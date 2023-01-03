In an attack, Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian soldiers were killed; Moscow claims 63 people were killed.

Photo by Yukon Haughton on Unsplash

According to the Ukrainian military, pro-Russian military bloggers, and former officials, an apparent Ukrainian strike in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine appeared to have killed a significant number of Russian soldiers.

According to both Ukrainian and pro-Russian accounts, the strike happened just after midnight on Sunday, January 1st, at a vocational school in Makiivka, in the Donetsk region, housing Russian conscripts.

Pro-Russian military blogs have publicly criticized Moscow's military in the wake of the strike, alleging that the troops lacked protection and were stationed adjacent to a sizable supply of munitions that is supposed to have burst when Ukrainian HIMARS rockets struck the school.

The number of Russian servicemen killed in Makiivka is "being clarified," according to the Ukrainian military, which had earlier claimed that about 400 Russian soldiers had been killed and another 300 had been injured.

It hasn't expressly admitted to taking part in the strike. CNN is unable to independently verify either those figures or the attack's weaponry. The number of fatalities and injuries may reach the hundreds, according to certain pro-Russian military bloggers.

One of the deadliest single incidents of the war for Moscow's soldiers, according to the Russian military ministry, which recognized the strike on Monday and reported 63 Russian servicemen died.

According to the Russian state news agency TASS, Russian senator Grigory Karasin demanded that individuals responsible for the deaths of Russian servicemen in Makiivka be apprehended.

The dead shouldn't be forgotten, according to Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council's International Affairs Committee.

On Telegram, videos purportedly from the attack's scene were extensively shared, including on the official Ukrainian military channel. Almost no visible portion of the building is visible in the mound of smoldering debris.

"Greetings and congratulations" to the separatists and conscripts who "were brought to the occupied Makiivka and crammed into the building of the vocational school," the Strategic Communications Directorate of the Chief Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram. "Santa packed around 400 corpses of [Russian soldiers] in bags."

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian attack deployed HIMARS rockets developed in the US.

A former official in the Russia-backed Donetsk government, Daniil Bezsonov, said on Telegram that "apparently, the high command is still unaware of the capabilities of this weapon."

"I hope that those responsible for the decision to use this facility will be reprimanded," Bezsonov said. "There are enough abandoned facilities in Donbas with sturdy buildings and basements where personnel can be quartered."

Igor Girkin, a Russian spokesman who posts on Telegram about the war effort, asserted that the structure was nearly destroyed by the secondary explosion of ammo stockpiles.

"Nearly all the military equipment, which stood close to the building without the slightest sign of camouflage, was also destroyed," Girkin said. "There are still no final figures on the number of casualties, as many people are still missing."

Girkin has long criticized the Russian generals he believes are in charge of the war effort from a distance from the frontlines, calling them "unlearned in principle" and unreceptive to cautions about putting soldiers and equipment in such proximity within HIMARS range. Girkin, who once served as the defense minister of the self-declared, Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic, was convicted of mass murder in 2014 by a Dutch court for his role in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine.

Another pro-Russian military blogger, Sergey Markov, claimed there was "a great deal of sloppiness" on the part of the Russian command.

According to Boris Rozhin, who blogs on the war effort under the pen name Colonelcassad, "incompetence and an inability to grasp the experience of war continue to be a serious problem."

"As you can see, despite several months of the war, some conclusions are not made, hence the unnecessary losses, which, if the elementary precautions relating to the dispersal and concealment of personnel were taken, might have not happened."

Pro-Russian rebels have controlled Donetsk since 2014, and in defiance of international law, Moscow attempted to annex four other Ukrainian provinces in October.

The news was released after the Ukrainian military said on Saturday that more than 700 Russian soldiers had been killed, without providing any location information.

Russian troops "lost 760 people killed just yesterday, (and) continue to attempt offensive actions on Bakhmut," the troops' general staff stated on Sunday.

Russian forces have been advancing on the Donetsk city of Bakhmut for months, but they have sustained significant losses as Ukrainian forces have targeted them in the main open, agricultural terrain.

Over the weekend, air raid sirens were heard throughout Ukraine as new Russian missile attacks struck various districts. In the Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions, the attacks resulted in at least six fatalities, and a man was hurt early on Monday.