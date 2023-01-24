Half Moon Bay, CA

California mourns an earlier mass shooting as 7 people are killed in Half Moon Bay.

Godwin

In Half Moon Bay, California, a shooter shot and murdered seven people in two different places on Monday, shocking a region that was only days removed from another mass shooting.

Zhao Chunli, 67, of Half Moon Bay was apprehended by police in connection with the shootings after he was discovered in his vehicle in the parking lot of a San Mateo County Sheriff's Office substation in the town, according to the sheriff's office. There was no longer a threat to the neighborhood.

Sheriff Christina Corpus reported that he was taken into custody "without incident" and that he was "fully cooperating." She claimed that according to investigators, he acted alone.

Capt. Eamonn Allen of the sheriff's department said that investigators have not determined a motive. While collaborating with the FBI, local officials found no evidence of a criminal history or prior events at

California Governor Gavin Newsom posted on Twitter that he had been visiting hospital patients who had been shot in a large group on Saturday at Monterey Park as soon as news of the massacre came. In that assault, a shooter killed 11 individuals with his gun.

"Tragedy upon tragedy," declared Governor Newsom.

The shootings on Monday occurred at approximately 2:20 pm in Half Moon Bay, a small beach community between San Francisco and Santa Cruz. Inland highlands are home to one of the state's oldest agricultural towns, which hires migrant workers, and the beaches are a well-known surfing destination.

According to the sheriff's office, at least one of the two properties was a plant nursery.

“There were farm workers affected tonight. There were children on the scene at the incidents. This is a truly heartbreaking tragedy in our community,” San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller said in a news conference, where he alluded to the storms that have pounded the area in recent weeks. “The amount of stress that’s been on this community for weeks is quite high.”

According to the sheriff's office, four persons were discovered deceased at a place close to Highway 92, and a fifth person was transported from that area to Stanford Medical Center with serious injuries. On the outskirts of the city, about a mile distant, three more bodies were discovered.

In a late Monday statement, the sheriff's office stated that it was attempting to identify the victims and inform their families. The victims were all adults, but some of the workers also had young children living at the scene of one of the shootings, according to Sheriff Corpus.

“It was in the afternoon when the kids were out of school,” she said. “For children to witness this is unspeakable.”

There was no apparent relationship between the two places at the time. According to Sheriff Corpus, the suspect was thought to be a member of staff at the plant nursery where one of the attacks took place. She claimed that the shooter drove between the shooting locations and that a semiautomatic weapon was discovered in his car.

Three police officers are seen removing the suspect from a maroon S.U.V. in a video taken at the substation parking lot where he was detained. Then, as he lay there on the ground, they shoved him to the ground and shackled him.

The suspect struggled with his English, according to the sheriff's office, and spoke Mandarin. According to Capt. Investigators sent a detective who speaks Mandarin to question him.

A nonprofit organization shuttled individuals from a murder scene to a family reunion facility at the I.D.E.S. Portuguese Hall, a community center managed by a religious organization in the heart of Half Moon Bay, throughout the afternoon.

There were about 40 people seeking refuge there on Monday night. They included elderly folks and kids, one of whom was pictured playing with a German shepherd police dog.

Even though the victims' identities were unknown, at least one of the shooting locations was an agricultural property with a residential workforce.

According to Lorena González Fletcher, president of the California Labor Federation, many farmworkers in the area are at risk due to their poor earnings, frequent use of temporary work permits, or status as undocumented immigrants. After the recent floods, the United Farm Workers labor union offered emergency assistance in the region, she continued.

“It’s heartbreaking to think about the families torn apart just trying to live their lives,” said Elizabeth Strater, director of strategic campaigns for the union.

Workers from the organization that had provided transportation were conversing in Spanish with some of the families at the community center while another NGO coordinated supplies. A policeman on duty at the entrance was questioned by a volunteer over the size of diapers required.

As Sarah Prentice, 31, was driving to the facility to deliver blankets, she started crying. “You don’t expect things to happen in your hometown. And I guarantee that someone I know knows someone who was killed. That’s the kind of community it is. It’s small.”

Source: The New York Times

