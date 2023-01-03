Kim Jong-un promises to massively increase the production of nuclear warheads

Photo by Clark Gu on Unsplash

North Korean state media stated on Sunday that Kim Jong-un has promised to increase the manufacture of nuclear bombs and develop an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that is more potent while singling out South Korea as his nation's "undoubted enemy."

Kim demanded an "exponential increase" in the government's nuclear arsenal during a speech at a governing Workforces committee session assembly that ended on Saturday, signaling growing hostility towards the US, South Korea, and Japan.

Following a ballistic nuclear missile toward its eastern waters that began in 2023 as it had concluded the year before when it conducted a record number of weapons tests, the leader's remark was made just hours later.

On Saturday, it also fired three ballistic missiles into the sky, just days after firing five drones across the heavily fortified border that has split the peninsula since the 1950–1953 Korean War ended in a truce but not a peace agreement.

“The currently established situation calls for our country doubling down our efforts to strengthen our military power overwhelmingly to safeguard our sovereignty, safety, and basic national interest to cope with the dangerous military moves by the US and other hostile forces that target us,” Kim said, according to the authorized KCNA news agent.

Kim, who recently utilized year-end party gatherings to lay out important plans, accused Seoul and Washington of conducting a “plot to isolate and stifle” Pyongyang, calling it “unparalleled in human history”.

South Korea, he said, had become “our undoubted enemy”, describing it as “hell-bent on an imprudent and dangerous arms buildup”.

After the collapse of nuclear diplomacy in 2019, which included three meetings between Kim and the then-US president, Donald Trump, as well as summits with the South Korean leader, Moon Jae-in, the North tested more than 70 ballistic missiles in 2022.

For the first time since 2017, it started testing ICBMs again in November, successfully launching the Hwasong-17, a new, larger missile that may be able to reach any location in the US.

Fast weapon development by North Korea strengthens its deterrent capacity and, in the opinion of some observers, positions it better to secure sanctions relief and other concessions from the US in any upcoming negotiations.

In a concerning progression, it enacted a new law last year authorizing the use of nuclear weapons as a first resort- a shift Kim referenced at the weekend. “Our nuclear force considers it as the first mission to deter war and safeguard peace and stability and, however, if it fails to deter, it will carry out the second mission, which will not be for defense,” he said, according to KCNA.

The news agency added that Kim had also directed the creation of a new class of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) with a quick counter-strike capability and that the nation's first military spy satellite will be launched as soon as possible.

There is debate over whether the regime has fully operational nuclear weapons, but it already has long-range missiles that could conceivably reach the US mainland.

A solid-propellant system, which can launch more swiftly than a liquid-fueled ICBM, is what the allusion to a new ICBM appears to be referring to, according to Ankit Panda, an analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “We should expect to see larger, solid-propellant missiles tested soon,” Panda stated.

The joint chiefs of staff reported in a statement that the South's military discovered Sunday's launch from the Pyongyang region at 2.50 am. According to the report, the missile traveled around 400 kilometers (250 miles) before crashing into the sea between Japan and the Korean peninsula.

The joint chiefs of staff referred to the launch as "a grave provocation" that threatens regional and global peace and security. According to the report, South Korea maintained a state of preparedness to respond to any provocations while closely monitoring North Korean actions in collaboration with the US.

The launch, according to a statement from the US Indo-Pacific Command, underlined "the destabilizing impact" of North Korea's illegal weapons programs. It stated that the US vows to defend Japan and South Korea "remain ironclad."

Three short-range ballistic missiles were launched by North Korea on Saturday in the direction of its eastern waters.

The capabilities of North Korea's super-large multiple rocket launcher were tested with test firings, according to the nation's state media, which was announced on Sunday. According to KCNA, three shells fired from the launcher on Saturday hit a target island off its eastern coast with pinpoint accuracy. On Sunday, it was reported that North Korea launched another shell into its eastern waters.

Due to their trajectories, ranges, and other features, the weapons fired from the launcher are classified as ballistic missiles by outside analysts.

The North may be responding to South Korea's recent rocket test, which is connected to its desire to set up space-based surveillance to better monitor North Korea, by launching missiles for the second day in a row. The South Korean military announced on Friday that it has successfully test-launched a solid-fuel rocket, a type of space launch vehicle it intends to utilize in the future to place its first spy satellite into orbit.

Since early last week, when South Korea accused North Korea of using drones to penetrate their strongly defended border for the first time in five years, and when it launched its drones in the North, tensions between the two Koreas have gotten worse.

South Korea admitted that none of the drones it claimed to have discovered south of the border were destroyed by gunfire. However, South Korea has committed to strengthening its air defense system and taking harsh measures against any further provocations by North Korea.

Source: The guardian