Aleppo is one of the worst-hit areas in Syria as a result of the earthquakes in Turkey.

Photo by Mark Stosberg on Unsplash

Since the earthquake, there have been reports of more than 1,600 deaths in northern Syria.

Emergency response teams reported that several structures were demolished or damaged and that people were trapped beneath the debris.

There are millions of refugees living in the area who were displaced by the civil conflict.

The government, Kurdish-led troops, and various rebel factions all compete for control of northern Syria. They are still engaged in battle.

With frigid temperatures, deteriorating infrastructure, and a cholera outbreak making life miserable for many locals, the situation in much of the region was already dire before the earthquake.

In 2011, a nonviolent movement against President Bashar al-Assad descended into bloodshed, sparking the start of the civil war that would eventually devastate much of Aleppo.

Even though efforts have been made to reconstruct the city, which served as Syria's pre-war commercial center, there is still deteriorated infrastructure, along with demolished buildings, and power shortages are frequent.

More than 1,600 people have passed away in the area since the earthquake, according to different statistics from the Syrian government and the White Helmets rescue organization, which works in the insurgent territory.

A structure in Aleppo was seen falling to the ground as witnesses fled for safety in a video that was posted on social media and confirmed by the BBC.

Outside the Turkish city of Gaziantep, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake occurred at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) and a depth of 17.9 kilometers (11 mi). A second, virtually identically sized earthquake struck 130km (80 miles) to the north twelve hours later.

Some Aleppo residents told Reuters they have nowhere to go since either their homes have indeed been damaged or they are frightened of more earthquakes.

Families are still trapped under the wreckage, according to a White Helmets representative, who called northwestern Syria a "disaster area."

One resident of the hamlet of Jandairis informed the AFP news agency that 12 members of his family had perished in the earthquake. One more claimed that several of his relatives were buried beneath the debris.

"We hear their voices, they're still alive, but there's no way to get them out," he said. " There's no one to rescue them. There's no machinery."

All of the nation's emergency responders, including the army and student groups, are accessible in areas that are under government authority. Hesham Shawish, a Middle East expert for BBC Monitoring, claims that this is insufficient to address the scope of the damage.

The first cholera epidemic in the region in ten years was already under control, and the International Rescue Committee, a charity with more than 1,000 employees on the field in opposition portions of Syria, said it was preparing for impending snowstorms when the earthquake struck.

Rescue efforts were being hampered by the freezing weather and heavy rain.

The scenario, according to Mark Kaye, the organization's Middle East advocacy director, is a "crisis within a crisis within a crisis," and large portions of the region are inaccessible due to damage to communications systems.

Humanitarian assistance may also take some time to arrive. With only one minor bridge on the Turkish border's ability to manage supplies to opponent territories, northwestern Syria has become one of the hardest places to reach.

According to reports, the civil war has caused some residents of isolated parts of Syria to relocate up to 20 times.

The fighting has resulted in the deaths of a large number of fighters and civilians, and the ensuing humanitarian catastrophe has recently been made worse by an unheard-of economic depression.

Before the earthquake hit, entire neighborhoods and crucial infrastructure, such as hospitals, were already in ruins throughout Syria as a result of the fighting.

The administration has requested aid from other nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and other humanitarian organizations in particular.

It has allegedly denied allegations that it had requested Israel's assistance. The two nations do not currently have any diplomatic ties and are still formally at war.

Numerous other countries, notably Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, have pledged assistance. The UN claimed to have teams on the ground evaluating the situation and offering support.

According to Lyse Doucet, the BBC's top foreign correspondent, Bashar al-Assad of Syria may be obliged to accept assistance from Western nations and neighbors whom he has frequently criticized for supporting his adversaries.

Russia has also vowed its support, and it already maintains a military presence in Syria as a result of its support for the government in the civil conflict.