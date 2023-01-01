China travelers to England will need to pass the covid-19 negative test

Following Beijing's decision to loosen its zero-Covid regulation, numerous governments declared they would begin inspecting travelers from China.

According to China, its borders would be fully reopened on January 8.

Several nations have mandated tests, which include the US, France, and India.

Travelers departing on direct flights from China commencing on January 5 would be required to take a pre-departure Covid test, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

A sample of travelers traveling from China would be checked for the virus as they arrive as part of screening beginning on January 8 by the UK Health Security Service.

The administration is taking a "balanced and precautionary approach," according to Health Secretary Steve Barclay, who also noted that the measures were "temporary" as authorities evaluated the most recent Covid statistics.

Although there are no direct flights from China to Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland, the government says it is working with the devolved governments to make sure the policy is implemented across the UK. The screening mandate only applies to travelers going to English airlines.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has requested that Beijing submit "real-time" data on Covid, including information on fatalities, hospitalizations, and immunizations.

The UN organization stated that it is ready to assist with data-sharing and that it is "understandable" that certain nations were now putting new limits in place.

This Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry stated that the country's general "pandemic condition" was "predictable and under control."

Analysts claim that the daily caseload may be nearer to one million than the 5,000 cases per day that the Chinese government claims to be monitoring.

Since officials no longer require instances to be recorded and changed classifications for Covid deaths, it is unknown how many cases and deaths are occurring every day in China.

A "lack of comprehensive health information shared by China," according to the UK government, was the reason for its decision.

In reaction to the rising rate of infections in China, Spain, Israel, and South Korea also declared on Friday they will impose testing procedures.

Some scientists disagree with the strategy used by the US and the UK, arguing that it is preferable to check visitors after they have arrived. Post-arrival testing has been implemented in Italy and Spain.

However, not all nations have disclosed new restrictions. Australia, Portugal, and Germany have all stated that there won't be any new rules for the time being.

The limits are unlikely to prevent new Covid versions from entering the UK, according to Prof. Andrew Pollard, head of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), and it is unclear what effect such a move would have here.

According to him, it has previously been demonstrated that trying to outlaw a virus by changing how we handle travel does not work very well.

"We've seen that with the bans on travel from various countries during the pandemic, that hasn't stopped those viruses traveling around the world eventually."

However, there is the worry that more infections would give the virus more chances to mutate.

The program, according to the nations that intend to screen travelers, will aid in the early detection of worrisome new variations and stop a spike in cases.

Testing travelers from China, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Hong Kong and Macau was needed "to help slow the spread of the virus as we work to identify... any potential new variants that may emerge".

Conservative MPs who seek a more forceful approach have also put the government under pressure.

David Davis, a Tory MP, stated that obligatory testing for those arriving from China was a bad idea. "pretty sensible requirement".

The Commons Defence Select Committee's chairman, Tobias Ellwood, also characterized testing as a "minimal effort".

He told LBC radio: "Let's get testing in place for passengers regardless of nationality on all incoming flights from China.

"Do we want to take a risk after all that we've been through in this pandemic?"

Source: BBC News.

# Travelers# UK Government# China# Coronavirus testing

