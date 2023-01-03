In an attack, Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian soldiers were killed; Moscow claims 63 people were killed.

Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09sl6X_0k1ahQkK00
Photo byYukon HaughtononUnsplash

According to the Ukrainian military, pro-Russian military bloggers, and former officials, an apparent Ukrainian strike in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine appeared to have killed a significant number of Russian soldiers.

According to both Ukrainian and pro-Russian accounts, the strike happened just after midnight on Sunday, January 1st, at a vocational school in Makiivka, in the Donetsk region, housing Russian conscripts.

Pro-Russian military blogs have publicly criticized Moscow's military in the wake of the strike, alleging that the troops lacked protection and were stationed adjacent to a sizable supply of munitions that is supposed to have burst when Ukrainian HIMARS rockets struck the school.

The number of Russian servicemen killed in Makiivka is "being clarified," according to the Ukrainian military, which had earlier claimed that about 400 Russian soldiers had been killed and another 300 had been injured.

It hasn't expressly admitted to taking part in the strike. CNN is unable to independently verify either those figures or the attack's weaponry. The number of fatalities and injuries may reach the hundreds, according to certain pro-Russian military bloggers.

One of the deadliest single incidents of the war for Moscow's soldiers, according to the Russian military ministry, which recognized the strike on Monday and reported 63 Russian servicemen died.

According to the Russian state news agency TASS, Russian senator Grigory Karasin demanded that individuals responsible for the deaths of Russian servicemen in Makiivka be apprehended.

The dead shouldn't be forgotten, according to Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council's International Affairs Committee.

On Telegram, videos purportedly from the attack's scene were extensively shared, including on the official Ukrainian military channel. Almost no visible portion of the building is visible in the mound of smoldering debris.

"Greetings and congratulations" to the separatists and conscripts who "were brought to the occupied Makiivka and crammed into the building of the vocational school," the Strategic Communications Directorate of the Chief Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram. "Santa packed around 400 corpses of [Russian soldiers] in bags."

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian attack deployed HIMARS rockets developed in the US.

A former official in the Russia-backed Donetsk government, Daniil Bezsonov, said on Telegram that "apparently, the high command is still unaware of the capabilities of this weapon."

"I hope that those responsible for the decision to use this facility will be reprimanded," Bezsonov said. "There are enough abandoned facilities in Donbas with sturdy buildings and basements where personnel can be quartered."

Igor Girkin, a Russian spokesman who posts on Telegram about the war effort, asserted that the structure was nearly destroyed by the secondary explosion of ammo stockpiles.

"Nearly all the military equipment, which stood close to the building without the slightest sign of camouflage, was also destroyed," Girkin said. "There are still no final figures on the number of casualties, as many people are still missing."

Girkin has long criticized the Russian generals he believes are in charge of the war effort from a distance from the frontlines, calling them "unlearned in principle" and unreceptive to cautions about putting soldiers and equipment in such proximity within HIMARS range. Girkin, who once served as the defense minister of the self-declared, Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic, was convicted of mass murder in 2014 by a Dutch court for his role in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine.

Another pro-Russian military blogger, Sergey Markov, claimed there was "a great deal of sloppiness" on the part of the Russian command.

According to Boris Rozhin, who blogs on the war effort under the pen name Colonelcassad, "incompetence and an inability to grasp the experience of war continue to be a serious problem."

"As you can see, despite several months of the war, some conclusions are not made, hence the unnecessary losses, which, if the elementary precautions relating to the dispersal and concealment of personnel were taken, might have not happened."

Pro-Russian rebels have controlled Donetsk since 2014, and in defiance of international law, Moscow attempted to annex four other Ukrainian provinces in October.

The news was released after the Ukrainian military said on Saturday that more than 700 Russian soldiers had been killed, without providing any location information.

Russian troops "lost 760 people killed just yesterday, (and) continue to attempt offensive actions on Bakhmut," the troops' general staff stated on Sunday.

Russian forces have been advancing on the Donetsk city of Bakhmut for months, but they have sustained significant losses as Ukrainian forces have targeted them in the main open, agricultural terrain.

Over the weekend, air raid sirens were heard throughout Ukraine as new Russian missile attacks struck various districts. In the Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions, the attacks resulted in at least six fatalities, and a man was hurt early on Monday.

Source: CNN NEWS

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fight# Russia# Ukraine# Killings

Comments / 11

Published by

Content Creator

New York, NY
433 followers

More from Godwin

US to provide $3.75 billion in military aid to Ukraine and its neighbors

As Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, the United States will provide $3.75 billion in military supplies and other aid to Ukraine and its neighbors on NATO's eastern flank.

Read full story
1 comments

50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles is part of the American weaponry supply for Ukraine, according to authorities

According to two U.S. sources on Thursday, a new U.S. weapons deal for Ukraine will contain about 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and be worth around $2.8 billion. President Joe Biden stated on Wednesday that the U.S. Army's standard issue Bradley fighting vehicles might be sent to Ukraine to assist in defending against a Russian invasion. The ambassador of Russia charged that the US was planning a "dangerous course."

Read full story
3 comments
Montrose, CO

A burial ground manager was arrested for selling the body parts of more than 500 corpses

Following the illegal sale of more than 500 victims' bodies or body parts without the families' permission, the director of a funeral facility in Colorado was given a 20-year prison term on Tuesday.

Read full story

Following Ben Gvir's heavily criticized visit to the Temple Mount, the UN Security Council is scheduled to meet

An extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council will be held to review fiery national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir's controversial visit to Jerusalem's sensitive Temple Mount, which sparked a barrage of criticism from around the world, a source said on Tuesday.

Read full story
2 comments
Wells, ME

New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrested

Two charges of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault have been brought against the 19-year-old accused of attacking three police officers with a machete on New Year's Eve near Times Square.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Quick Recap: Tulane defeats USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl as the defense and special teams struggle.

For the majority of the afternoon, USC had the upper hand in the 87th Cotton Bowl. However, the Trojans' defensive and special teams units let them down late, allowing Tulane to rally from a 15-point hole with 4:30 left in the game to win 46-45 on a 6-yard touchdown with nine seconds left.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Bills security Damar Hamlin fainted on the field, received CPR, and was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to the NFL, which called off the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Read full story
2 comments

The major concern for Europe is what a weaker Russia will do next.

Europe is now unsure of what assumptions are still safe to make in light of Russia's conflict in Ukraine, which has disproven nearly all of them. In every manner, its assault in February managed to surprise. To those who believed Moscow was intelligent enough to avoid attempting such a huge and reckless enterprise. To those who believed that the Russian force would walk through a country with 40 million inhabitants and transition to cleanup operations in ten days. And to those who believed the Kremlin's military had advanced since razing Grozny in Chechnya in the 1990s; that they had the technical and intellectual prowess to do more than merely randomly pound civilian areas with aging artillery.

Read full story
24 comments

Drones from Ukraine continue to target Russian bomber bases. Russian missile crews are now agitated.

On December 29, the Ukrainian military reportedly sent additional drones carrying explosives to attack a Russian air force installation outside of Moscow. This raid, which was at least the fourth in a month, obviously alarmed Russian air defenses. According to social media rumors, a Russian missile battery shot down a Russian air force Sukhoi Su-27 fighter plane during the commotion that followed the incident.

Read full story
81 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosion

Five individuals were sent to the hospital and two homes were destroyed in what turned out to be a terrible New Year's morning, according to fire officials who suspect a gas explosion was the cause.

Read full story
1 comments

On Australia's Gold Coast, two helicopters collided, leaving four people dead and dozens of others hurt

Three others are in serious condition after a midair crash between two helicopters in Australia that left four persons dead. On the Gold Coast, south of Brisbane, close to the well-known tourist area of Main Beach, the collision took place around 2:00 p.m. local time.

Read full story
1 comments

Putin's Dark Forest May Never See Russia Through, Says Former NATO Commander

Admiral Stavridis, a retired U.S. Navy officer, tweeted a clip from a Russian state television New Year's special. The video shows a singer performing alongside several dancers dressed in vibrant costumes. Occasionally, the camera pans to the audience to show Russian military personnel clapping along to the music.

Read full story
1 comments

Syrian soldiers are killed in Israeli attacks, and the airport in Damascus is closed

According to the Syrian military, Israeli rockets have killed at least two Syrian soldiers and shut down the nation's primary international airport. The Damascus International Airport and its surroundings were the targets of the barrage of air-launched missiles that came from Israel's Lake Tiberias at around 2 a.m. local time on Monday (23 a.m. GMT Sunday), according to a statement from the military that was carried by the government-run SANA news agency.

Read full story
3 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

According to the NWS, 2023 could begin with the possibility of blizzard conditions and up to a foot of snow.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a winter storm warning for Minnehaha County and the adjacent areas from Monday afternoon through Tuesday night as a "significant winter storm" rolls across the region.

Read full story
Moscow, ID

According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.

To hasten his return to the Gem State, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, the suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho undergraduate students intends to bypass this week's extradition hearing.

Read full story
47 comments

Kim Jong-un promises to massively increase the production of nuclear warheads

North Korean state media stated on Sunday that Kim Jong-un has promised to increase the manufacture of nuclear bombs and develop an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that is more potent while singling out South Korea as his nation's "undoubted enemy."

Read full story
24 comments

China travelers to England will need to pass the covid-19 negative test

Following Beijing's decision to loosen its zero-Covid regulation, numerous governments declared they would begin inspecting travelers from China. According to China, its borders would be fully reopened on January 8.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy