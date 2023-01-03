Putin's Dark Forest May Never See Russia Through, Says Former NATO Commander

Photo by Markus spiske on Unsplash

Admiral Stavridis, a retired U.S. Navy officer, tweeted a clip from a Russian state television New Year's special. The video shows a singer performing alongside several dancers dressed in vibrant costumes. Occasionally, the camera pans to the audience to show Russian military personnel clapping along to the music.

After that, Stavridis contrasted the film with other New Year's celebrations taking place throughout the globe.

"A sad contrast to thousands around the world from fireworks Sydney Harbor to crystal ball dropping Times Square celebrating a new year with real joy," he wrote. "Putin continues to lead Russia into a dark forest from which it may never emerge."

According to France 24, a Russian missile strike on New Year's Eve in Ukraine left at least four persons dead in Kyiv.

Igor Girkin, a former commander of the Russian military, was quoted in Newsweek on Sunday as attributing the Kremlin's carelessness to Ukraine's recent victories over Russian forces.

Since Putin began his invasion of the nation in Eastern Europe in February, his soldiers have suffered humiliating defeats. From the beginning, the Russia-Ukraine war has drawn harsh criticism from several world leaders.

Stavridis has previously criticized Russia's military and policy. equipment's "bad design."

He shared a tweet from The Daily Beast contributor Julia Davis, who also founded the investigative organization Russian Media Monitor, on Sunday.

"New Year's special on Russian state TV was creepy and surreal," Davis tweeted, along with the video of the Russian New Year's special. "Top pro-Kremlin propagandists were seated alongside military guests, whose presence was sure to remind the audience that at that very moment, Russia is bombing Ukrainian cities and slaughtering civilians next door."

According to Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, the "mass missile attacks" on Saturday specifically targeted residential areas rather than infrastructure. On Saturday early in the morning, he tweeted that Putin was "celebrating" the start of 2023 "by killing people."

One citizen of Kyiv told Newsweek that she was afraid to go outside after hearing the deafening air raid sirens.

"It was very loud and scary," Daryna Antoniuk said. "The explosions began before I reached the bomb shelter. I started running. Then it turned out that the missiles hit very close to my house."

According to the news source Euromaidan Press, numerous Ukrainians gathered on Saturday at a train station in Kyiv despite the continued violence. According to reports, they were there for a New Year's Eve concert and were caught on camera singing the national anthem of their country.