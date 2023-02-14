Julia Roberts is the best aunt since she babysat her niece Emma and exposed her to the world of movies.

Many people are aware that Julia and Emma Roberts are relatives. Julia’s older brother, Eric Roberts, has a daughter named Emma. The aunt and niece are not simply physically identical. Julia Roberts was the one who introduced her to the mysterious world of film. Emma chose to pursue an acting profession as a result of her influence. Without Julia, her niece’s life could have taken a very different turn.

When Emma’s parents split up, Julia Roberts stood by her mother.

Emma’s parents, Eric Roberts and Kelly Cunningham, split soon after she was born. It’s unexpected, but Eric’s sister, Julia, who rose to fame owing to "Pretty Woman," backed Kelly. Emma was raised by her mother, but she was able to repair her relationship with her father in the years that followed.

Julia would frequently take the girl to movie sets

Emma’s visits to movie sets with her aunt Julia are among her favorite childhood memories. It was like summer camp for her. The girl would run around the set and consume unhealthy snacks. It was every child’s fantasy.

Emma recalls that while Erin Brockovich was being shot, she was able to try on practically all of the dresses Julia wore in the film. Of course, the clothes were too big and sagged, but Emma was overjoyed. It was similar to a game, but on a whole different level.

Emma even worked as a stylist on America’s Sweethearts. She assisted on set by writing the clothes tags and organizing the makeup brushes. She was curious about everything and asked hundreds of questions to learn on the fly.

Emma was fascinated by the film industry.

Emma began persuading her mother to let her star in movies when she was eight years old. Kelly was not thrilled with the concept. She anticipated that the girl would rapidly lose interest in the project and become tired of filming. But things didn’t go as planned, and Emma landed a job in Blow, alongside Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz.

Emma’s early start made it easier for her to survive in the entertainment world. She built up her armor and became accustomed to rejection and the terrible aspects of the job. The actress believes that when people reach the age of 20, they take many things much more seriously. But it’s not as horrible when you’re a kid.

Emma is not attempting to follow in her aunt’s footsteps.

Despite the fact that Emma is now an actor, she has never felt pressured because she is related to Julia Roberts. She has always appreciated her aunt’s work and talent, but she is not attempting to compete with or outperform her. She wants to go her own way and pushes for causes that interest her.

Despite the fact that Emma will not follow in her aunt’s footsteps, she claims that she and Julia have a lot in common. For example, while she jokes, they both have large smiles on their faces.

They continue to spend a significant amount of time together.

Emma loves to deal with stress by talking to her family and friends. When she is feeling down, she spends time with the people she cares about, doing the activities she enjoys the most.

Emma and Julia frequently get together to play board games or just talk. They post images of such days on their Instagram accounts. They’ve also worked on a couple movie sets together. In 2010, they appeared on Valentine’s Day. Julia, on the other hand, turned down a role in American Horror Story (in which Emma gets cast) because she is scared of horror films.

Julia feels relieved that Emma is still the same great girl.

Julia Roberts understands the impact that celebrities and the entertainment industry can have on a person. So, every time Emma pays her a visit, she is relieved to see that her niece hasn’t changed a bit. She is still the wonderful girl who used to hide on the set from Aunt Julia. Roberts believes that knowing exactly when they want to work helps people maintain their self-esteem in the film industry.

The aunt and niece are quick to congratulate one another on social media. On Emma’s birthday, Julia shared a hilarious video. On the video, they can be seen looking straight into the camera while blowing party horns.

Emma enjoys making fun of her famous relative.

During the 2017 Oscar Awards ceremony, Emma wanted to imitate Julia Roberts’ legendary winning scream from 2001. Julia spent her time choosing the perfect attire for that night, according to Emma. “You should wear the skunk dress!” remarked tiny Emma after she tried on many gowns.

Do you have a relative who has played an important part in your life, like your parents?

Share your opinion in the comments.

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

PLEASE NOTE: This post may contain affiliate links.

Would you like to know about breaking news in your area, the country, and around the world as it happens? Create an account for free today!

Join us as a contributor if you’d like to make some extra money by writing.

Please consider buying Me A Coffee if you enjoy reading what I write. That would be wonderful!

Preview photo credit emmaroberts / Instagram, emmaroberts / Instagram