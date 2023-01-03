Drones from Ukraine continue to target Russian bomber bases. Russian missile crews are now agitated.

On December 29, the Ukrainian military reportedly sent additional drones carrying explosives to attack a Russian air force installation outside of Moscow.

This raid, which was at least the fourth in a month, obviously alarmed Russian air defenses. According to social media rumors, a Russian missile battery shot down a Russian air force Sukhoi Su-27 fighter plane during the commotion that followed the incident.

If the reported shoot-down occurred—and that's huge if—it would be reminiscent of an incident that happened above Kyiv in the early tumultuous days of Russia's larger war on Ukraine, which began in late February. Jumpy Ukrainian air defenses may have downed a Su-27 from the Ukrainian air force in that event.

We don't have a lot of information regarding the alleged raid on Engels, a bomber base 400 miles southeast of Moscow, on December 29. The attacks on the same base on December 26 and December 5 are better known to us.

The prior raids were carried out by Ukrainian drones, according to Russian media. The drones were probably jet-powered Tupolev Tu-141 reconnaissance vehicles from the 1970s that the Ukrainians had programmed to attack Engels and took out of storage.

A Tupolev Tu-95 bomber was damaged in the strike on Engels on December 5. A Tupolev Tu-22M bomber was damaged during a simultaneous attack on the Dyagilevo air base, about 100 miles southeast of Moscow. The Dyagilevo raid claimed the lives of three Russian soldiers.

It appears that the Ukrainians' onslaught on December 26 was largely unsuccessful. The drone or drones that were approaching were shot down, according to Russian air defenses. According to reports, the falling debris killed three Russian soldiers.

Also, it appears that Engels was unharmed by the raid on December 29. The local Saratov Oblast governor, Roman Busargin, confirmed the destruction of a Ukrainian drone but refuted rumors that pupils were leaving their schools.

Meanwhile, Telegram users spread allegations that alarmed Russian air defenses in the area of Engels and opened fire on a blip on their radars, which turned out to be a Russian Su-27. The rumors were that the pilot was dead.

It's possible that this isn't the case. It's important to note that Busargin did not refer to the purported shoot-down. There are also no pictures or videos of the incident. Yet.

But there is a chance for a shoot-down by friendly fire. A Sukhoi Su-34M, one of the best jets in the Russian air force, was shot down on July 17 by Russian air defenses in the area of the city of Alchevsk in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine.

Yevgeny Poddubny, a Russian propagandist, recorded the incident on film, and subsequent footage of the debris verified the identity of the jet.

Five months previously, on February 25, in the dead of night, a Ukrainian Su-27 that was patrolling over Kyiv detonated. Oleksandr Oksanchenko, a well-known pilot, passed away as a result.

Although it is theoretically possible that the February shoot-down was caused by a very long and unlucky shot by a Russian S-400 missile battery, possibly stationed somewhere in Belarus, it is more likely—as some media outlets have reported—that a Ukrainian missile battery mistook the Sukhoi for a Russian jet.

Considering that it was the first full day of the larger conflict, a large number of Russian aircraft were flying over north-central Ukraine. In a report for the Royal United Services Institute in London, Mykhaylo Zabrodskyi, Jack Watling, Oleksandr Danylyuk, and Nick Reynolds explained that "both Russian and Ukrainian aircraft were threatened by friendly fire at this time."

Likely, the same uncertainty and dread that rendered the sky over Kyiv so perilous in February have now spread to the airspace over Saratov Oblast.

Yes, most, if not all, of the drones the Ukrainians are firing at Engels and Dyagilevo are being shot down by Russian missile batteries. However, they may also be putting friendly aircraft in danger as they are not shooting down all of the drones.

“Russia has long given a very high priority to maintaining advanced ground-based air defenses,” the U.K. The Defense Ministry stated, “but it is increasingly clear that it is struggling to counter air threats deep inside Russia.”

Source: Forbes news

