Europe is now unsure of what assumptions are still safe to make in light of Russia's conflict in Ukraine, which has disproven nearly all of them.

In every manner, its assault in February managed to surprise. To those who believed Moscow was intelligent enough to avoid attempting such a huge and reckless enterprise. To those who believed that the Russian force would walk through a country with 40 million inhabitants and transition to cleanup operations in ten days. And to those who believed the Kremlin's military had advanced since razing Grozny in Chechnya in the 1990s; that they had the technical and intellectual prowess to do more than merely randomly pound civilian areas with aging artillery.

And lastly, to those who believed that nuclear saber-rattling was an oxymoron in 2022:

Even so, as 2022 draws to a close, Europe is left to deal with several known unknowns that were unthinkable as recently as January. Recap: A military that was formerly ranked third in the world has invaded its smaller neighbor, which a year ago was primarily known for its IT and agricultural prowess.

It appears that Russia spent billions of dollars modernizing its military, but it turns out that this was largely a facade. It has learned that its supply chains don't work a few miles outside of its borders and that its impression of Ukraine as desperately needing to be freed from its own "Nazism" is a distortion created by nodding yes-men who fed Vladimir Putin what he wanted to hear during the pandemic's isolation.

Additionally, Russia has encountered a West that, rather than being divided and reserved, was content to move some of its weapons to Russia's eastern border. Russian authorities may be perplexed by the fact that their red lines seem to be shifting frequently as a result of Moscow's growing awareness of the limitations of its non-nuclear options. None

The West has been very united, which is crucial. Europe and the US have been speaking from the same script on Ukraine despite their differences in Iraq, Syria, and their partial unwillingness to spend the 2% of GDP on security that the US has long required of NATO members. Washington might have appeared more cautious at times, and there have been dictatorial outliers like Hungary. But rather than toward inequity, there is a movement. That came as a big surprise.

It is still premature to declare that Russia has already lost the war. Some factors could yet result in a deadlock in its favor or possibly a turn of events. NATO can lose control over the flow of weaponry and opt for short-term economic gain over long-term security, promoting a settlement that is adverse to Kyiv. But at this time, it does appear implausible.

Due to the proximity of the Donetsk and Luhansk frontlines to its border, Russia is fortifying its position on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine. However, the difficulties it faces are great: according to Putin's glitzy assessment, 77,000 of its frontline troops are inadequately trained conscripts. It is having trouble getting weapons, and

Ukraine is in its own country, where morale is still high and Western weaponry is still being delivered. The dynamic has been entirely against Moscow since the September collapse of Moscow's patchwork of soldiers surrounding the northeastern city of Kharkiv, where their supply routes were severed by a more intelligent Ukrainian army.

In the bigger picture, Russia faces the possibility of losing because it took longer to defeat a stronger foe. After Kharkiv, state television spokespeople urged viewers to "take the gloves off," as if doing so would not expose a fist that was already decrepit. The Russian military, now practically a paper tiger, will battle for decades to regain even a semblance of parity with NATO. Perhaps the larger harm is this.

Because Putin frequently invokes it, the debate over nuclear weapons continues. But even here, the threat posed by Russia has decreased. First off, NATO has been making it plain what kind of conventional havoc its forces would wreak if a nuclear weapon was deployed. Second, India and China, two of Russia's erratic allies, have swiftly assessed the situation and criticized Moscow's nuclear bluster. (They've probably been more aggressive in private chat.)

And finally, Moscow is left with a question no one ever wants to find out the answer to: how can they be sure The Button will operate if Putin reaches frantically to press it if their supply channels for diesel fuel for tanks are down 40 miles from their border? There doesn't

Despite the apparent collapse of Russia, Europe is not embracing a period of increased security. Even if they come at a time when Russia, the key concern for European security for decades, is demonstrating itself to be less dangerous, calls for increased defense spending are louder and taken seriously.

Europe is recognizing that it cannot only rely on the United States for its security given its erratic swings between political polarities.

In the meantime, Putin's selfish and misguided attempt to restore a Tsarist empire has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of innocent Ukrainians. In a broader sense, authoritarianism is a terrible regime in which to fight wars of choice.

Yet this disaster has yielded some benefits. Europe is aware that it needs to stop relying on Russian gas right away and hydrocarbons in general in the long run since economic stability cannot be achieved by relying on the dictators' fossil fuels.

So how does the West handle a Russia that has suffered such a massive face-saving setback in Ukraine and is slowly dying economically as a result of sanctions? Is a weakened Russia a cause for concern or just merely weak? The West has to contend with this known unknown. But the question is no longer as horrifying.

The globe was under the influence of mutually assured destruction for more than 70 years thanks to the West and Russia. The peace was founded on dread. But as Moscow-related dread begins to fade, so does the possibility of making a mistake. It presents a less terrifying possibility: that Russia, like many autocracies before it, may crumble due to its awkward reliance on domestic fear.

Currently, Europe must deal with Russia while it is in a condition of disorganized denial and hope that it will eventually enter a phase of managed decline. The risk for Europe would be to overestimate Moscow's potential as a threat after underestimating its capacity for malice. This may be a solace.