As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Bills security Damar Hamlin fainted on the field, received CPR, and was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to the NFL, which called off the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

CPR was given to Hamlin on the field for many minutes after he fell during a play in the first quarter, bringing the match between two of the NFL's top teams to a terrifying halt. According to the ESPN broadcast, he was given oxygen as soon as he was carried off the field, put in the ambulance, and driven to 16 minutes after collapsing, to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by the team and independent medical staff and local paramedics," the league said in a statement. "He was afterward taken to a nearby hospital, where he is still in critical condition.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."

No announcements are expected to be made Monday night by either the Bills or the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

After tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins with a tackle and standing up swiftly, Hamlin sustained an injury. Athletes' trainers arrived to assist Hamlin right away when he suddenly collapsed. Athletic trainers shielded his head while a stretcher was eventually carried onto the field.

Hamlin was mobbed by the entire Bills sideline while receiving treatment. He was being treated by athletic trainers while many Bills players consoled each other and showed obvious signs of sorrow. Many players turned away from the distressed Hamlin.

Hamlin was initially brought back down onto the field during attempts to move him, but he was ultimately loaded into an ambulance that left the stadium at around 9:25 p.m. ET and traveled to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The members of Hamlin's family descended from the stands to ride in the ambulance with him.

The Bills players gathered in a circle after Hamlin left the field, went back to the sidelines, and then the defense re-entered the field to continue the game. Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for Buffalo, called everyone over for a conversation. Instead of restarting the game, Bengals coach Zac Taylor met with the on-site officials with Sean McDermott of the Bills. About 21 minutes after the injury, it was decided to halt the game, which the Bengals were winning 7-3.

At around 10 p.m. ET, the NFL then made a complete postponement announcement. When the game would be made up or restarted was not specified by the league.

"The NFLPA and everyone in our community are praying for Damar Hamlin," the union said in a statement. "We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar's health and well-being."

Later that evening, while several spectators had gathered outside the hospital, Diggs, Hamlin's teammate, went there. Josh Allen, the standout quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, was among many expressing their outrage on social media and requesting prayers.

From Pittsburgh, Hamlin was chosen by the Buffalo Bills as the 212th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In place of injured safety Micah Hyde, who suffered a neck injury in Week 2 and has been on injured reserve ever since has been starting for the Bills this season. Hamlin has made 13 starts this season and, as of Monday, was tied for second on the team with 91 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Leslie Frazier, the defensive coordinator for the Bills, recently observed that Hamlin has grown throughout the season, especially in terms of speaking out more as a vocal leader and becoming a better tackler despite having a lot of work put on him immediately after having to fill in for Hyde.

Hamlin's close friend and former college teammate, Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, was carted off the field with a neck injury during that same Week 2 contest against the Tennessee Titans in which Hyde was hurt. Jackson was out for one game.

From McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, and one of the top cornerbacks in the country in the class of 2016, Hamlin chose to play for Pitt over Penn State and Ohio State. He performed admirably, starting for three seasons and becoming one of the most dependable players on a defense that demanded a lot of him at the safety position.

Hamlin earned a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020, his final year at Pitt, and he led the Panthers with 67 tackles and seven pass breakups. Pitt's head coach Pat Narduzzi told WGRZ-TV after Hamlin was selected: "He's got that heart. He's got the leadership. I mean, our entire defense revolved around him. Damar will go up there and show his skills off. I think he's so versatile."