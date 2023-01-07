US to provide $3.75 billion in military aid to Ukraine and its neighbors

Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X71HM_0k6Yza8900
Photo byJosé Pablo DomínguezonUnsplash

As Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, the United States will provide $3.75 billion in military supplies and other aid to Ukraine and its neighbors on NATO's eastern flank.

The most recent aid package will include Bradley armored vehicles for Ukraine for the first time. The armored carrier, which can fire anti-tank missiles and is used to ferry troops to battle, is also referred to as a "tank killer."

According to the White House, the largest U.S. assistance package for Kyiv includes a $2.85 billion drawdown from the Pentagon's stocks that will be given directly to Ukraine and $225 million in foreign military funding to increase Ukraine's military's long-term capacity and support modernization. Additionally, it includes $682 million in foreign military funding for European allies to supplement military equipment commitments they have already committed to Ukraine.

“The war is at a critical point and we must do everything we can to help the Ukrainians resist Russian aggression,” Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, announced the assistance.

50 Bradleys, 500 anti-tank missiles, and 250,000 rounds of ammo for the carriers are all part of the direct aid to Ukraine. According to the Pentagon, the United States is also delivering 100 M113 armored personnel carriers, 55 MRAPS (mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles), and 138 Humvees, along with thousands of artillery shells and ammo for air defense systems and other weapons.

According to John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, the Bradleys will be especially helpful to Ukraine in the ongoing fierce fighting taking place primarily in rural areas of eastern Ukraine.

“It’s very much tied to the war that we’re seeing on the ground right now and what we anticipate we’ll see throughout the winter months,” Kirby stated.

The deputy assistant secretary for Russia and Ukraine, Laura Cooper, stated that now is the appropriate time to provide the Bradley at the Pentagon. She noted that "the Ukrainians have demonstrated a lot of growing proficiency in maintenance and sustainment."

She added that providing tanks, such as the Pentagon's more complicated, gas-guzzling, heavily armored M1 Abrams tank, would require more maintenance and other training. The U.S.-led training, which is set to begin later this month, will enable troops to operate, maintain, and repair the weapons.

The White House and Military unveiled the new American package as Germany declared it will send about 40 Marder armored personnel carriers to Ukraine in the first three months of this year.

Following a phone contact on Thursday between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Joe Biden, Germany declared its plan to provide the Marder APCs.

According to Scholz's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, "These 40 vehicles should be ready in the first quarter already so that they can be handed over to Ukraine." Hebestreit stated that experts anticipate the German effort to train Ukrainian personnel to operate the vehicles to take about eight weeks.

Three more IRIS-T surface-to-air missile systems will be delivered by Germany this year in addition to the howitzers, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, and other important military equipment already provided.

Insisting that Germany wouldn't make such supplies alone, Scholz has long been skeptical of pressure to offer the Marder and other, larger Western-made vehicles like tanks. Officials pointed out that other nations had not contributed any. However, this week Germany, the U.S., and France all indicated preparations to send less powerful armored vehicles than tanks.

Germany supported agreements last year whereby Ukraine received equipment familiar to NATO partners in the east, while Germany provided those nations with more contemporary Western-made equipment in exchange.

Hebestreit claimed that discussions on how to support Ukraine going forward had been taking place with the US and others since mid-December. He claimed that the prospect of delivering equipment made in the Soviet Union is "slowly coming to an end" as the situation in Ukraine changes as a result of significant Russian infrastructure strikes and combat that may intensify as the weather warms up.

Germany has also been urged to send Leopard 2 battle tanks by the Ukrainian government as well as several German MPs both inside and outside of Scholz's ruling coalition. The action on Marder APCs was applauded by supporters of delivering the Leopard, who vowed to continue arguing their case.

Battle tanks, according to Hebestreit, were not a topic of discussion during Scholz and Biden's chat on Thursday. He declared that Germany will uphold its ideals of providing Ukraine with the strongest possible support while working with NATO to share the burden of providing weapons and preventing NATO from joining Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

Germany also announced on Thursday that it would join the United States in providing Ukraine with a Patriot air defense missile battery. According to Hebestreit, it was requested by the U.S. and is also anticipated in the first quarter.

It follows the Patriot systems that Germany has already sent or aims to send to Poland and Slovakia.

Seung Min Kim and Aamer Madhani from the Associated Press contributed to the article.

Source AP News,

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Russia# Biden# Government# Ukraine

Comments / 2

Published by

Content Creator

New York, NY
448 followers

More from Godwin

U.S. air traffic is once again disrupted by an FAA system breakdown.

for the second time in two weeks, severe domestic air travel disruptions were caused by the failure of a critical federal safety system on Wednesday. This setback prompted new attention from lawmakers due to ongoing technological failures.

Read full story

New guidelines for treating childhood and adolescent obesity recommend drugs and, in certain cases, surgery.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its recommendations for treating obesity, recommending early use of behavior therapy and lifestyle modifications as well as the use of drugs and surgery for some young patients.

Read full story

During the historic first trip from the UK, Virgin Orbit experiences an in-flight incident.

All nine of the satellites on board were lost during Virgin Orbit's unsuccessful attempt to launch the first group of satellites from British soil on Monday night. At 5:02 p.m. ET, Cosmic Girl, a modified 747, taxied toward history as it blasted off from Spaceport Cornwall in Newquay, England, in an attempt to officially christen a brand-new spaceport. The airplane detachably launched LauncherOne, a rocket that would carry its payloads into orbit once it reached 35,000 feet in the air.

Read full story

The US is becoming more accepting of COVID vaccinations than other Democratic countries

The safest method for lowering your risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2 is still to get vaccinated against it. COVID vaccines are also a vital part of the public health effort to stop the pandemic. However, there has been much debate and open hostility in the US concerning efforts to increase vaccination rates, and a sizable percentage of the populace seems to be forgoing the doses due to political concerns.

Read full story
98 comments

Ukraine and Russia Conﬂicts

According to a Washington-based think group, the Kremlin's allegedly bogus allegation that its forces killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers in reprisal is causing new unrest among Russian military bloggers who have been critical of military leadership since the invasion in February.

Read full story
9 comments

50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles is part of the American weaponry supply for Ukraine, according to authorities

According to two U.S. sources on Thursday, a new U.S. weapons deal for Ukraine will contain about 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and be worth around $2.8 billion. President Joe Biden stated on Wednesday that the U.S. Army's standard issue Bradley fighting vehicles might be sent to Ukraine to assist in defending against a Russian invasion. The ambassador of Russia charged that the US was planning a "dangerous course."

Read full story
3 comments
Montrose, CO

A burial ground manager was arrested for selling the body parts of more than 500 corpses

Following the illegal sale of more than 500 victims' bodies or body parts without the families' permission, the director of a funeral facility in Colorado was given a 20-year prison term on Tuesday.

Read full story

Following Ben Gvir's heavily criticized visit to the Temple Mount, the UN Security Council is scheduled to meet

An extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council will be held to review fiery national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir's controversial visit to Jerusalem's sensitive Temple Mount, which sparked a barrage of criticism from around the world, a source said on Tuesday.

Read full story
7 comments
Wells, ME

New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrested

Two charges of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault have been brought against the 19-year-old accused of attacking three police officers with a machete on New Year's Eve near Times Square.

Read full story

In an attack, Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian soldiers were killed; Moscow claims 63 people were killed.

According to the Ukrainian military, pro-Russian military bloggers, and former officials, an apparent Ukrainian strike in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine appeared to have killed a significant number of Russian soldiers.

Read full story
11 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Quick Recap: Tulane defeats USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl as the defense and special teams struggle.

For the majority of the afternoon, USC had the upper hand in the 87th Cotton Bowl. However, the Trojans' defensive and special teams units let them down late, allowing Tulane to rally from a 15-point hole with 4:30 left in the game to win 46-45 on a 6-yard touchdown with nine seconds left.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Bills security Damar Hamlin fainted on the field, received CPR, and was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to the NFL, which called off the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Read full story
3 comments

The major concern for Europe is what a weaker Russia will do next.

Europe is now unsure of what assumptions are still safe to make in light of Russia's conflict in Ukraine, which has disproven nearly all of them. In every manner, its assault in February managed to surprise. To those who believed Moscow was intelligent enough to avoid attempting such a huge and reckless enterprise. To those who believed that the Russian force would walk through a country with 40 million inhabitants and transition to cleanup operations in ten days. And to those who believed the Kremlin's military had advanced since razing Grozny in Chechnya in the 1990s; that they had the technical and intellectual prowess to do more than merely randomly pound civilian areas with aging artillery.

Read full story
24 comments

Drones from Ukraine continue to target Russian bomber bases. Russian missile crews are now agitated.

On December 29, the Ukrainian military reportedly sent additional drones carrying explosives to attack a Russian air force installation outside of Moscow. This raid, which was at least the fourth in a month, obviously alarmed Russian air defenses. According to social media rumors, a Russian missile battery shot down a Russian air force Sukhoi Su-27 fighter plane during the commotion that followed the incident.

Read full story
81 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosion

Five individuals were sent to the hospital and two homes were destroyed in what turned out to be a terrible New Year's morning, according to fire officials who suspect a gas explosion was the cause.

Read full story
1 comments

On Australia's Gold Coast, two helicopters collided, leaving four people dead and dozens of others hurt

Three others are in serious condition after a midair crash between two helicopters in Australia that left four persons dead. On the Gold Coast, south of Brisbane, close to the well-known tourist area of Main Beach, the collision took place around 2:00 p.m. local time.

Read full story
1 comments

Putin's Dark Forest May Never See Russia Through, Says Former NATO Commander

Admiral Stavridis, a retired U.S. Navy officer, tweeted a clip from a Russian state television New Year's special. The video shows a singer performing alongside several dancers dressed in vibrant costumes. Occasionally, the camera pans to the audience to show Russian military personnel clapping along to the music.

Read full story
1 comments

Syrian soldiers are killed in Israeli attacks, and the airport in Damascus is closed

According to the Syrian military, Israeli rockets have killed at least two Syrian soldiers and shut down the nation's primary international airport. The Damascus International Airport and its surroundings were the targets of the barrage of air-launched missiles that came from Israel's Lake Tiberias at around 2 a.m. local time on Monday (23 a.m. GMT Sunday), according to a statement from the military that was carried by the government-run SANA news agency.

Read full story
3 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

According to the NWS, 2023 could begin with the possibility of blizzard conditions and up to a foot of snow.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a winter storm warning for Minnehaha County and the adjacent areas from Monday afternoon through Tuesday night as a "significant winter storm" rolls across the region.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy