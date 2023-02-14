Reasons “Wednesday” was an overnight success and fans are eagerly awaiting for the next season

Wednesday, which premiered in November 2022, has quickly become one of Netflix’s most popular original series. Its first week alone racked up 341.2 million hours of viewing time, which is more than the whole run of the wildly successful Stranger Things. We were brave enough to try to guess what keeps fans glued to their TVs, watching the always sad teenager and her Nevermore Academy classmates get into trouble. Note that this article does, in fact, reveal important plot details.

For what reason Tim Burton would make a TV show about a school

Tim Burton, revered for his work in the genres of gothic cinema and horror, was tapped to direct the series. Burton directed four episodes on his own, while Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall directed another four.

Showrunners were surprised when Burton agreed to helm a TV series featuring a girl from the Addams family. However, the director gave an immediate response after reading the script. This is what he had to say: “It was very relatable to my own experiences at school, with my parents, and in my own development as a person. It provided an alternate universe for the Addams clan. There was a lot going on in that mixture.”

In September of 2021, production began in Romania. And many fans believe that the creators, despite their demanding schedules, produced a story that is on par with, if not better than, the Harry Potter series.

I can’t think of anything that came out in the last ten years that made me feel like I was in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Awesome work, this was fun to watch. Further, Jenna Ortega’s performance was flawless. © jeanvaljeanm / Reddit

How the older Addamses were casted in their roles

Catherine Zeta-Jones of Hollywood fame and Puerto Rican actor Luis Guzmán played Wednesday’s parents. However, while no one could deny Morticia’s regal poise and elegance, some viewers determined they weren’t fond of Gomez despite his hulking height.

However, in the Charles Addams comics and the 1973 animated series based on them, Gomez is depicted as being a full head shorter than his wife. It turns out that the show’s producers paid close attention to the source material and cast the best possible actor to play Wednesday’s dad.

Viewers were split on their opinions after finishing the show. Guzmán’s portrayal and the heroism of his character, who is willing to give his life to protect those he loves, won praise from many viewers.

That component of his persona that I always found so compelling was missing from this adaptation. Gomez’s increased interaction and affection for his children was a welcome sight. That was missing from the earlier films. © Hefty_Peanut / Reddit

The most buzz, however, was generated by the casting decision for Fester Addams. Once upon a time, speculation on Twitter had him being cast in a Johnny Depp role. Although this was never officially verified, it became evident that comedian Fred Armisen had been cast as the eccentric uncle.

Many readers of The Addams Family comics may have wondered what Grandmama and the other adult characters looked like, although Wednesday focuses primarily on the children.

Wednesday has seen his parents twice, and Uncle Fester once. Teenagers and their complex relationships are central to the series’ narrative.

How come Jenna Ortega gave us a glimpse of a different Wednesday

Wednesday, the Addams’ daughter, is the focus of attention with her permanent black plaits and stoic demeanor. The first episode also reveals where she got her name.

Morticia tells the school head that the sentence comes from her favorite poetry, which begins, “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe.” That’s the name of the pilot episode, and from there on out, the word “woe” will appear in the titles of all subsequent episodes.

Adolescence was a natural progression for the Wednesday character. Seeing Gomez and Morticia’s public shows of affection made the young girl irritated, so she made up her mind that she would not be like the rest of her family. She goes so far as to wear a striped academy uniform in an effort to stand out from her peers.

Wednesday appears to be a writer as well, having published multiple books and currently working on a detective fiction while looking into the strange happenings at Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday is also a cellist, an archer, a fencer, and a dancer, as we learn. A video of the dance, choreographed by Jenna Ortega and inspired by Siouxsie Sioux and Bob Fosse, has amassed more than 17 million views on the official Netflix YouTube channel.

Wednesday’s party dance became popular on TikTok after the premiere of the show. Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian West’s daughter are just two of the famous people who have attempted to copy it.

In addition, it seems that Wednesday is not completely devoid of normal human emotions. It turns out that the reason for her perpetual frown and expressionless face is a history of traumatic experiences.

The audience learns that the girl was victimized by bullies when she was only six years old and walking home alone. Their actions led to the death of her pet scorpion, Nero. After suffering a devastating loss, Wednesday resolved never to cry again.

Just how much the kids at Nevermore Academy are like your typical high schoolers

Wednesday transfers to the Nevermore Academy as yet another scandal rocks her regular school. Tim Burton once said, “Wednesday, to me, is the classic outsider.” Furthermore, the show’s premise of Nevermore serving as an alternative educational institution was a major draw.

Whether they’re werewolves, sirens, or gorgons, students at the academy deal with the typical issues of adolescence: vying for leadership positions, experiencing first loves, practicing for contests, and joining groups.

The show also touches on the topic of parental connections with their offspring. For instance, Wednesday’s roommate Enid is impacted negatively by the high expectations of her mother. Her “more successful brothers,” who have mastered shapeshifting, are held up as continual examples of her own achievement. This persona was so well received by the audience that they have begun demanding more of her.

The only reason Enid existed was so that Wednesday could gush over her. With everything that involves, Enid was her buddy. In addition, Enid’s desire to aid Wednesday and her establishment of clear limits on what Wednesday would tolerate contributed to Wednesday’s personal development as a result of their friendship. Wednesday’s influence helped Enid develop into a more confident and assertive person who eventually “wolfed out” and defeated a significant antagonist Wednesday had previously failed to defeat. © DragonOfChaos25 / Reddit

How the viewers reacted to the main character’s fans

Xavier, a fellow academy student, and Tyler, the son of the local sheriff, vie for the main character’s interest throughout the series. None of the viewers have settled on a favorite to accompany Wednesday. Community forums centered around the show were a hotspot for viewers to air their thoughts.

To put it bluntly, Tyler is a nasty guy. Xavier must connect with someone who cares about him deeply and can help him regain his sense of value. Wednesday will never come if you keep doing that. © fortyfivepointseven / Reddit

Wednesday requires a partner who will give her personal space. Xavier and Tyler were both far too aggressive. However, she was able to relax around Enid and Eugene because they provided her the personal space she need. For Xavier and Wednesday’s sake, I hope they find each other and become fast friends. They share similar abilities and could work well together. © poerson / Reddit

For Addams Family devotees, what twists and turns did the show have in store?

Tim Burton proposed an alternate backstory for the iconic double-click from The Addams Family theme tune, suggesting that it was the code to get into a hidden student organization.

Like any good adaptation of a Charles Addams comic book, this one had a dance number. Fans of Barry Sonnenfeld’s flicks will recall the passionate tango of Gomez and Morticia, and viewers of the black and white sitcom know that young Wednesday could dance rather well. Pugsley’s mazurka dance was a hit with viewers even in the 2019 cartoon.

If you watched the first episode and wondered what happened to the rest of the cast, you may meet Cousin Itt on the new Nevermore Academy website.

And probably the biggest shock for the audience was the presence of Christina Ricci, who portrayed Wednesday in the Barry Sonnenfeld movies. Jenna Ortega has even confessed that she avoided talking to Christina Ricci about her character so that she might avoid the temptation to mimic Ricci’s performance style.

Director Tim Burton with Jenna Ortega and Christina Ricci

Burton and Ortega made the discovery that Wednesday does something with his eyes at the same time. Jenna told the media that the director was so impressed with her performance in one take that he ordered the young actress to maintain her lack of blinking for the rest of the series.

A bonus: some pictures from the set

