A transgender father gave birth by himself, breastfeeds his son, and absolutely adores him

Tanius Posey visited a physician in 2021 due to health concerns. The reason why was found out right away: he was three months into a pregnancy. The positive pregnancy test result came as a complete shock to the transgender man, who is 31 years old. He did not second-guess his decision to see the pregnancy through to full term.

Zanius entered the world on 01.03.2022. You can tell he’s just a regular kid starting to learn to walk and basking in the admiration of his neighbors from the images and videos released by his transgender father.

Tanius made up his mind to share his story about pregnancy and giving birth. Over 980,000 people are subscribed to his TikTok, and his videos have been liked over 10 million times.

Tanius is sometimes referred to as the “seahorse dad” because male seahorses are responsible for carrying and giving birth to their young. But he's honored by his nickname, and he says he uses his physical skills well to make sure his child grows up normally.

Since he can still nurse, the transgender dad plans to nurse his baby. In addition, Zanius wouldn’t utilize the bottle. In response to his critics,

Tanius said, “My child has to eat; I can’t sit here and starve him.”

Tanius was at the pinnacle of his transformation when he discovered he was pregnant. Because of this, he had to quit taking testosterone. A shortage of hormones made things difficult, especially for his health.

In an interview, the young dad said that at first, he was embarrassed to breastfeed his child because he was worried about what others would think. Later, though, he realized that caring for his child was more crucial.

Tanius originally looked to breastfeeding consultants for assistance. However, no one was able to assist the transgender father in the right way. To fix this, he jumped right into independent study and rapidly learned what he should know.

Tanius knew that people who didn't agree with him would criticize him, and some individuals did say negative things based on their own ideas. As a man, he was told he had no right to be pregnant, and that he couldn’t stop transitioning midway because he was expecting.

Yet not one of these criticisms damaged Tanius’s resolve. At first, he was quite unhappy, but then he understood he had to keep talking about it. Tanius's video diary on TikTok and his calm response to criticism may encourage another transgender father who is in the same situation and chooses to see the pregnancy through to the end.

According to Posey, there’s nothing strange about trans males who have babies and breastfeed them in public. Their infants are wanted, and they provide for them with all they could possibly need.

Having a child or nursing a baby does not make a trans man “not a man,” either. They continue to identify as the gender into which they were born.

Now, Tanius has a YouTube channel where he discusses life as a transgender father, as well as a Tiktok channel where he discusses the challenges of giving birth.

“Feel comfortable and know that you’re not alone." Not everyone is okay with our lifestyle, and that’s okay. "We are not here to please anyone but ourselves," Tanius says in his channel.

