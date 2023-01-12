U.S. air traffic is once again disrupted by an FAA system breakdown.

Photo by Lukas Souza on Unsplash

for the second time in two weeks, severe domestic air travel disruptions were caused by the failure of a critical federal safety system on Wednesday. This setback prompted new attention from lawmakers due to ongoing technological failures.

The outage was first linked to a broken database file, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, but further investigation is being done to determine what exactly caused the problem.

Neither the White House nor Pete Buttigieg, the secretary of transportation, have expressed any suspicions regarding a cyberattack or other outside activities. Buttigieg claimed that out of a lack of prudence, the FAA made the unusual choice to halt airplane departures for nearly 90 minutes, a move that severely disrupted the system for much of the day.

“It’s been another challenging day for U.S. aviation,” Buttgieg told those who gathered at a transportation research conference Wednesday in Washington. Though the problems had been resolved, the nation continued to see effects “rippling through the system,” he stated.

The failure of the FAA's Notice to Air Missions system, or NOTAMs, came days after a meltdown at Southwest Airlines before Christmas that severely disrupted flight operations, raising additional concerns about whether airlines and the organization that regulates them are doing enough to upgrade and invest in their technological infrastructure. As they get to work this year on a significant set of bills related to FAA financing, lawmakers promised to look into the most recent disruption.

According to Michael McCormick, a former agency employee, the statewide flight halt was the first of its sort since the terrorist events of September 11, 2001.

“This is unheard of, and then the action that the FAA had to take in grounding all the flights makes it even more significant,” said McCormick, now a professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

The NOTAM system disseminates alerts regarding potential safety risks that an aircraft can encounter, such as blocked runways. Before taking off, crews are expected to review the notices.

The NOTAM service went down on Tuesday at 3:28 p.m. Eastern time, according to an FAA bulletin. According to Buttigieg, a backup system was activated before the primary system was restored and issues were prevented from reoccurring.

Tuesday night, just before 8 o'clock, the FAA announced in a bulletin that it was opening a hotline to handle the situation and invited airlines to participate.

In the middle of the night Tuesday, “it became clear that there were still issues with the accuracy of the information that was moving through the NOTAM system,” Buttigieg stated.

At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, the FAA conducted a “complete reboot” of the system, Buttigieg said. That attempt at a fix was “not sufficiently validated to feel comfortable” that the problems were entirely resolved, Buttigieg, stated.

“At that point, the move was made to institute a ground stop until the FAA could completely validate not only that the NOTAMs were populating correctly, but that they were getting out to the aircraft,” Buttigieg stated.

The government's commercial aviation traffic was halted by that unusual statewide ground stop at 7:21 a.m. for nearly 90 minutes, though airports and airlines battled through the congestion for hours.

According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, President Biden ordered the Transportation Department to look into the reasons behind the FAA system's failures after being informed of them. Congress has also promised to look into these issues as hearings on funding the FAA gets underway.

The problems on Wednesday occurred as system modernization and other long-term issues were being addressed. The FAA claims that its multi-year effort to enhance the pilot alert system has succeeded in centralizing information and making it easier for computers to consume data.

“In short, no NOTAMs, no flight,” the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association said in a statement. “Everyone involved in this issue understands that systems and technology must be updated.”

According to Buttigieg, FAA safety systems need to be updated and revised frequently.

“There are several processes underway right now at the FAA to make sure that those systems stay up to date,” he said. “It’s been a big topic, certainly before, and since I arrived at this role.”

The Senate Commerce, Science, and Technology Committee's chair, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash. ), has previously announced plans to hold hearings investigating Southwest Airlines' shortcomings, which led the airline to cancel more than 16,000 flights between December 21 and December 31. Cantwell stated on Wednesday that the committee will also look into what went wrong at the FAA.

“We will be looking into what caused this outage and how redundancy plays a role in preventing future outages,” she said.

Rep. Rick Larsen (D-Wash.), his party’s leader on the House Transportation Committee, said he spoke with Buttigieg on Wednesday and would “continue to monitor this disruption to our air travel system until it is resolved.”

Two significant Republican congressmen committed to pushing for FAA reforms and accountability.

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, which controls the FAA, will soon have Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) as its senior Republican member. “inability to keep an important safety system up and running is completely unacceptable and just the latest example of dysfunction within the Department of Transportation.”

The head of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo. ), likewise vowed to hold those culpable.

What the government can do to upgrade its systems and manage the country's expanding volume of air traffic is a crucial concern for Congress as it works on FAA legislation this year, according to aviation analyst Robert Mann, who said the process generally takes place every few years. He claimed that the FAA is overly reliant on outdated technology, which is also to blame for the Southwest disaster.

“They just can’t continue to do what they’ve always done,” Mann said. “A lot of these systems are decades old, hardware and software.”

When the outage started at 10:20 a.m. Eastern time, it affected newly issued NOTAMs for about three hours, according to NAV CANADA, that nation's air traffic control provider. According to spokeswoman Vanessa Adams, the cause is being looked into, but they don't think it has anything to do with the FAA's issues.

“Mitigations were in place to support continued operations,” Adams noted that Canada did not issue a directive prohibiting the takeoff of flights.

Delays persisted throughout the system Wednesday even after U.S. flights restarted. According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, more than 1,300 flights into, within, or out of the United States were canceled, while close to 10,000 flights had delays.

The FAA issue, according to American Airlines, caused the airline to cancel or postpone 850 flights.

The disruption prevented American Airlines from issuing flight plans or fuelling paperwork, according to a document that was distributed by the company's flight operations director on Wednesday. It was reported in a document distributed later that day that crew member lodging reservations also presented difficulties.

The FAA's notice system malfunctions at the same time as the organization has been operating without a confirmed leader by the Senate for almost a year.

After the agency's previous administrator left his position last spring, halfway through his five-year term, Biden proposed Phillip Washington, the CEO of Denver International Airport, to lead the organization. Washington's nomination was not subject to a hearing or vote by the Senate Commerce Committee last year.

He has been under fire for rumors that he may be connected to a probe into the Los Angeles subway system, which he formerly oversaw, and for concerns about his lack of aviation skills following a career spent primarily in the transportation industry.

The issues on Wednesday may further heighten resentment between airlines and the Department of Transportation, which last summer disputed the causes of delays and cancellations amid a controversy over how much accountability air traffic controllers should bear. The interruption, according to McCormick, would lead airlines to further doubt the stability of the FAA's infrastructure.

The system failure was cited by some business leaders as just another illustration of the necessity to update the organization in charge of policing and managing the country's airspace.

“Today’s FAA catastrophic system failure is a clear sign that America’s transportation network desperately needs significant upgrades,” said Geoff Freeman, president, and chief executive of the U.S. Travel Association. “Americans deserve an end-to-end travel experience that is seamless and secure.”

For many tourists, the issues made for a challenging start to the day.

Don Cleary, president of Marriott Hotels of Canada, was scheduled to travel from Washington to Toronto on Air Canada at 9:30 a.m. for a series of meetings that would take place in succession that afternoon. Instead, he was working on his laptop at Reagan National Airport, checking airline applications to see if an Air Canada flight was going to depart Toronto before an American jet was going to depart New York state. That would indicate which one was most likely to arrive in Washington and depart without him aboard.

He had purchased a second ticket on American as a fallback when the delays on his Air Canada journey worsened. At 9:30 a.m., he continued to observe the runway out the terminal window as planes started to taxi out. Although that was a positive development, he insisted that he wouldn't feel optimistic until one of his two flights had taken off. He had previously rescheduled his afternoon meetings for Thursday.

“I need to get there today, but I’m fully anticipating things will continue to get delayed,” said Cleary, a Bethesda resident who flies to Canada almost weekly. “It’s a mess. … This is my first trip of the year. It’s not off to a good start.”

At National, Doug and Lynn Fuchs, who are both Vanderbilt College professors, sat down on a vacant luggage conveyor belt so that Lynn could use her laptop. They had just changed their 11:35 a.m. Southwest flight, which was already running 15 minutes late, to 6 a.m. Thursday in Nashville. As delays grew nationwide, they claimed they assumed there was a high chance their initial flight would be canceled.

“We decided to just cut our losses,” said Doug Fuchs, as they prepared to head back to their D.C. home. “We didn’t want to spend all day in the airport.”

If travelers with canceled excursions want recompense beyond a ticket refund, they might be out of luck.

Carriers warned that cancellations and delays related to Wednesday's outage might continue through Thursday, but they anticipate regular operations by Friday barring any more issues.

The canceled and delayed flights on Wednesday aren't always the responsibility of any airline, unlike the flight delays experienced by Southwest, which were largely brought on by a software issue with the airline. Carriers are therefore only responsible to deliver passengers to their ultimate location or issue a refund if they decide not to board the rebooked aircraft.

At Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, pilots started requesting advice from air traffic controllers as the end of the ground stop drew near. According to a stream from LiveATC.net, a pilot questioned whether the matter had been resolved at 9:02 a.m. The controller answered, "No, all is not good, but we are letting some people go.

Another pilot called on the radio a little while later, saying, "What a morning."