Following Ben Gvir's heavily criticized visit to the Temple Mount, the UN Security Council is scheduled to meet

An extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council will be held to review fiery national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir's controversial visit to Jerusalem's sensitive Temple Mount, which sparked a barrage of criticism from around the world, a source said on Tuesday.

The Palestinian and Jordanian UN missions officially requested the Security Council meeting, which has not yet been scheduled. However, a diplomat on the top panel told The Times of Israel that it could happen as early as Thursday.

Ben Gvir, the head of the extreme-right Otzma Yehudit party, inspected the property on Tuesday morning and denounced what he called "racism" against Jews there while mocking predictions of a large retaliation. The visit fueled worries in the Muslim world that Israel's government would attempt to alter the status quo by prohibiting Jewish prayer at the shrine, which is thought to be the holiest site in Judaism and the third holiest site to Muslims, who refer to it as the Al Aqsa Mosque or the Noble Sanctuary. This is despite repeated assurances that the regulations will remain in place.

Ben Gvir has long argued for changing the Temple Mount's current rules, which permit Muslims to enter and pray there with few limitations but Jews may only visit during specific hours and through a single gate while being closely escorted by police.

However, the majority of Palestinians also object to any Israeli-Jewish presence at the site, including police officers tasked with maintaining security. Both Palestinians and the majority of the international community vehemently reject any changes to the current situation.

The 10th of Tevet, a Jewish fast day commemorating the incidents that led to the destruction of the Temple that originally stood there, fell on Tuesday, the day of the visit.

Since Israel and Zionists have been accused by many Palestinians of scheming to destroy the mosque and replace it with a Jewish temple, a project that is not favored by Israeli society as a whole, many Palestinians reject the idea that the location is sacred to Jews.

The Security Council meeting will serve to underline the considerable worldwide opposition to Ben Gvir's visit even though it is unlikely to produce any specific action or even a formal condemnation.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Ben Gvir's visit did not violate the established order.

Israel remains committed to “strictly maintaining the status quo” at the site, the premier said in a statement. “The claim that a change has been made in the status quo is without foundation.”

Nevertheless, Ben Gvir confirmed during a Tuesday night Channel 12 interview that throughout the past few years, Jews have periodically been quietly let to pray at the location while police have stood by and done nothing.

The Prime Minister's Office and the Foreign Ministry have emphasized in communications with allies overseas that other ministers have previously visited the location, including a former public security minister from the Likud party.

But none of them had the history of Ben Gvir, who takes his cues from the late racist rabbi Meir Kahane and has already been found guilty of inciting hatred and aiding a Jewish terrorist organization.

While he resisted when asked on Tuesday night if he still supported that position because of orders from Netanyahu, who worries about an international backlash as he works to advance the normalization agreements with Arab countries reached during his previous term in office, he has long advocated for changing the status quo at the site to allow Jewish prayer there.

Ben Gvir, Israel's minister of national security, is in control of the police, who are responsible for establishing and implementing rules on the Temple Mount according to Israeli courts.

In a video clip recorded during his visit on Tuesday morning, Ben Gvir criticized what he called "racist discrimination" against Jewish worshipers who were prohibited from worshiping on the site. He assured the camera that the visits would go on while pointing at the Dome of the Rock in the distance.

“The Israeli government won’t surrender to a murderous organization, to a vile terrorist organization,” Ben Gvir responded to threats made by Hamas and other terrorist organizations, which had threatened dire consequences if the tour went through.

The US, UK, France, and most of the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and the Palestinian Authority, were among the nations that criticized the visit.

“Any unilateral action that jeopardizes the status quo is unacceptable,” she added.

United States State Department's spokesperson, Ned Price, stated that the US Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, made identical comments earlier on Tuesday, but unprompted. was “deeply concerned” by Ben Gvir’s movie, which has “the potential to exacerbate tensions and to provoke violence.”

Ben Gvir was "trying to cause chaos," a top member in the administration of US President Joe Biden told the Ynet news outlet. Despite being notified in advance that the trip would be brief and not disrupt the status quo, Washington nevertheless objected to it, the website claims.

Ben Gvir has frequently visited the Temple Mount, but the administration source pointed out that his current ministerial position gave the visit more significance.

“Why go up to the Temple Mount? Just to get more views on Tiktok?” the official charged.

According to Channel 12 news, Israel has also hurried to reassure its other friends, who have similarly reacted by warning Jerusalem about the potential regional fallout from such visits, even if they are brief and do not disrupt the status quo.

Israel has responded that it will punish Hamas or anybody else involved accountable if the Palestinians decide to start violence.

Hamas had warned Israel before the visit that it would act as "a detonator."

Hamas leaders told Arabic media that even though Ben Gvir did visit the site, the organization saw the fact that he originally seemed to change his mind and did not announce the tour as evidence that its threats had been effective.

Despite Jews being allowed to visit by the status quo, the al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock shrine are located on a compound that is considered by the Palestinians to be a national symbol. As such, they view such visits as provocative and as a possible sign that Israel will change the situation at the site. Although many ultra-Orthodox rabbis forbade Jews from worshiping there, there has been a rising movement of Jews who support worship there in recent years.

The visit increased tensions as Palestinian terror organizations pledged to retaliate. The Israeli military reported that on Tuesday night, Gaza fighters attempted to shoot a rocket into southern Israel, but the missile missed its target and landed inside the Hamas-controlled region.

Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli security forces have frequently clashed on the Temple Mount, most notably in April of last year.

Violent episodes in the past have been sparked by tensions at the disputed complex. In September 2000, large Palestinian rioting and clashes that turned into the second Palestinian uprising followed a visit by the then-opposition leader Ariel Sharon. The 2021 11-day battle with Hamas was sparked by clashes between Israeli security officers and Palestinian protesters attempting to bar Jews from entering the place.

Following his sixth election as prime minister last week, Netanyahu now heads the most conservative, right-wing administration in the history of the nation. Its objectives include legalizing outposts all across the disputed zone and growing West Bank settlements.

Jordan lost control of the Temple Mount and the Old City of Jerusalem to Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967, nearly two decades after Amman had done so during the 1948 War of Independence. Israel, however, permitted the Jordanian Waqf to keep up its position of power over the mount's religious matters.

While the Palestinians want East Jerusalem, including the Old City, to serve as the capital of a potential future state, Israel views Jerusalem as its undivided capital after annexing East Jerusalem in a move that was largely rejected by the international world. The core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the conflicting claims to Jerusalem.