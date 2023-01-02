The major concern for Europe is what a weaker Russia will do next.

Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cmal5_0k0q10Dv00
Photo byMarkus spiskeonUnsplash

Europe is now unsure of what assumptions are still safe to make in light of Russia's conflict in Ukraine, which has disproven nearly all of them.

In every manner, its assault in February managed to surprise. To those who believed Moscow was intelligent enough to avoid attempting such a huge and reckless enterprise. To those who believed that the Russian force would walk through a country with 40 million inhabitants and transition to cleanup operations in ten days. And to those who believed the Kremlin's military had advanced since razing Grozny in Chechnya in the 1990s; that they had the technical and intellectual prowess to do more than merely randomly pound civilian areas with aging artillery.

And lastly, to those who believed that nuclear saber-rattling was an oxymoron in 2022:

Even so, as 2022 draws to a close, Europe is left to deal with several known unknowns that were unthinkable as recently as January. Recap: A military that was formerly ranked third in the world has invaded its smaller neighbor, which a year ago was primarily known for its IT and agricultural prowess.

It appears that Russia spent billions of dollars modernizing its military, but it turns out that this was largely a facade. It has learned that its supply chains don't work a few miles outside of its borders and that its impression of Ukraine as desperately needing to be freed from its own "Nazism" is a distortion created by nodding yes-men who fed Vladimir Putin what he wanted to hear during the pandemic's isolation.

Additionally, Russia has encountered a West that, rather than being divided and reserved, was content to move some of its weapons to Russia's eastern border. Russian authorities may be perplexed by the fact that their red lines seem to be shifting frequently as a result of Moscow's growing awareness of the limitations of its non-nuclear options. None

The West has been very united, which is crucial. Europe and the US have been speaking from the same script on Ukraine despite their differences in Iraq, Syria, and their partial unwillingness to spend the 2% of GDP on security that the US has long required of NATO members. Washington might have appeared more cautious at times, and there have been dictatorial outliers like Hungary. But rather than toward inequity, there is a movement. That came as a big surprise.

It is still premature to declare that Russia has already lost the war. Some factors could yet result in a deadlock in its favor or possibly a turn of events. NATO can lose control over the flow of weaponry and opt for short-term economic gain over long-term security, promoting a settlement that is adverse to Kyiv. But at this time, it does appear implausible.

Due to the proximity of the Donetsk and Luhansk frontlines to its border, Russia is fortifying its position on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine. However, the difficulties it faces are great: according to Putin's glitzy assessment, 77,000 of its frontline troops are inadequately trained conscripts. It is having trouble getting weapons, and

Ukraine is in its own country, where morale is still high and Western weaponry is still being delivered. The dynamic has been entirely against Moscow since the September collapse of Moscow's patchwork of soldiers surrounding the northeastern city of Kharkiv, where their supply routes were severed by a more intelligent Ukrainian army.

In the bigger picture, Russia faces the possibility of losing because it took longer to defeat a stronger foe. After Kharkiv, state television spokespeople urged viewers to "take the gloves off," as if doing so would not expose a fist that was already decrepit. The Russian military, now practically a paper tiger, will battle for decades to regain even a semblance of parity with NATO. Perhaps the larger harm is this.

Because Putin frequently invokes it, the debate over nuclear weapons continues. But even here, the threat posed by Russia has decreased. First off, NATO has been making it plain what kind of conventional havoc its forces would wreak if a nuclear weapon was deployed. Second, India and China, two of Russia's erratic allies, have swiftly assessed the situation and criticized Moscow's nuclear bluster. (They've probably been more aggressive in private chat.)

And finally, Moscow is left with a question no one ever wants to find out the answer to: how can they be sure The Button will operate if Putin reaches frantically to press it if their supply channels for diesel fuel for tanks are down 40 miles from their border? There doesn't

Despite the apparent collapse of Russia, Europe is not embracing a period of increased security. Even if they come at a time when Russia, the key concern for European security for decades, is demonstrating itself to be less dangerous, calls for increased defense spending are louder and taken seriously.

Europe is recognizing that it cannot only rely on the United States for its security given its erratic swings between political polarities.

In the meantime, Putin's selfish and misguided attempt to restore a Tsarist empire has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of innocent Ukrainians. In a broader sense, authoritarianism is a terrible regime in which to fight wars of choice.

Yet this disaster has yielded some benefits. Europe is aware that it needs to stop relying on Russian gas right away and hydrocarbons in general in the long run since economic stability cannot be achieved by relying on the dictators' fossil fuels.

So how does the West handle a Russia that has suffered such a massive face-saving setback in Ukraine and is slowly dying economically as a result of sanctions? Is a weakened Russia a cause for concern or just merely weak? The West has to contend with this known unknown. But the question is no longer as horrifying.

The globe was under the influence of mutually assured destruction for more than 70 years thanks to the West and Russia. The peace was founded on dread. But as Moscow-related dread begins to fade, so does the possibility of making a mistake. It presents a less terrifying possibility: that Russia, like many autocracies before it, may crumble due to its awkward reliance on domestic fear.

Currently, Europe must deal with Russia while it is in a condition of disorganized denial and hope that it will eventually enter a phase of managed decline. The risk for Europe would be to overestimate Moscow's potential as a threat after underestimating its capacity for malice. This may be a solace.

Source:CNN news

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Russia# Ukraine# War# Europe

Comments / 24

Published by

Content Creator

New York, NY
420 followers

More from Godwin

50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles is part of the American weaponry supply for Ukraine, according to authorities

According to two U.S. sources on Thursday, a new U.S. weapons deal for Ukraine will contain about 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and be worth around $2.8 billion. President Joe Biden stated on Wednesday that the U.S. Army's standard issue Bradley fighting vehicles might be sent to Ukraine to assist in defending against a Russian invasion. The ambassador of Russia charged that the US was planning a "dangerous course."

Read full story
Montrose, CO

A burial ground manager was arrested for selling the body parts of more than 500 corpses

Following the illegal sale of more than 500 victims' bodies or body parts without the families' permission, the director of a funeral facility in Colorado was given a 20-year prison term on Tuesday.

Read full story

Following Ben Gvir's heavily criticized visit to the Temple Mount, the UN Security Council is scheduled to meet

An extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council will be held to review fiery national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir's controversial visit to Jerusalem's sensitive Temple Mount, which sparked a barrage of criticism from around the world, a source said on Tuesday.

Read full story
Wells, ME

New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrested

Two charges of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault have been brought against the 19-year-old accused of attacking three police officers with a machete on New Year's Eve near Times Square.

Read full story

In an attack, Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian soldiers were killed; Moscow claims 63 people were killed.

According to the Ukrainian military, pro-Russian military bloggers, and former officials, an apparent Ukrainian strike in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine appeared to have killed a significant number of Russian soldiers.

Read full story
10 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Quick Recap: Tulane defeats USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl as the defense and special teams struggle.

For the majority of the afternoon, USC had the upper hand in the 87th Cotton Bowl. However, the Trojans' defensive and special teams units let them down late, allowing Tulane to rally from a 15-point hole with 4:30 left in the game to win 46-45 on a 6-yard touchdown with nine seconds left.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Bills security Damar Hamlin fainted on the field, received CPR, and was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to the NFL, which called off the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Read full story

Drones from Ukraine continue to target Russian bomber bases. Russian missile crews are now agitated.

On December 29, the Ukrainian military reportedly sent additional drones carrying explosives to attack a Russian air force installation outside of Moscow. This raid, which was at least the fourth in a month, obviously alarmed Russian air defenses. According to social media rumors, a Russian missile battery shot down a Russian air force Sukhoi Su-27 fighter plane during the commotion that followed the incident.

Read full story
80 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosion

Five individuals were sent to the hospital and two homes were destroyed in what turned out to be a terrible New Year's morning, according to fire officials who suspect a gas explosion was the cause.

Read full story
1 comments

On Australia's Gold Coast, two helicopters collided, leaving four people dead and dozens of others hurt

Three others are in serious condition after a midair crash between two helicopters in Australia that left four persons dead. On the Gold Coast, south of Brisbane, close to the well-known tourist area of Main Beach, the collision took place around 2:00 p.m. local time.

Read full story
1 comments

Putin's Dark Forest May Never See Russia Through, Says Former NATO Commander

Admiral Stavridis, a retired U.S. Navy officer, tweeted a clip from a Russian state television New Year's special. The video shows a singer performing alongside several dancers dressed in vibrant costumes. Occasionally, the camera pans to the audience to show Russian military personnel clapping along to the music.

Read full story
1 comments

Syrian soldiers are killed in Israeli attacks, and the airport in Damascus is closed

According to the Syrian military, Israeli rockets have killed at least two Syrian soldiers and shut down the nation's primary international airport. The Damascus International Airport and its surroundings were the targets of the barrage of air-launched missiles that came from Israel's Lake Tiberias at around 2 a.m. local time on Monday (23 a.m. GMT Sunday), according to a statement from the military that was carried by the government-run SANA news agency.

Read full story
3 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

According to the NWS, 2023 could begin with the possibility of blizzard conditions and up to a foot of snow.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a winter storm warning for Minnehaha County and the adjacent areas from Monday afternoon through Tuesday night as a "significant winter storm" rolls across the region.

Read full story
Moscow, ID

According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.

To hasten his return to the Gem State, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, the suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho undergraduate students intends to bypass this week's extradition hearing.

Read full story
46 comments

Kim Jong-un promises to massively increase the production of nuclear warheads

North Korean state media stated on Sunday that Kim Jong-un has promised to increase the manufacture of nuclear bombs and develop an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that is more potent while singling out South Korea as his nation's "undoubted enemy."

Read full story
24 comments

China travelers to England will need to pass the covid-19 negative test

Following Beijing's decision to loosen its zero-Covid regulation, numerous governments declared they would begin inspecting travelers from China. According to China, its borders would be fully reopened on January 8.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy