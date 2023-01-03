Los Angeles, CA

Quick Recap: Tulane defeats USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl as the defense and special teams struggle.

Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KeeBp_0k1YYHjG00
Photo bySean PierceonUnsplash

For the majority of the afternoon, USC had the upper hand in the 87th Cotton Bowl. However, the Trojans' defensive and special teams units let them down late, allowing Tulane to rally from a 15-point hole with 4:30 left in the game to win 46-45 on a 6-yard touchdown with nine seconds left.

Only eight of the Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt's seventeen throws were completed, but his final attempt—a hitch over the middle to tight end Alex Bauman on a play that was initially declared an incompletion but later overturned by review—decided the fate of USC. Tulane gained its first lead of the day with the ensuing extra point. Pratt completed just eight passes but still managed to throw for 234 yards and two touchdowns, averaging almost 30 yards per pass. Taye Spears, the Tulane tailback, amassed a remarkable four touchdowns on just 17 carries for 205 yards (12.1 avg).

What could have been a wonderful afternoon for Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was ruined by the Green Wave's late-game heroics. He completed 37 of his 52 throws for 462 yards and five touchdowns, falling eight yards short of his career record. Brenden Rice, a receiver, had a tremendous day with six catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns. For a total of 105 yards, Tahj Washington added five catches.

The Trojans made a strong start to the game with a drive that covered 75 yards in 17 plays and more than nine minutes. Williams ran for 10 yards, including a fourth-and-1 conversion, eluding defenders and finding open receivers without seeming to break a beat. He gave Michael Jackson III a 9-yard inside screen pass as the drive came to a close to give USC a 7-0 lead. A 59-yard bomb to Tahj Washington and a 3-yard touchdown pass to veteran Terrell Bynum were part of his amazing 95-yard touchdown drive that came after that. On its first two drives, USC converted a fourth down and was 7 of 8 on third down attempts.

There were traces of that Pac-12 championship game collapse in AT&T Stadium following the Trojans' quick start. The Green Wave quickly punched it in again with an 87-yard catch and run over the middle to tie the score at 14-14 after the Trojans allowed a lengthy Tulane touchdown drive that featured numerous missed tackles. Williams then threw an interception to end what appeared to be another promising drive for USC.

Reek Brown gained 14 yards on a carry before scoring on a run up the middle for a touchdown that was scored after a lengthy scoring drive by the Trojans. USC had a 14-point advantage at the half after a defensive stop, due to a six-play, 68-yard drive just before the break that took just over a minute and featured a four-yard pass from Williams to Rice.

Starting the second half with little opposition, Tulane covered 76 yards in seven plays and scored on a 7-yard rush by Tyjae Spears. With the Green Wave averaging 10.7 yards per play early in the third quarter, USC's tackling defense remained questionable. After a 46-yard touchdown pass to Tahj Washington was reversed and determined to be out of bounds on replay, USC was unable to react. Tulane had excellent field position to try and tie the game at 28 after the Trojans failed a 52-yard ( goal attempt. Rajon Davis, a former star linebacker, joined the With 4:02 remaining in the third quarter, they made a couple of strong tackles on the Green Wave offense's subsequent drive to force a 42-yard field goal, bringing the score to 28-24.

Nobody knew for sure which USC receiver would replace Jordan Addison, but it ended up being Rice. He caught a 74-yard bomb as the Trojans were pinned deep in their territory, then backed it up with a toe-tapping 19-yard grab that was initially disallowed at the 1-yard line but was later given the score after video review.

The Trojans increased their advantage to 42-30 before Spears' 32-yard rush put Tulane back in the game. But Mekhi Blackmon, one of the few USC defenders who wasn't missing tackles, caused a fumble on his subsequent carry, which Solomon Byrd recovered, giving Caleb Williams and the offense the ball once more.

With a little more than five minutes remaining in the game, USC elected to settle for a field goal and appeared to be enjoying a comfortable 15-point lead. However, Tulane trimmed the deficit to 45-37 in just 16 seconds by scoring twice in as many plays. Another mishandled special teams play gave USC the ball at its 1-yard line, and Tulane was able to force a safety two plays later to make the score 45-39 with only 3:20 remaining in the game. The play called for a fair catch but the kickoff bobbled out of bounds just outside the goal line.

Tulane overcame an 11-yard Tuli Tuipulotu sack on a critical fourth-and-6 play, keeping the Green Wave's chances alive, and managed to complete the drive to win the game. Nick Figueroa once more sacked Pratt, but he still ran for a touchdown on fourth-and-10 to put the Green Wave in position at the USC 30. With only 18 seconds left in the game, he connected with Duece Watts deep over the middle for 24 yards, giving Tulane a first and goal at the 6-yard line. Both athletes were injured as a result of the stop, which Trojan safety Bryson Shaw made.

Tulane secured the win with a goal two plays later.

Due to the absence of center Brett Neilon and guard Andrew Vorhees, the Trojans started with Courtland Ford at left tackle, Gino Quinones at left guard, Justin Dedich at the center, Jonah Monheim at right guard, and Bobby Haskins starting at right tackle. Gino Quinones had previously started at left guard but now started at left guard after switching sides. Late in the second quarter, Mason Murphy made his debut appearance at left tackle to fill in for Ford. At the start of the fourth quarter, Haskins was forced to leave the game, and Murphy took over at right tackle.

With this, the inaugural Lincoln Riley era USC Trojans football season comes to a close. Despite the defeat, I simply wanted to express how much fun it was to cover this squad this year as they emerged from years of mediocrity to become once more a nationally recognized team.

I also want to mention how fantastic the Cotton Bowl lodging has been. From the moment we arrived, we were welcomed like VIPs and treated like this game was the national championship. I would return here to cover a game just for the experience, starting with my first private shuttle from the hotel that went all the way inside AT & T Stadium right in front of the media press room, to the hospitality suite with fine food, video games, and massage chairs.

While not everything is perfect, I think Troy's future is bright as we all prepare for a long offseason. I just want to remind everyone how far this program has come in such a short period.

We appreciate having you all as a part of the Peristyle family. New Year's greetings and goodbye 2022

Source:USC Football News,

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# USC# Football# Winning

Comments / 0

Published by

Content Creator

New York, NY
433 followers

More from Godwin

US to provide $3.75 billion in military aid to Ukraine and its neighbors

As Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, the United States will provide $3.75 billion in military supplies and other aid to Ukraine and its neighbors on NATO's eastern flank.

Read full story
1 comments

50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles is part of the American weaponry supply for Ukraine, according to authorities

According to two U.S. sources on Thursday, a new U.S. weapons deal for Ukraine will contain about 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and be worth around $2.8 billion. President Joe Biden stated on Wednesday that the U.S. Army's standard issue Bradley fighting vehicles might be sent to Ukraine to assist in defending against a Russian invasion. The ambassador of Russia charged that the US was planning a "dangerous course."

Read full story
3 comments
Montrose, CO

A burial ground manager was arrested for selling the body parts of more than 500 corpses

Following the illegal sale of more than 500 victims' bodies or body parts without the families' permission, the director of a funeral facility in Colorado was given a 20-year prison term on Tuesday.

Read full story

Following Ben Gvir's heavily criticized visit to the Temple Mount, the UN Security Council is scheduled to meet

An extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council will be held to review fiery national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir's controversial visit to Jerusalem's sensitive Temple Mount, which sparked a barrage of criticism from around the world, a source said on Tuesday.

Read full story
2 comments
Wells, ME

New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrested

Two charges of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault have been brought against the 19-year-old accused of attacking three police officers with a machete on New Year's Eve near Times Square.

Read full story

In an attack, Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian soldiers were killed; Moscow claims 63 people were killed.

According to the Ukrainian military, pro-Russian military bloggers, and former officials, an apparent Ukrainian strike in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine appeared to have killed a significant number of Russian soldiers.

Read full story
11 comments
Cincinnati, OH

As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Bills security Damar Hamlin fainted on the field, received CPR, and was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to the NFL, which called off the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Read full story
2 comments

The major concern for Europe is what a weaker Russia will do next.

Europe is now unsure of what assumptions are still safe to make in light of Russia's conflict in Ukraine, which has disproven nearly all of them. In every manner, its assault in February managed to surprise. To those who believed Moscow was intelligent enough to avoid attempting such a huge and reckless enterprise. To those who believed that the Russian force would walk through a country with 40 million inhabitants and transition to cleanup operations in ten days. And to those who believed the Kremlin's military had advanced since razing Grozny in Chechnya in the 1990s; that they had the technical and intellectual prowess to do more than merely randomly pound civilian areas with aging artillery.

Read full story
24 comments

Drones from Ukraine continue to target Russian bomber bases. Russian missile crews are now agitated.

On December 29, the Ukrainian military reportedly sent additional drones carrying explosives to attack a Russian air force installation outside of Moscow. This raid, which was at least the fourth in a month, obviously alarmed Russian air defenses. According to social media rumors, a Russian missile battery shot down a Russian air force Sukhoi Su-27 fighter plane during the commotion that followed the incident.

Read full story
81 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosion

Five individuals were sent to the hospital and two homes were destroyed in what turned out to be a terrible New Year's morning, according to fire officials who suspect a gas explosion was the cause.

Read full story
1 comments

On Australia's Gold Coast, two helicopters collided, leaving four people dead and dozens of others hurt

Three others are in serious condition after a midair crash between two helicopters in Australia that left four persons dead. On the Gold Coast, south of Brisbane, close to the well-known tourist area of Main Beach, the collision took place around 2:00 p.m. local time.

Read full story
1 comments

Putin's Dark Forest May Never See Russia Through, Says Former NATO Commander

Admiral Stavridis, a retired U.S. Navy officer, tweeted a clip from a Russian state television New Year's special. The video shows a singer performing alongside several dancers dressed in vibrant costumes. Occasionally, the camera pans to the audience to show Russian military personnel clapping along to the music.

Read full story
1 comments

Syrian soldiers are killed in Israeli attacks, and the airport in Damascus is closed

According to the Syrian military, Israeli rockets have killed at least two Syrian soldiers and shut down the nation's primary international airport. The Damascus International Airport and its surroundings were the targets of the barrage of air-launched missiles that came from Israel's Lake Tiberias at around 2 a.m. local time on Monday (23 a.m. GMT Sunday), according to a statement from the military that was carried by the government-run SANA news agency.

Read full story
3 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

According to the NWS, 2023 could begin with the possibility of blizzard conditions and up to a foot of snow.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a winter storm warning for Minnehaha County and the adjacent areas from Monday afternoon through Tuesday night as a "significant winter storm" rolls across the region.

Read full story
Moscow, ID

According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.

To hasten his return to the Gem State, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, the suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho undergraduate students intends to bypass this week's extradition hearing.

Read full story
47 comments

Kim Jong-un promises to massively increase the production of nuclear warheads

North Korean state media stated on Sunday that Kim Jong-un has promised to increase the manufacture of nuclear bombs and develop an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that is more potent while singling out South Korea as his nation's "undoubted enemy."

Read full story
24 comments

China travelers to England will need to pass the covid-19 negative test

Following Beijing's decision to loosen its zero-Covid regulation, numerous governments declared they would begin inspecting travelers from China. According to China, its borders would be fully reopened on January 8.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy