disrupt flows than severely damage supplies because the markets for oil-related products have had plenty of time to prepare.

"Still, while flows are readjusting, some disruption is possible, especially in the middle distillate market, which was already tight before the latest sanctions," analysts at Eurasia Group said in an analysis note.

"Russia may struggle to compensate fully for the loss of EU buyers, especially if a recovering China stops exporting so much surplus fuel and instead starts to import significant quantities again," they added.

"This is a very substantial disruption to a key industrial field across much of the eurozone," Edward Bell, commodities analyst at Emirates NBD, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Monday.

"Russia was the dominant external supplier of diesel to eurozone economies, so the fact that this embargo is now in place means that there will be a little bit of a readjustment and scrambling to get those additional barrels."

Bell noted that it appears as though Russia has so far been successful in expanding its diesel shipments to established markets like Turkey and partners in North Africa and Asia. "All this means those shipments will take longer," he added.

"This is not a positive indicator in terms of the direction for prices going down and easing the burden of energy prices on consumers but in terms of actually disrupting supply it doesn't seem like we are in any kind of panic stations just yet."

Bell predicted that, as a result of the Western embargo on Russian petroleum products, Saudi Arabia's supplies of diesel to Europe might see a "big uptick."

Source: CNBC News

