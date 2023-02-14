Reasons “Wednesday” was an overnight success and fans are eagerly awaiting for the next season

Gochi Ez

Wednesday, which premiered in November 2022, has quickly become one of Netflix’s most popular original series. Its first week alone racked up 341.2 million hours of viewing time, which is more than the whole run of the wildly successful Stranger Things. We were brave enough to try to guess what keeps fans glued to their TVs, watching the always sad teenager and her Nevermore Academy classmates get into trouble. Note that this article does, in fact, reveal important plot details.

For what reason Tim Burton would make a TV show about a school

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLZIY_0kmxzqz500
Photo by© Wednesday / MGM Television and co-producers

Tim Burton, revered for his work in the genres of gothic cinema and horror, was tapped to direct the series. Burton directed four episodes on his own, while Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall directed another four.

Showrunners were surprised when Burton agreed to helm a TV series featuring a girl from the Addams family. However, the director gave an immediate response after reading the script. This is what he had to say: “It was very relatable to my own experiences at school, with my parents, and in my own development as a person. It provided an alternate universe for the Addams clan. There was a lot going on in that mixture.”

In September of 2021, production began in Romania. And many fans believe that the creators, despite their demanding schedules, produced a story that is on par with, if not better than, the Harry Potter series.

I can’t think of anything that came out in the last ten years that made me feel like I was in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Awesome work, this was fun to watch. Further, Jenna Ortega’s performance was flawless. © jeanvaljeanm / Reddit

How the older Addamses were casted in their roles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494zWN_0kmxzqz500
Photo by© The Addams Family / Paramount Pictures and co-producers, © Wednesday / MGM Television and co-produ

Catherine Zeta-Jones of Hollywood fame and Puerto Rican actor Luis Guzmán played Wednesday’s parents. However, while no one could deny Morticia’s regal poise and elegance, some viewers determined they weren’t fond of Gomez despite his hulking height.

However, in the Charles Addams comics and the 1973 animated series based on them, Gomez is depicted as being a full head shorter than his wife. It turns out that the show’s producers paid close attention to the source material and cast the best possible actor to play Wednesday’s dad.

Viewers were split on their opinions after finishing the show. Guzmán’s portrayal and the heroism of his character, who is willing to give his life to protect those he loves, won praise from many viewers.

That component of his persona that I always found so compelling was missing from this adaptation. Gomez’s increased interaction and affection for his children was a welcome sight. That was missing from the earlier films. © Hefty_Peanut / Reddit

The most buzz, however, was generated by the casting decision for Fester Addams. Once upon a time, speculation on Twitter had him being cast in a Johnny Depp role. Although this was never officially verified, it became evident that comedian Fred Armisen had been cast as the eccentric uncle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atuDj_0kmxzqz500
Photo by© The Addams Family / Paramount Pictures and co-producers, © Wednesday / MGM Television and co-produ

Many readers of The Addams Family comics may have wondered what Grandmama and the other adult characters looked like, although Wednesday focuses primarily on the children.

Wednesday has seen his parents twice, and Uncle Fester once. Teenagers and their complex relationships are central to the series’ narrative.

How come Jenna Ortega gave us a glimpse of a different Wednesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1QLQ_0kmxzqz500
Photo by© The Addams Family / Paramount Pictures and co-producers, © Wednesday / MGM Television

Wednesday, the Addams’ daughter, is the focus of attention with her permanent black plaits and stoic demeanor. The first episode also reveals where she got her name.

Morticia tells the school head that the sentence comes from her favorite poetry, which begins, “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe.” That’s the name of the pilot episode, and from there on out, the word “woe” will appear in the titles of all subsequent episodes.

Adolescence was a natural progression for the Wednesday character. Seeing Gomez and Morticia’s public shows of affection made the young girl irritated, so she made up her mind that she would not be like the rest of her family. She goes so far as to wear a striped academy uniform in an effort to stand out from her peers.

Wednesday appears to be a writer as well, having published multiple books and currently working on a detective fiction while looking into the strange happenings at Nevermore Academy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDF5C_0kmxzqz500
Photo by© Wednesday / MGM Television and co-producers

Wednesday is also a cellist, an archer, a fencer, and a dancer, as we learn. A video of the dance, choreographed by Jenna Ortega and inspired by Siouxsie Sioux and Bob Fosse, has amassed more than 17 million views on the official Netflix YouTube channel.

Wednesday’s party dance became popular on TikTok after the premiere of the show. Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian West’s daughter are just two of the famous people who have attempted to copy it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQLta_0kmxzqz500
Photo by© Wednesday / MGM Television and co-producers

In addition, it seems that Wednesday is not completely devoid of normal human emotions. It turns out that the reason for her perpetual frown and expressionless face is a history of traumatic experiences.

The audience learns that the girl was victimized by bullies when she was only six years old and walking home alone. Their actions led to the death of her pet scorpion, Nero. After suffering a devastating loss, Wednesday resolved never to cry again.

Just how much the kids at Nevermore Academy are like your typical high schoolers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWaDK_0kmxzqz500
Photo by© Wednesday / MGM Television and co-producers

Wednesday transfers to the Nevermore Academy as yet another scandal rocks her regular school. Tim Burton once said, “Wednesday, to me, is the classic outsider.” Furthermore, the show’s premise of Nevermore serving as an alternative educational institution was a major draw.

Whether they’re werewolves, sirens, or gorgons, students at the academy deal with the typical issues of adolescence: vying for leadership positions, experiencing first loves, practicing for contests, and joining groups.

The show also touches on the topic of parental connections with their offspring. For instance, Wednesday’s roommate Enid is impacted negatively by the high expectations of her mother. Her “more successful brothers,” who have mastered shapeshifting, are held up as continual examples of her own achievement. This persona was so well received by the audience that they have begun demanding more of her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKI5R_0kmxzqz500
Photo by© Wednesday / MGM Television and co-producers
The only reason Enid existed was so that Wednesday could gush over her. With everything that involves, Enid was her buddy. In addition, Enid’s desire to aid Wednesday and her establishment of clear limits on what Wednesday would tolerate contributed to Wednesday’s personal development as a result of their friendship. Wednesday’s influence helped Enid develop into a more confident and assertive person who eventually “wolfed out” and defeated a significant antagonist Wednesday had previously failed to defeat. © DragonOfChaos25 / Reddit

How the viewers reacted to the main character’s fans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ho42_0kmxzqz500
Photo by© Wednesday / MGM Television and co-producers, © Wednesday / MGM Television and co-producers

Xavier, a fellow academy student, and Tyler, the son of the local sheriff, vie for the main character’s interest throughout the series. None of the viewers have settled on a favorite to accompany Wednesday. Community forums centered around the show were a hotspot for viewers to air their thoughts.

To put it bluntly, Tyler is a nasty guy. Xavier must connect with someone who cares about him deeply and can help him regain his sense of value. Wednesday will never come if you keep doing that. © fortyfivepointseven / Reddit

Wednesday requires a partner who will give her personal space. Xavier and Tyler were both far too aggressive. However, she was able to relax around Enid and Eugene because they provided her the personal space she need. For Xavier and Wednesday’s sake, I hope they find each other and become fast friends. They share similar abilities and could work well together. © poerson / Reddit

For Addams Family devotees, what twists and turns did the show have in store?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17c0ZX_0kmxzqz500
Photo by© Wednesday / MGM Television and co-producers

Tim Burton proposed an alternate backstory for the iconic double-click from The Addams Family theme tune, suggesting that it was the code to get into a hidden student organization.

Like any good adaptation of a Charles Addams comic book, this one had a dance number. Fans of Barry Sonnenfeld’s flicks will recall the passionate tango of Gomez and Morticia, and viewers of the black and white sitcom know that young Wednesday could dance rather well. Pugsley’s mazurka dance was a hit with viewers even in the 2019 cartoon.

If you watched the first episode and wondered what happened to the rest of the cast, you may meet Cousin Itt on the new Nevermore Academy website.

And probably the biggest shock for the audience was the presence of Christina Ricci, who portrayed Wednesday in the Barry Sonnenfeld movies. Jenna Ortega has even confessed that she avoided talking to Christina Ricci about her character so that she might avoid the temptation to mimic Ricci’s performance style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UmvJd_0kmxzqz500
Photo by© timburton / Instagram

Director Tim Burton with Jenna Ortega and Christina Ricci

Burton and Ortega made the discovery that Wednesday does something with his eyes at the same time. Jenna told the media that the director was so impressed with her performance in one take that he ordered the young actress to maintain her lack of blinking for the rest of the series.

A bonus: some pictures from the set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3Yl7_0kmxzqz500
Photo by© jennaortega / Instagram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1DQZ_0kmxzqz500
Photo by© ememyers / Instagram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wEQ4_0kmxzqz500
Photo by© ememyers / Instagram

Do you follow the series? In regards to which of the characters did you feel the most passionately?

Share your opinion in the comments.

 — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — 

PLEASE NOTE: This post may contain affiliate links.

Would you like to know about breaking news in your area, the country, and around the world as it happens? Create an account for free today!

Join us as a contributor if you’d like to make some extra money by writing.

Please consider buying Me A Coffee if you enjoy reading what I write. That would be wonderful!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# wednesday# movies# series# netflix# celebrities

Comments / 0

Published by

A contented life inhabitant of the universe. Here I will publish my observations, stories, travels and everything that seems useful.

Houston, TX
3K followers

More from Gochi Ez

Don Johnson married Melanie Griffith twice but found happiness with Kelley Phleger, a kindergarten teacher

Don Johnson’s personal life is a rich one. The actor has been in relationships with many celebrities and has been married five times, twice to the same woman. But it was his latest marriage that changed his life once and for all, and the ladies’ man finally settled down. Don still marvels at how he managed to charm his wife, Kelley Phleger, and get her to marry him.

Read full story
55 comments

Julia Roberts is the best aunt since she babysat her niece Emma and exposed her to the world of movies.

Many people are aware that Julia and Emma Roberts are relatives. Julia’s older brother, Eric Roberts, has a daughter named Emma. The aunt and niece are not simply physically identical. Julia Roberts was the one who introduced her to the mysterious world of film. Emma chose to pursue an acting profession as a result of her influence. Without Julia, her niece’s life could have taken a very different turn.

Read full story
5 comments

"We're like brothers and sisters." How Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown showed That a Man and a Woman Can be friends

Actors often form lasting friendships with their co-stars when they work together on a film. Having played siblings twice on TV, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are now real-life siblings who enjoy spending time together.

Read full story

Julie Walters' Thought Her mom didn’t love her for years until she found a box of old newspapers. Mom Kept

Julie Walters became well-known all over the world when she played Molly Weasley in the Harry Potter movies. The actress has played both sympathetic and comic roles, as well as darker, more nuanced ones. If Walters had followed her mother’s advice, she never would have made it to the big screen. Their relationship deteriorated throughout the years as she struggled with her career path.

Read full story
10 comments

Therapist is making an effort to shed light for parents by sharing what she has Heard from teenagers and kids

Being a parent reveals hidden difficulties in child rearing. Good parents prioritize their child’s mental health in addition to their physical well-being. Communication and treatment are crucial for their welfare, as parents face various fears and anxieties. Although traumatic experiences can’t always be prevented, it’s important to remember that all parents make mistakes.

Read full story
100 comments
Portland, OR

An Oregon Couple Always Dreamed of Having a Big Family and Adopted Embryos Frozen 30 Years Ago

When couples want to have as many children as possible but have trouble conceiving, they start considering numerous tests, consultations with doctors, IVF, and the adoption of children that have already been born. But the protagonists of our article decided to expand their family in an unusual way — they adopted embryos and welcomed to the world lives that originated almost 30 years ago.

Read full story
16 comments

A transgender father gave birth by himself, breastfeeds his son, and absolutely adores him

Tanius Posey visited a physician in 2021 due to health concerns. The reason why was found out right away: he was three months into a pregnancy. The positive pregnancy test result came as a complete shock to the transgender man, who is 31 years old. He did not second-guess his decision to see the pregnancy through to full term.

Read full story
1 comments

Marc Anthony married a 23-year-old model. Let’s take a look at the story of Nadia Ferreira

On the 31st of January, 2023, photo model Nadia Ferreira shared a video from her wedding with singer Marc Anthony on her Instagram page. She had been dating him for about a year, and the press often referred to her as Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband’s bride. But Nadia is a perfectly impressive person herself. In her 23 years of life, she has achieved recognition in the beauty industry and gained fame as a volunteer and an advocate for women’s rights.

Read full story
273 comments

This artist has transformed iconic characters from popular franchises into realistic portrayals

These days, an increasing number of individuals are expressing their love for their favorite TV show characters through cosplay, drawing, or other forms of recreation. However, one artist has taken things to the next level by bringing well-known cartoon, game, and movie characters to life in 3D form.

Read full story

Jennifer Garner Had a Poor Childhood, but Her Parents Taught Her to Not Be Afraid of Following Her Dreams

Today, Jennifer Garner is known by many for her brilliant work in film and television. But there was a time when the actress had no idea that her career would be so successful. She lived in a small flat, worked part-time as a babysitter, and was happy that the modest payment for the occasional role allowed her to pay the bills. But Garner wasn’t embarrassed by the modest lifestyle because she was doing what she loved.

Read full story
85 comments

Talented tattoo artist successfully concealed people’s scars upon request

A tattoo can serve as a constant reminder of your personal strength, confidence, and resilience. It symbolizes your pride in who you are and all that you’ve accomplished. Tran Thi Bich Ngoc, also known as Ngoc Like Tattoo, is a Vietnamese tattoo artist who helps women feel better about themselves and their bodies through her art. By transforming scars, burns, and blemishes into beautiful tattoos, she restores her clients’ confidence and enhances their self-esteem.

Read full story

A teacher becomes popular on twitter after a student’s father shares pictures of the plush toys he created

A teacher’s love knows no bounds, especially when it comes to connecting with her students. In Melbourne, Australia, a teacher went above and beyond to bring her students’ drawings to life by creating plush toys. The story was shared on Twitter by the father of one of her students, Oscar, who was left in awe of the teacher’s creativity and dedication.

Read full story
182 comments

How Pamela Anderson Hid Her Heartbreak and Dreams of a Stable Family Behind the Mask of a Candid Blonde

Work on the sensational series Pam and Tommy started back in 2018. The creators of the show tried to be as accurate as possible in portraying a snippet from the life of the hottest blonde of the ’90s, Pamela Anderson, and her musician husband, Tommy Lee. Makeup artists spent hours making the actors look like the spitting images of the famous couple, while designers labored on recreating the interiors of each location. All in all, the project promised to amaze audiences.

Read full story

Gerard Butler Has No Kids, but He Does So Much for Others That It’s Impossible to Ignore His Big Heart

Scottish actor Gerard Butler is well-known for his roles in big blockbuster movies such as Dracula 2000, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider—The Cradle of Life, 300, and others. But in recent years, Gerard has also become involved in charity work. The most notable of his collaborations is Mary’s Meals, which provides food for schoolchildren in one of the poorest countries in the world.

Read full story
3 comments

A Young Man Finds a Pile of Money in His McDonald’s Order, and Instead of Keeping It, Brings It Back, Storming internet

Everyone has probably had the thought, “What would I do if I found a pile of money?” Some might make plans about how they’d spend it, while others might wonder what would be the right thing to do. One guy, however, didn’t find himself wondering at all. He simply returned his find to the owner. We decided to find out what exactly happened to Josiah and how he dealt with this situation.

Read full story
343 comments
New York City, NY

People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world

Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.

Read full story
752 comments

Grammys 2023: Outstanding Red Carpet Looks

An overview of the most stylish, striking, and sexy looks on the red carpet of the 2023 Grammy Awards. And then there was Beyoncé's record. Beyoncé has cashed in four of her nine nominations and is now the all-time record holder. No one in history has won more Grammy Awards than Queen B. Scroll all the way down for all this year's winners.

Read full story

These are the ways to emotionally distance yourself

Relationships can enrich your life. They can give meaning to your life and be the reason why you want to get the best out of yourself. But they can also ruin your life and bring out the worst in you. Some relationships aren’t fun; they’re both mentally and physically exhausting.

Read full story

This earns the most expensive Premier League transfer ever by the second

Chelsea bombed Enzo Fernandez yesterday as the most expensive transfer ever in the Premier League, with an astronomical price tag of 121 million euros.But how much will the Argentinian himself earn in London?Let's calculate it down to the second.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy