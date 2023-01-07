Cincinnati, OH

As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJ4Mk_0k1X9hcl00
Photo byStefan LehneronUnsplash

a

Bills security Damar Hamlin fainted on the field, received CPR, and was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to the NFL, which called off the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

CPR was given to Hamlin on the field for many minutes after he fell during a play in the first quarter, bringing the match between two of the NFL's top teams to a terrifying halt. According to the ESPN broadcast, he was given oxygen as soon as he was carried off the field, put in the ambulance, and driven to 16 minutes after collapsing, to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by the team and independent medical staff and local paramedics," the league said in a statement. "He was afterward taken to a nearby hospital, where he is still in critical condition.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."

No announcements are expected to be made Monday night by either the Bills or the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

After tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins with a tackle and standing up swiftly, Hamlin sustained an injury. Athletes' trainers arrived to assist Hamlin right away when he suddenly collapsed. Athletic trainers shielded his head while a stretcher was eventually carried onto the field.

Hamlin was mobbed by the entire Bills sideline while receiving treatment. He was being treated by athletic trainers while many Bills players consoled each other and showed obvious signs of sorrow. Many players turned away from the distressed Hamlin.

Hamlin was initially brought back down onto the field during attempts to move him, but he was ultimately loaded into an ambulance that left the stadium at around 9:25 p.m. ET and traveled to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The members of Hamlin's family descended from the stands to ride in the ambulance with him.

The Bills players gathered in a circle after Hamlin left the field, went back to the sidelines, and then the defense re-entered the field to continue the game. Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for Buffalo, called everyone over for a conversation. Instead of restarting the game, Bengals coach Zac Taylor met with the on-site officials with Sean McDermott of the Bills. About 21 minutes after the injury, it was decided to halt the game, which the Bengals were winning 7-3.

At around 10 p.m. ET, the NFL then made a complete postponement announcement. When the game would be made up or restarted was not specified by the league.

"The NFLPA and everyone in our community are praying for Damar Hamlin," the union said in a statement. "We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar's health and well-being."

Later that evening, while several spectators had gathered outside the hospital, Diggs, Hamlin's teammate, went there. Josh Allen, the standout quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, was among many expressing their outrage on social media and requesting prayers.

From Pittsburgh, Hamlin was chosen by the Buffalo Bills as the 212th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In place of injured safety Micah Hyde, who suffered a neck injury in Week 2 and has been on injured reserve ever since has been starting for the Bills this season. Hamlin has made 13 starts this season and, as of Monday, was tied for second on the team with 91 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Leslie Frazier, the defensive coordinator for the Bills, recently observed that Hamlin has grown throughout the season, especially in terms of speaking out more as a vocal leader and becoming a better tackler despite having a lot of work put on him immediately after having to fill in for Hyde.

Hamlin's close friend and former college teammate, Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, was carted off the field with a neck injury during that same Week 2 contest against the Tennessee Titans in which Hyde was hurt. Jackson was out for one game.

From McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, and one of the top cornerbacks in the country in the class of 2016, Hamlin chose to play for Pitt over Penn State and Ohio State. He performed admirably, starting for three seasons and becoming one of the most dependable players on a defense that demanded a lot of him at the safety position.

Hamlin earned a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020, his final year at Pitt, and he led the Panthers with 67 tackles and seven pass breakups. Pitt's head coach Pat Narduzzi told WGRZ-TV after Hamlin was selected: "He's got that heart. He's got the leadership. I mean, our entire defense revolved around him. Damar will go up there and show his skills off. I think he's so versatile."

Source: ESPN News,

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sports# Buffalo Bills# Injury# Collapse

Comments / 2

Published by

Content Creator

New York, NY
433 followers

More from Godwin

US to provide $3.75 billion in military aid to Ukraine and its neighbors

As Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, the United States will provide $3.75 billion in military supplies and other aid to Ukraine and its neighbors on NATO's eastern flank.

Read full story
1 comments

50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles is part of the American weaponry supply for Ukraine, according to authorities

According to two U.S. sources on Thursday, a new U.S. weapons deal for Ukraine will contain about 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and be worth around $2.8 billion. President Joe Biden stated on Wednesday that the U.S. Army's standard issue Bradley fighting vehicles might be sent to Ukraine to assist in defending against a Russian invasion. The ambassador of Russia charged that the US was planning a "dangerous course."

Read full story
3 comments
Montrose, CO

A burial ground manager was arrested for selling the body parts of more than 500 corpses

Following the illegal sale of more than 500 victims' bodies or body parts without the families' permission, the director of a funeral facility in Colorado was given a 20-year prison term on Tuesday.

Read full story

Following Ben Gvir's heavily criticized visit to the Temple Mount, the UN Security Council is scheduled to meet

An extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council will be held to review fiery national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir's controversial visit to Jerusalem's sensitive Temple Mount, which sparked a barrage of criticism from around the world, a source said on Tuesday.

Read full story
2 comments
Wells, ME

New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrested

Two charges of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault have been brought against the 19-year-old accused of attacking three police officers with a machete on New Year's Eve near Times Square.

Read full story

In an attack, Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian soldiers were killed; Moscow claims 63 people were killed.

According to the Ukrainian military, pro-Russian military bloggers, and former officials, an apparent Ukrainian strike in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine appeared to have killed a significant number of Russian soldiers.

Read full story
11 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Quick Recap: Tulane defeats USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl as the defense and special teams struggle.

For the majority of the afternoon, USC had the upper hand in the 87th Cotton Bowl. However, the Trojans' defensive and special teams units let them down late, allowing Tulane to rally from a 15-point hole with 4:30 left in the game to win 46-45 on a 6-yard touchdown with nine seconds left.

Read full story

The major concern for Europe is what a weaker Russia will do next.

Europe is now unsure of what assumptions are still safe to make in light of Russia's conflict in Ukraine, which has disproven nearly all of them. In every manner, its assault in February managed to surprise. To those who believed Moscow was intelligent enough to avoid attempting such a huge and reckless enterprise. To those who believed that the Russian force would walk through a country with 40 million inhabitants and transition to cleanup operations in ten days. And to those who believed the Kremlin's military had advanced since razing Grozny in Chechnya in the 1990s; that they had the technical and intellectual prowess to do more than merely randomly pound civilian areas with aging artillery.

Read full story
24 comments

Drones from Ukraine continue to target Russian bomber bases. Russian missile crews are now agitated.

On December 29, the Ukrainian military reportedly sent additional drones carrying explosives to attack a Russian air force installation outside of Moscow. This raid, which was at least the fourth in a month, obviously alarmed Russian air defenses. According to social media rumors, a Russian missile battery shot down a Russian air force Sukhoi Su-27 fighter plane during the commotion that followed the incident.

Read full story
81 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosion

Five individuals were sent to the hospital and two homes were destroyed in what turned out to be a terrible New Year's morning, according to fire officials who suspect a gas explosion was the cause.

Read full story
1 comments

On Australia's Gold Coast, two helicopters collided, leaving four people dead and dozens of others hurt

Three others are in serious condition after a midair crash between two helicopters in Australia that left four persons dead. On the Gold Coast, south of Brisbane, close to the well-known tourist area of Main Beach, the collision took place around 2:00 p.m. local time.

Read full story
1 comments

Putin's Dark Forest May Never See Russia Through, Says Former NATO Commander

Admiral Stavridis, a retired U.S. Navy officer, tweeted a clip from a Russian state television New Year's special. The video shows a singer performing alongside several dancers dressed in vibrant costumes. Occasionally, the camera pans to the audience to show Russian military personnel clapping along to the music.

Read full story
1 comments

Syrian soldiers are killed in Israeli attacks, and the airport in Damascus is closed

According to the Syrian military, Israeli rockets have killed at least two Syrian soldiers and shut down the nation's primary international airport. The Damascus International Airport and its surroundings were the targets of the barrage of air-launched missiles that came from Israel's Lake Tiberias at around 2 a.m. local time on Monday (23 a.m. GMT Sunday), according to a statement from the military that was carried by the government-run SANA news agency.

Read full story
3 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

According to the NWS, 2023 could begin with the possibility of blizzard conditions and up to a foot of snow.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a winter storm warning for Minnehaha County and the adjacent areas from Monday afternoon through Tuesday night as a "significant winter storm" rolls across the region.

Read full story
Moscow, ID

According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.

To hasten his return to the Gem State, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, the suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho undergraduate students intends to bypass this week's extradition hearing.

Read full story
47 comments

Kim Jong-un promises to massively increase the production of nuclear warheads

North Korean state media stated on Sunday that Kim Jong-un has promised to increase the manufacture of nuclear bombs and develop an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that is more potent while singling out South Korea as his nation's "undoubted enemy."

Read full story
24 comments

China travelers to England will need to pass the covid-19 negative test

Following Beijing's decision to loosen its zero-Covid regulation, numerous governments declared they would begin inspecting travelers from China. According to China, its borders would be fully reopened on January 8.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy