New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrested

Two charges of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault have been brought against the 19-year-old accused of attacking three police officers with a machete on New Year's Eve near Times Square.

On December 29, 2022, after boarding a train to the city, Trevor Bickford, of Wells, Maine, is accused of committing an unjustified attack on the police officers. According to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News, the suspect's alleged attack took place weeks after he was added to a federal watchlist that would have banned him from traveling abroad after his mother informed the FBI about her son's propensity for Islamic extremism.

According to accounts, police discovered the suspect's backpack at the crime scene, which contained a diary.

According to the reports, the suspect's final journal note said that he believed he would perish in the attack and requested an Islamic funeral.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News, Bickford's admissions to investigators have strengthened the notion that the act was inspired by Islamic extremism.

According to sources, Bickford told police that before attacking the officers with a knife, he drank some water and yelled "Allahu Akbar."

The knife was bought in Maine, where Bickford had previously withdrawn tens of thousands of dollars in cash before boarding an Amtrak bound for New York. According to sources, the withdrawal and the purchase imply premeditation.

According to accounts, the knife was rusty and dull. The sources claimed that if it had been sharper, the cops' wounds would probably have been worse.

According to law enforcement authorities, Bickford's mother allegedly called the FBI last month to alert them about his propensity for Islamic extremism. After speaking with Bickford, the FBI concluded that he intended to go to Afghanistan and fight for the cause, the sources told ABC News on Monday.

The sources told ABC News that although Bickford was purportedly put on a federal watchlist that would have banned him from traveling abroad, nothing stopped him from boarding an Amtrak train to New York on December 29.

Investigators believe the suspect's sizable monetary payment to the Bowery Mission upon his arrival in New York was made to fulfill a Muslim principle of almsgiving.

From there, Bickford is thought to have spent the night at a park in Forest Park, Queens. According to sources, police found a sleeping bag connected to the suspect. Investigators want to know what drove him to the park in a secluded area of the city and if he had any specific people in mind to meet.

On Sunday, the three officers were discharged from the hospital.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Saturday near West 52nd Street and Eighth Town square outside the secure area that had been set up for New Year's Eve celebrations, New York Police Police chief Keechant Sewell told journalists during a press conference on Sunday.

Sewell said the attack was "unprovoked" and that Bickford attempted to strike one officer over the head with the machete.

"The male then struck two additional officers in the head with the machete," she stated.

According to Sewell, one of the police discharged their firearm, injuring the man in the shoulder. After that, the culprit was taken into custody.

Due to the wounds he received when police shot him, Bickford is still being treated at Bellevue Hospital while being held in prison.

According to police, one of the injured officers, an eight-year NYPD veteran, had a head wound. On Friday, a second injured police officer had just graduated from the police academy, and as is customary, his first duty was the Times Square New Year's Eve detail.

According to officials, the rookie was also struck in the head, suffering a massive laceration and fractured skull.

The NYPD had observed that terrorist organizations had been preparing for a potential New Year's Day attack before New Year's Eve.

"Throughout December, multiple pro-ISIS users disseminated extremist propaganda graphics broadly calling for attacks in advance of the New Year, advocating a wide range of low-tech tactics," the NYPD's pre-event assessment report stated.

After hearing from his mother and aunt, the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force reportedly investigated the suspect. Federal terrorism charges about the attack remain a possibility.

