New guidelines for treating childhood and adolescent obesity recommend drugs and, in certain cases, surgery.

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its recommendations for treating obesity, recommending early use of behavior therapy and lifestyle modifications as well as the use of drugs and surgery for some young patients.

The recommendations, which were released on Monday in the journal Pediatrics, represent the academy's first thorough revision of its treatment recommendations for obesity in fifteen years. They offer recommendations for the care of kids as young as 2 years old and up until adolescence.

The recommendations recognize that obesity is complicated and related, among other things, to access to healthy foods and medical treatment.

Younger children should receive treatment that focuses on changing their family's behavior and lifestyle, including improving their diet and engaging in more physical exercise. The academy recommends using weight reduction drugs in addition to health behavior therapy and lifestyle management for children aged 12 and older. The recommendations state that teens 13 and older with significant obesity should be assessed for surgery.

"There is no evidence that 'watchful waiting' or delayed treatment is appropriate for children with obesity," Dr. Sandra Hassink, an author of the guideline and vice chair of the group's Clinical Practice Guideline Subcommittee on Obesity, said in a statement. "The goal is to help patients make changes in lifestyle, behaviors, or environment in a way that is sustainable and involves families in decision-making at every step of the way."

Body mass index (BMI) at or above the 85th percentile and below the 95th percentile is considered overweight for children and adolescents; a BMI at or above the 95th percentile is considered obese.

Myles Faith, a psychologist at the State University of New York at Buffalo who specializes in the psychology of childhood eating patterns and obesity, applauded the new report for recognizing the complexity of the causes of childhood obesity and the need for multidisciplinary treatment approaches.

"It's not one cause for all kids," he said. "There's not been this kind of report to say that there are more options and that we shouldn't automatically discount the possibility of medication, that we shouldn't discount the role of surgery. For some families, it might be something to consider," told Faith, who was not involved in the creation of the guidelines.

The American Academy of Pediatrics notes that the prevention of obesity is not covered in the current recommendations and will be in a future policy statement.

"These are the most comprehensive, patient-centered guidelines we have had that address overweight and obesity within childhood," Dr. Pediatrician Rebecca Carter, an assistant professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and employee at the University of Maryland Children's Hospital, stated in an email on Monday.

"New to these recommendations are several new medication management strategies that have proven very successful in the treatment of obesity as a chronic disease for adults, and are now being recommended for use in children and adolescents," Carter wrote. "This is a major step in allowing overweight and obesity to be considered as the chronic diseases that they are."

To enable parents and medical teams "take ownership" over a child's long-term health concerns associated with overweight and obesity, she continued, the suggestions represent a "major step forward."

"They give a variety of tools to help families feel empowered that there are ways to treat these medical conditions, and that there are nuanced causes for these conditions that go beyond easy solutions and certainly take our focus away from outdated or unhealthy dieting strategies," Carter wrote.

The new recommendations are intended for health care professionals, but Carter advised parents to consult with their children's doctor if they have worries about their children's weight and to explore ways to improve health and track changes.

"It is also appropriate to do this in a child-focused manner, taking care not to stigmatize them or make them feel bad about their body while empowering the child to feel they have the tools needed to keep their body healthy over time."

Dr. Jennifer Woo Baidal, assistant professor of pediatrics and director of the Pediatric Obesity Initiative at Columbia University in New York City, said in an email on Monday that the new recommendations represent a "much-needed advancement" in integrating holistic care with modern research.

"Uptake of the new guidelines will help reverse the epidemic of childhood obesity," she wrote. "More work at policy levels will be needed to mitigate policies and practices that propagate racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic disparities in obesity starting in early life. Although the guidelines support advocacy efforts of pediatricians, we as a society need to voice our support for healthful environments for the nation's children."

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 14.4 million kids and teenagers are obese. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children who are overweight or obese have a higher chance of developing asthma, sleep apnea, bone, and joint issues, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

According to separate research, if current trends continue, the number of young individuals with type 2 diabetes in the United States may rise by approximately 675% by 2060, according to data published last month in the American Diabetes Association journal Diabetes Care.

The CDC updated growth charts last month, which can be used to monitor very obese kids and teens.

Healthcare professionals utilize growth charts, which are standardized tools, to monitor growth from birth to puberty. The charts, however, had not kept up with the rise in obesity and severe obesity over the past 40 years, with the agency reporting that more than 4.5 million children and teenagers had severe obesity in 2017–18.

The growth chart that has been in use since 2000, according to the EPA, is based on data from 1963 to 1980 and did not exceed the 97th percentile. With more current data included, the significantly enlarged percentiles provide a tool for tracking and visualizing exceptionally high body mass index values.

The current growth charts for children and teenagers without obesity will continue to be used, but the CDC says the extended growth chart will be useful for medical professionals treating patients with severe juvenile obesity.

"Prior to today's release, the growth charts did not extend high enough to plot BMI for the increasing number of children with severe obesity. The new growth charts coupled with high-quality treatment can help optimize care for children with severe obesity," Dr. Karen Hacker, director of CDC's National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, said in a statement. "Providers can work with families on a comprehensive care plan to address childhood obesity."