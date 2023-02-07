Upon reaching 5,100 fatalities from the Turkey-Syria earthquake, the Turkish leader proclaims a state of emergency.

Photo by Tamás Szabó on Unsplash

On Tuesday, more than 5,100 individuals were killed in two earthquakes that destroyed ten districts in southern Turkey and the neighboring Syria region, prompting President Tayyip Erdogan to proclaim an emergency in those areas.

Rescuers were battling to extract people out of the wreckage of collapsed buildings in a "race against time" a day after the earthquakes struck while working in difficult conditions.

The number of fatalities appeared to be on the rise as the disaster's scope became more and more clear. It was thought that thousands of youngsters may have been slaughtered, according to a UN official.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake, the deadliest in Turkey since 1999, and another one an hour later destroyed hundreds of structures, destroyed hospitals and schools, and left tens of thousands of individuals hurt or homeless in many Turkish and Syrian cities.

Rescue operations and the distribution of relief were impeded by the harsh winter weather, which also made the situation for the homeless considerably worse. There were fuel and energy shortages in several locations.

Aid workers expressed particular worry about the situation in Syria, which is already experiencing a humanitarian crisis following a nearly 12-year civil war.

In a speech on Tuesday, Erdogan named the 10 damaged Turkish regions a major disaster and proclaimed a three-month rule of urgency there. As a result, the president and cabinet will be able to adopt new laws without consulting parliament and restricting or suspending rights and freedoms.

To temporarily lodge those affected by the earthquakes, the government intended to open hotels in Antalya, a popular tourist destination to the west, according to Erdogan, who will be running for president in a three-month election.

Erdogan reported that 3,549 people had died in Turkey. The government and rescue service in the northwest of the country, which is controlled by the insurgency, put the death toll in Syria at just over 1,600.

According to Turkish officials, about 13.5 million people were impacted in a region that stretched 450 km (280 miles) from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east and 300 km (200 miles) from Malatya in the north to Hatay in the south. At Hama, around 100 kilometers south of the epicenter, Syrian officials have recorded fatalities.

"It's now a race against time," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva. "Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes."

Rescue workers searched for survivors across the area all night and into the morning while residents waited in agony by piles of rubble, holding onto the hope that friends and family may be discovered alive.

A woman was heard pleading for assistance behind a mound of rubble in Antakya, the Turkish city that serves as the provincial seat of Hatay, which is close to the Syrian border. Journalists from Reuters discovered a young child's lifeless body nearby.

A local named Deniz clutched his fists in despair while sobbing in the rain.

"They're making noises but nobody is coming," he said. "We're devastated, we're devastated. My God... They're calling out. They're saying, 'Save us' but we can't save them. How are we going to save them? There has been nobody since the morning."

Families spent the night in cars parked in rows on the streets.

Ayla claimed she had traveled from Gaziantep to Hatay on Monday in search of her mother while standing amid a pile of debris where an eight-story structure formerly stood. Work was being done among the rubble by firefighters from Istanbul.

"There have been no survivors yet," she stated.

20,426 individuals were injured and 5,775 buildings were demolished, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

On Tuesday, a sizable fire was still raging at the Iskenderun port in southern Turkey. The number of damaged housing units visible in drone footage from Hatay suggested that the actual death toll was probably much higher than the current estimate.

In Geneva, UNICEF mouthpiece James Elder said: "The earthquakes ... may have killed thousands of children."

He said that hundreds of hospitals, schools, and other medical and educational establishments had suffered damage or been destroyed.

The most susceptible individuals were Syrian refugees in Turkey and northwest Syria, according to Elder.

Abdallah al Dahan reported that several family burials were taking place on Tuesday in the Syrian city of Hama.

"It's a terrifying scene in every sense," said Dahan, contacted by phone. "In my whole life, I haven’t seen anything like this, despite everything that has happened to us."

Mosques welcomed individuals whose homes had suffered damage.

812 people have died in areas controlled by the Syrian government, according to the state news agency SANA. According to the Syrian civil defense, often known as the White Helmets, a rescue organization famous for rescuing people from the wreckage of governmental airstrikes, the death toll in the rebel-held northwest was over 790.

"There are a lot of efforts by our teams, but they are unable to respond to the catastrophe and a large number of collapsed buildings," group head Raed al-Saleh stated.

He emphasized that urgent assistance from international organizations was required to save the hundreds of families who were trapped beneath the debris of collapsed buildings.

A U.N. humanitarian official in Syria claimed that the harsh climate and resource shortages were challenges.

"The infrastructure is damaged, the roads that we used to use for humanitarian work are damaged," U.N. El-Mostafa Benlamlih, the resident organizer, spoke to Reuters from Damascus.

Attempts to evaluate the impact and prepare assistance were hampered by poor internet connectivity and damaged roadways betwe en some of the worst-affected Turkish cities, which are home to millions of people.