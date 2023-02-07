Aleppo is one of the worst-hit areas in Syria as a result of the earthquakes in Turkey.

Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofyfP_0kf975iS00
Photo byMark StosbergonUnsplash

Since the earthquake, there have been reports of more than 1,600 deaths in northern Syria.

Emergency response teams reported that several structures were demolished or damaged and that people were trapped beneath the debris.

There are millions of refugees living in the area who were displaced by the civil conflict.

The government, Kurdish-led troops, and various rebel factions all compete for control of northern Syria. They are still engaged in battle.

With frigid temperatures, deteriorating infrastructure, and a cholera outbreak making life miserable for many locals, the situation in much of the region was already dire before the earthquake.

In 2011, a nonviolent movement against President Bashar al-Assad descended into bloodshed, sparking the start of the civil war that would eventually devastate much of Aleppo.

Even though efforts have been made to reconstruct the city, which served as Syria's pre-war commercial center, there is still deteriorated infrastructure, along with demolished buildings, and power shortages are frequent.

More than 1,600 people have passed away in the area since the earthquake, according to different statistics from the Syrian government and the White Helmets rescue organization, which works in the insurgent territory.

A structure in Aleppo was seen falling to the ground as witnesses fled for safety in a video that was posted on social media and confirmed by the BBC.

Outside the Turkish city of Gaziantep, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake occurred at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) and a depth of 17.9 kilometers (11 mi). A second, virtually identically sized earthquake struck 130km (80 miles) to the north twelve hours later.

Some Aleppo residents told Reuters they have nowhere to go since either their homes have indeed been damaged or they are frightened of more earthquakes.

Families are still trapped under the wreckage, according to a White Helmets representative, who called northwestern Syria a "disaster area."

One resident of the hamlet of Jandairis informed the AFP news agency that 12 members of his family had perished in the earthquake. One more claimed that several of his relatives were buried beneath the debris.

"We hear their voices, they're still alive, but there's no way to get them out," he said. " There's no one to rescue them. There's no machinery."

All of the nation's emergency responders, including the army and student groups, are accessible in areas that are under government authority. Hesham Shawish, a Middle East expert for BBC Monitoring, claims that this is insufficient to address the scope of the damage.

The first cholera epidemic in the region in ten years was already under control, and the International Rescue Committee, a charity with more than 1,000 employees on the field in opposition portions of Syria, said it was preparing for impending snowstorms when the earthquake struck.

Rescue efforts were being hampered by the freezing weather and heavy rain.

The scenario, according to Mark Kaye, the organization's Middle East advocacy director, is a "crisis within a crisis within a crisis," and large portions of the region are inaccessible due to damage to communications systems.

Humanitarian assistance may also take some time to arrive. With only one minor bridge on the Turkish border's ability to manage supplies to opponent territories, northwestern Syria has become one of the hardest places to reach.

According to reports, the civil war has caused some residents of isolated parts of Syria to relocate up to 20 times.

The fighting has resulted in the deaths of a large number of fighters and civilians, and the ensuing humanitarian catastrophe has recently been made worse by an unheard-of economic depression.

Before the earthquake hit, entire neighborhoods and crucial infrastructure, such as hospitals, were already in ruins throughout Syria as a result of the fighting.

The administration has requested aid from other nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and other humanitarian organizations in particular.

It has allegedly denied allegations that it had requested Israel's assistance. The two nations do not currently have any diplomatic ties and are still formally at war.

Numerous other countries, notably Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, have pledged assistance. The UN claimed to have teams on the ground evaluating the situation and offering support.

According to Lyse Doucet, the BBC's top foreign correspondent, Bashar al-Assad of Syria may be obliged to accept assistance from Western nations and neighbors whom he has frequently criticized for supporting his adversaries.

Russia has also vowed its support, and it already maintains a military presence in Syria as a result of its support for the government in the civil conflict.

Source: BBC News

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Turkey# Syria# Earthquake

Comments / 10

Published by

Content Creator

N/A
755 followers

More from Godwin

GOP congressman issues a warning Senate needs to act right away to safeguard Medicaid and Medicare

Sen. Mike Shots, a Conservative from South Dakota, delivered a strong warning on Sunday about what will happen to Medicaid and Social Security if the Senate does nothing. "In the next 11 years, we have to have a better plan in place than what we do today. Or we're going to see -- under existing circumstances -- some reductions of as much as 24% in some sort of a benefit. So, let's start talking now because it's easier to fix it now that it will be five or six years from now," Rounds told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Read full story
1 comments

More high-altitude objects are gunned down by the armed services, according to authorities, over Lake Huron.

Three U.S. sources told ABC News that yet another high-altitude element was destroyed on Sunday afternoon, this time over Lake Huron, making it the second in a series of similar incidents.

Read full story

28,000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, and Turkey has begun the disciplinary process.

Six days after one of the deadliest natural disasters to hit Turkey and Syria, firefighters continued to extricate people from the ashes on Sunday as Turkish authorities worked to keep the area under control and began pursuing legal action against some of the collapsed buildings.

Read full story
3 comments

American fighter shoots down an unknown object above Canada

By comments made public on Saturday, President Joe Biden and Defense Minister Justin Trudeau decided to shoot down an unknown person that was breaching Canadian territory. The annular device was observed by the North American Aircraft Defensive System Authority on Friday evening. Canadian and American planes apprehended it, and the U.S. The F-22, which had been launched for the third time this week, destroyed it on Saturday.

Read full story
Kansas State

Amid conflict, the Kansas Conservative Party chooses Mike Brown as chair, breaking with tradition.

The Kansas House Of Representatives elected Mike Brown, an erstwhile Johnson State representative and advocate for campaign conspiracies, as its future mayor on Saturday, replacing a longstanding GOP activist and commander. This choice will mark a new era for conservative politics in the province.

Read full story

Using Medicaid And medicare as examples, Biden punches the National population commission

President Biden has managed to position Conservatives exactly where he expects them regarding Employment Insurance. Biden reached "the sweet spot," as one adviser put it when it comes to passing on Conservatives on important key decisions by capitalizing on the subject of demographics during this week's State of the Union speech.

Read full story
1 comments

After a fatal blast in the Sunrise Region, the surrounding community looks for information about the suspect

On Thursday morning, Karen Lei was participating in a teleconference for her banking position when she heard a loud explosion right before her front screens broke. In her cigarette-red checkered apron, she stepped on the front porch of the fireball Sunrise Region home on Saturday and said, "Glass was everywhere - flying in; flying out."

Read full story
Berkeley Township, NJ

Four teenagers are being investigated for assaulting a girl who later killed herself.

According to officials, four kids have been arrested following alleged abuse in a corridor on a 14-year-old colleague who later committed suicide. Adriana Kuch was accused of rape by many kids at Central Collegiate Institute in Berkeley Township two days before her death, which was discovered at her residence in Bayville, New Jersey, on February 3.

Read full story

Why the Trump administration was not informed of the Chinese surveillance balloon

Former President Donald Trump's officials have generated intense annoyance and perplexity about recent disclosures that Chinese monitoring balloons were in the air over American borders while they were in office.

Read full story

China charges the US with misleading the landscape regarding spy surveillance aircraft.

After the State legislature overwhelmingly passed a bill opposing Beijing's claims about monitoring spy balloons floating across North America, China accused the United States of misleading the globe.

Read full story

Russian forces strike the Ukrainian power grid and advance towards the east.

In response to reports that a fresh Russian attack was launched in the east, the Russian military has bombed power plants across Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian armed forces, 61 out of 71 Russian missiles were gunned dead on Friday. German Galushchenko, Ukraine's economy minister, claimed that Russia had attacked nuclear reactors in six districts with bombs and drones, leading to outages throughout the majority of the country.

Read full story
1 comments
Alaska State

Biden declares that the shooting down of a "high-altitude object" over Alaska was successful.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the Ministry Of Defence, acknowledged during Friday's White House conference that the Military, acting on President Biden's orders, took down a "high altitude object" above the Alaskan border on Friday. The incident occurred a few days after the Military shot down a Chinese spy balloon that had traveled across a large portion of the American continent.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Michael Pence's former vice presidential residence is being searched by the Federal authorities

Former Presidential Candidate Mike Pence's Pennsylvania home is now being searched by the Authorities, a person with knowledge of the investigation told CNN. According to his spokeswoman, Pence is presently vacationing with his household on the West Coast after his child gave birth. Whereas the search is taking place, a Pence defense lawyer is present at the Pennsylvania residence, the official continued.

Read full story
1 comments

The possibilities for the US reaction are raised by Chinese spy balloon claims.

The implications surrounding the incident have increased with the revelation that the Chinese spy balloon that was gunned down last week off the coast of the United States was equipped to record conversations as well as photographs.

Read full story

Live updates on the Ukraine war: New military strikes are launched by Russia and the administration of Moldovan tumbles.

Natalia Gavrilita, the opposition leader of Moldova, said on Friday that her administration was stepping down after a tumultuous 18 months in office and a war that was still raging on its borders.

Read full story
1 comments

Democratic governors who support Romney's request for Santos to resign

Prominent Republican Senators are quietly endorsing Sen. Mitt Romney's (R-Utah) call for Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign because they fear the debate surrounding Santos has damaged their organization as a whole and could hurt their chances of regaining the supermajority in 2024.

Read full story
2 comments

Russia is anticipated to begin a new attack in Ukrainian, but it encounters a recurring challenge: Soil

Russia, according to Ukrainian and many International commentators, is about to unleash a fresh, massive onslaught, but it will probably run into a mud pit. The battle country's farmland and back roads are anticipated to become impassable for troops and equipment in the upcoming days as freezing soil conditions in Ukraine give space to cold weather.

Read full story
2 comments

The Commission requests Santos to explain if he is running for Congress, as he is reportedly gathering money for 2024.

In a statement, the Federal Board Of elections requests clarification from troubled U.s. representative George Santos, R-N.Y., on whether he plans to seek office again in 2024 by March 14.

Read full story
32 comments

According to a surveillance outfit, Russia may have lost up to half of its active tank force in Ukraine.

According to data gathered by a coordinating committee, Russia's combat tank fleet may have lost up to half of its total since the start of the Ukraine war as its army tries to carry out Vladimir Putin's invasion's objectives.

Read full story
15 comments
Islandton, SC

In testimony, Alex Murdaugh's closest mate claims that he confessed to using drugs and stealing money.

Alex Murdaugh acknowledged having a drug problem and robbing his law company and customers, according to a witness at his murder trial who claimed to be Murdaugh's best mate.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy