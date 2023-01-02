Moscow, ID

According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.

To hasten his return to the Gem State, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, the suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho undergraduate students intends to bypass this week's extradition hearing.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger is "shocked a little bit," Jason LaBar, the chief public A day after the 28-year-old was detained in his home state of Pennsylvania on suspicion of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, charges, a defense attorney for Monroe County, Pennsylvania, told CNN on Saturday. According to Bill Thompson, the prosecutor for Latah County in Idaho, he is also accused of felony burglary.

LaBar stated support for Kohberger's family Sunday, saying "there are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel." This is the first time Since Kohberger's arrest on Friday, the family has sent a message to the public.

"First and foremost we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them," the family's statement read. "We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family, we will love and support our son and brother. We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions."

The attorney claimed that throughout their hour-long conversation on Friday night on the murder case, LaBar did not bring up the suspect's involvement in the case and that he solely represents Kohberger in the "formality" of extradition proceedings.

"It's a procedural issue, and all the Commonwealth here has to prove is that he resembles or is the person who the arrest warrant is out for and that he was in the area at the time of the crime," LaBar stated.

Waiving the extradition hearing set for Tuesday was "an easy decision obviously," LaBar said, "since he doesn't contest that he is Bryan Kohberger."

LaBar emphasized that his client is innocent unless proven guilty in a statement. saying, "Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible."

A Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, the institution confirmed, the suspect's arrest came nearly seven weeks after the victims were discovered dead from stab wounds at an off-campus residence on November 13. Since then, according to the detectives, they have spoken to over 300 people and looked through almost 20,000 tips.

The suspect's motivation and even if he knew the victims, whose deaths shook the college community and the nearby town of Moscow, have not yet been formally confirmed by the authorities. Additionally, the murder weapon has not been found, according to Moscow Police Chief James Fry on Friday.

Some residents of the town have grown impatient in the weeks following the killings since investigators have not yet provided a complete account of what happened that night. The few data that have been made public by the authorities include the victims' pre-attack activities and those who have been ruled out as suspects.

Fry told journalists. Before Kohberger makes his initial court appearance in Idaho, authorities are only permitted to provide material by Friday state law. Kohberger's allegations are supported by a probable cause affidavit, which is sealed up until the time the defendant is actually in Latah County and has been served with the Idaho arrest warrant, according to Thompson.

According to two law enforcement sources informed on the inquiry, DNA evidence led to the identification of the man as a suspect, as well as the verification of his ownership of a white Hyundai Elantra spotted close to the crime site. He allegedly lived only a few minutes from the scene of the stabbings.

According to a law enforcement source, he traveled across the country in a white Hyundai Elantra and landed at his parent's residence in Pennsylvania around Christmas. At some point during his journey from Idaho to the east, authorities started tracking him.

Before his arrest, an FBI surveillance team followed him for four days while law enforcement and prosecutors sought to establish enough probable cause to obtain a warrant, according to the two law enforcement sources.

Another individual with knowledge of the investigation informed CNN that Kohberger was linked to unidentified DNA evidence using genetic genealogy procedures. He was identified as the suspect after law enforcement conducted a further investigation after the DNA was processed through a public database to look for possible family member matches, the person claimed.

LaBar confirmed that Kohberger had traveled from Idaho to Pennsylvania with his father to spend the holidays with his family. Authorities detained Kohberger early on Friday at his parent's house, where they reportedly discovered a white Hyundai Elantra.

Following his intention to waive extradition at Tuesday's hearing, LaBar said it would depend on the authorities as to how quickly his client would be sent back to Idaho. LaBar, however, anticipated that Kohberger would be sent back to Idaho within 72 hours of the trial.

Source: CNN News,

