Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosion

Five individuals were sent to the hospital and two homes were destroyed in what turned out to be a terrible New Year's morning, according to fire officials who suspect a gas explosion was the cause.

Just before three in the morning, over 100 firefighters, medics, chiefs, and support personnel were dispatched to the 3500 block of Miller Street in response to reports of an explosion in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia.

According to Philadelphia's Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker, when they arrived, they discovered what seemed to be a gas explosion with two fallen residences, multiple automobiles pushed from the roadway, blown-out windows, and debris everywhere.

"We had multiple gas leaks in the area, and the smell of gas coming from multiple areas," Walker stated.

One man was seriously injured and five people were sent to nearby hospitals. An unidentified guy and a 64-year-old woman's health are still unclear, while a 47-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman are claimed to be in stable condition.

Two of the victims, according to officials, were able to leave their homes alone, but at least one had to be extricated from the rubble.

"We were very fortunate from what we know now not to have a loss of life because it’s the middle of the night and everyone is sleeping," Walker said. "And if it's confirmed to be a gas leak, it's very rare to have the magnitude of this type of damage occur to not have a loss of life, truly a blessing."

Chris Heinsinger claims that the early-New Year's Day trip down North Miller Street keeps playing back in his thoughts. According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, there may have been a gas explosion when he and a passenger were in their automobile.

"I feel really lucky," Heisinger said. "I just couldn’t believe it, you know, it was so loud and I just remember ash raining down and just debris everywhere. It looked like a war zone or something out of a movie. They all just flattened out right to the ground."

According to him, the impact's power forced his car and other vehicles up against the curb and briefly rendered his passenger unconscious.

Officials said they are certain that all inhabitants have been ejected from the collapsed homes, and no firefighter casualties have been reported.

However, locals from a number of the nearby streets were evacuated and transported to safety on SEPTA buses before spending some time inside the Samuel Recreation Center.

In around two hours, the situation was under control when emergency personnel shut off the gas and electricity to the region. Before permitting any inhabitants to return, the security of neighboring buildings that also suffered damage will be verified.

Throughout Sunday, the Red Cross and the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management were among the city organizations present at the scene while neighbors and restoration firms boarded up windows and cleaned up the debris.

"My granddaughter was in the front room. God bless, she didn’t get hurt," Regarding a broken window in his room, the neighbor Joseph Hinkie complained.

Heisinger is also grateful for what he has. He visited the hospital out of caution but is already back at home with only a few scrapes and scrapes. "I mean, it just replays over and over. It’s probably going to be that way for a little bit, it's going to be a New Year’s that I’ll never forget."

Investigations are being done to determine what caused the apparent explosion.