Quick Recap: Tulane defeats USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl as the defense and special teams struggle.

Photo by Sean Pierce on Unsplash

For the majority of the afternoon, USC had the upper hand in the 87th Cotton Bowl. However, the Trojans' defensive and special teams units let them down late, allowing Tulane to rally from a 15-point hole with 4:30 left in the game to win 46-45 on a 6-yard touchdown with nine seconds left.

Only eight of the Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt's seventeen throws were completed, but his final attempt—a hitch over the middle to tight end Alex Bauman on a play that was initially declared an incompletion but later overturned by review—decided the fate of USC. Tulane gained its first lead of the day with the ensuing extra point. Pratt completed just eight passes but still managed to throw for 234 yards and two touchdowns, averaging almost 30 yards per pass. Taye Spears, the Tulane tailback, amassed a remarkable four touchdowns on just 17 carries for 205 yards (12.1 avg).

What could have been a wonderful afternoon for Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was ruined by the Green Wave's late-game heroics. He completed 37 of his 52 throws for 462 yards and five touchdowns, falling eight yards short of his career record. Brenden Rice, a receiver, had a tremendous day with six catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns. For a total of 105 yards, Tahj Washington added five catches.

The Trojans made a strong start to the game with a drive that covered 75 yards in 17 plays and more than nine minutes. Williams ran for 10 yards, including a fourth-and-1 conversion, eluding defenders and finding open receivers without seeming to break a beat. He gave Michael Jackson III a 9-yard inside screen pass as the drive came to a close to give USC a 7-0 lead. A 59-yard bomb to Tahj Washington and a 3-yard touchdown pass to veteran Terrell Bynum were part of his amazing 95-yard touchdown drive that came after that. On its first two drives, USC converted a fourth down and was 7 of 8 on third down attempts.

There were traces of that Pac-12 championship game collapse in AT&T Stadium following the Trojans' quick start. The Green Wave quickly punched it in again with an 87-yard catch and run over the middle to tie the score at 14-14 after the Trojans allowed a lengthy Tulane touchdown drive that featured numerous missed tackles. Williams then threw an interception to end what appeared to be another promising drive for USC.

Reek Brown gained 14 yards on a carry before scoring on a run up the middle for a touchdown that was scored after a lengthy scoring drive by the Trojans. USC had a 14-point advantage at the half after a defensive stop, due to a six-play, 68-yard drive just before the break that took just over a minute and featured a four-yard pass from Williams to Rice.

Starting the second half with little opposition, Tulane covered 76 yards in seven plays and scored on a 7-yard rush by Tyjae Spears. With the Green Wave averaging 10.7 yards per play early in the third quarter, USC's tackling defense remained questionable. After a 46-yard touchdown pass to Tahj Washington was reversed and determined to be out of bounds on replay, USC was unable to react. Tulane had excellent field position to try and tie the game at 28 after the Trojans failed a 52-yard ( goal attempt. Rajon Davis, a former star linebacker, joined the With 4:02 remaining in the third quarter, they made a couple of strong tackles on the Green Wave offense's subsequent drive to force a 42-yard field goal, bringing the score to 28-24.

Nobody knew for sure which USC receiver would replace Jordan Addison, but it ended up being Rice. He caught a 74-yard bomb as the Trojans were pinned deep in their territory, then backed it up with a toe-tapping 19-yard grab that was initially disallowed at the 1-yard line but was later given the score after video review.

The Trojans increased their advantage to 42-30 before Spears' 32-yard rush put Tulane back in the game. But Mekhi Blackmon, one of the few USC defenders who wasn't missing tackles, caused a fumble on his subsequent carry, which Solomon Byrd recovered, giving Caleb Williams and the offense the ball once more.

With a little more than five minutes remaining in the game, USC elected to settle for a field goal and appeared to be enjoying a comfortable 15-point lead. However, Tulane trimmed the deficit to 45-37 in just 16 seconds by scoring twice in as many plays. Another mishandled special teams play gave USC the ball at its 1-yard line, and Tulane was able to force a safety two plays later to make the score 45-39 with only 3:20 remaining in the game. The play called for a fair catch but the kickoff bobbled out of bounds just outside the goal line.

Tulane overcame an 11-yard Tuli Tuipulotu sack on a critical fourth-and-6 play, keeping the Green Wave's chances alive, and managed to complete the drive to win the game. Nick Figueroa once more sacked Pratt, but he still ran for a touchdown on fourth-and-10 to put the Green Wave in position at the USC 30. With only 18 seconds left in the game, he connected with Duece Watts deep over the middle for 24 yards, giving Tulane a first and goal at the 6-yard line. Both athletes were injured as a result of the stop, which Trojan safety Bryson Shaw made.

Tulane secured the win with a goal two plays later.

Due to the absence of center Brett Neilon and guard Andrew Vorhees, the Trojans started with Courtland Ford at left tackle, Gino Quinones at left guard, Justin Dedich at the center, Jonah Monheim at right guard, and Bobby Haskins starting at right tackle. Gino Quinones had previously started at left guard but now started at left guard after switching sides. Late in the second quarter, Mason Murphy made his debut appearance at left tackle to fill in for Ford. At the start of the fourth quarter, Haskins was forced to leave the game, and Murphy took over at right tackle.

With this, the inaugural Lincoln Riley era USC Trojans football season comes to a close. Despite the defeat, I simply wanted to express how much fun it was to cover this squad this year as they emerged from years of mediocrity to become once more a nationally recognized team.

I also want to mention how fantastic the Cotton Bowl lodging has been. From the moment we arrived, we were welcomed like VIPs and treated like this game was the national championship. I would return here to cover a game just for the experience, starting with my first private shuttle from the hotel that went all the way inside AT & T Stadium right in front of the media press room, to the hospitality suite with fine food, video games, and massage chairs.

While not everything is perfect, I think Troy's future is bright as we all prepare for a long offseason. I just want to remind everyone how far this program has come in such a short period.

We appreciate having you all as a part of the Peristyle family. New Year's greetings and goodbye 2022