A transgender father gave birth by himself, breastfeeds his son, and absolutely adores him

Gochi Ez

Tanius Posey visited a physician in 2021 due to health concerns. The reason why was found out right away: he was three months into a pregnancy. The positive pregnancy test result came as a complete shock to the transgender man, who is 31 years old. He did not second-guess his decision to see the pregnancy through to full term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d038r_0kkGfjul00
Photo by© transking30 / TikTok

Zanius entered the world on 01.03.2022. You can tell he’s just a regular kid starting to learn to walk and basking in the admiration of his neighbors from the images and videos released by his transgender father.

Tanius made up his mind to share his story about pregnancy and giving birth. Over 980,000 people are subscribed to his TikTok, and his videos have been liked over 10 million times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1txo_0kkGfjul00
Photo by© transking30 / Instagram

Tanius is sometimes referred to as the “seahorse dad” because male seahorses are responsible for carrying and giving birth to their young. But he's honored by his nickname, and he says he uses his physical skills well to make sure his child grows up normally.

Since he can still nurse, the transgender dad plans to nurse his baby. In addition, Zanius wouldn’t utilize the bottle. In response to his critics,

Tanius said, “My child has to eat; I can’t sit here and starve him.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NsRN6_0kkGfjul00
Photo by© transking30 / TikTok

Tanius was at the pinnacle of his transformation when he discovered he was pregnant. Because of this, he had to quit taking testosterone. A shortage of hormones made things difficult, especially for his health.

In an interview, the young dad said that at first, he was embarrassed to breastfeed his child because he was worried about what others would think. Later, though, he realized that caring for his child was more crucial.

Tanius originally looked to breastfeeding consultants for assistance. However, no one was able to assist the transgender father in the right way. To fix this, he jumped right into independent study and rapidly learned what he should know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WuX0h_0kkGfjul00
Photo by© transking30 / Instagram

Tanius knew that people who didn't agree with him would criticize him, and some individuals did say negative things based on their own ideas. As a man, he was told he had no right to be pregnant, and that he couldn’t stop transitioning midway because he was expecting.

Yet not one of these criticisms damaged Tanius’s resolve. At first, he was quite unhappy, but then he understood he had to keep talking about it. Tanius's video diary on TikTok and his calm response to criticism may encourage another transgender father who is in the same situation and chooses to see the pregnancy through to the end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWjgG_0kkGfjul00
Photo by© transking30 / Instagram

According to Posey, there’s nothing strange about trans males who have babies and breastfeed them in public. Their infants are wanted, and they provide for them with all they could possibly need.

Having a child or nursing a baby does not make a trans man “not a man,” either. They continue to identify as the gender into which they were born.

Now, Tanius has a YouTube channel where he discusses life as a transgender father, as well as a Tiktok channel where he discusses the challenges of giving birth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDr91_0kkGfjul00
Photo by© transking30 / Instagram

“Feel comfortable and know that you’re not alone." Not everyone is okay with our lifestyle, and that’s okay. "We are not here to please anyone but ourselves," Tanius says in his channel.

Are you affected by the opinions of others, or do you choose to ignore them and forge ahead anyway?

Share your opinion in the comments.

 — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — 

PLEASE NOTE: This post may contain affiliate links.

Would you like to know about breaking news in your area, the country, and around the world as it happens? Create an account for free today!

Join us as a contributor if you’d like to make some extra money by writing.

Please consider buying Me A Coffee if you enjoy reading what I write. That would be wonderful!

Preview photo credit transking30 / TikTok, transking30 / Instagram--1

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# transgender# motivational# Inspirational# true story# viral

Comments / 1

Published by

A contented life inhabitant of the universe. Here I will publish my observations, stories, travels and everything that seems useful.

Houston, TX
3K followers

More from Gochi Ez

Don Johnson married Melanie Griffith twice but found happiness with Kelley Phleger, a kindergarten teacher

Don Johnson’s personal life is a rich one. The actor has been in relationships with many celebrities and has been married five times, twice to the same woman. But it was his latest marriage that changed his life once and for all, and the ladies’ man finally settled down. Don still marvels at how he managed to charm his wife, Kelley Phleger, and get her to marry him.

Read full story
40 comments

Reasons “Wednesday” was an overnight success and fans are eagerly awaiting for the next season

Wednesday, which premiered in November 2022, has quickly become one of Netflix’s most popular original series. Its first week alone racked up 341.2 million hours of viewing time, which is more than the whole run of the wildly successful Stranger Things. We were brave enough to try to guess what keeps fans glued to their TVs, watching the always sad teenager and her Nevermore Academy classmates get into trouble. Note that this article does, in fact, reveal important plot details.

Read full story

Julia Roberts is the best aunt since she babysat her niece Emma and exposed her to the world of movies.

Many people are aware that Julia and Emma Roberts are relatives. Julia’s older brother, Eric Roberts, has a daughter named Emma. The aunt and niece are not simply physically identical. Julia Roberts was the one who introduced her to the mysterious world of film. Emma chose to pursue an acting profession as a result of her influence. Without Julia, her niece’s life could have taken a very different turn.

Read full story
4 comments

"We're like brothers and sisters." How Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown showed That a Man and a Woman Can be friends

Actors often form lasting friendships with their co-stars when they work together on a film. Having played siblings twice on TV, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are now real-life siblings who enjoy spending time together.

Read full story

Julie Walters' Thought Her mom didn’t love her for years until she found a box of old newspapers. Mom Kept

Julie Walters became well-known all over the world when she played Molly Weasley in the Harry Potter movies. The actress has played both sympathetic and comic roles, as well as darker, more nuanced ones. If Walters had followed her mother’s advice, she never would have made it to the big screen. Their relationship deteriorated throughout the years as she struggled with her career path.

Read full story
9 comments

Therapist is making an effort to shed light for parents by sharing what she has Heard from teenagers and kids

Being a parent reveals hidden difficulties in child rearing. Good parents prioritize their child’s mental health in addition to their physical well-being. Communication and treatment are crucial for their welfare, as parents face various fears and anxieties. Although traumatic experiences can’t always be prevented, it’s important to remember that all parents make mistakes.

Read full story
79 comments
Portland, OR

An Oregon Couple Always Dreamed of Having a Big Family and Adopted Embryos Frozen 30 Years Ago

When couples want to have as many children as possible but have trouble conceiving, they start considering numerous tests, consultations with doctors, IVF, and the adoption of children that have already been born. But the protagonists of our article decided to expand their family in an unusual way — they adopted embryos and welcomed to the world lives that originated almost 30 years ago.

Read full story
16 comments

Marc Anthony married a 23-year-old model. Let’s take a look at the story of Nadia Ferreira

On the 31st of January, 2023, photo model Nadia Ferreira shared a video from her wedding with singer Marc Anthony on her Instagram page. She had been dating him for about a year, and the press often referred to her as Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband’s bride. But Nadia is a perfectly impressive person herself. In her 23 years of life, she has achieved recognition in the beauty industry and gained fame as a volunteer and an advocate for women’s rights.

Read full story
273 comments

This artist has transformed iconic characters from popular franchises into realistic portrayals

These days, an increasing number of individuals are expressing their love for their favorite TV show characters through cosplay, drawing, or other forms of recreation. However, one artist has taken things to the next level by bringing well-known cartoon, game, and movie characters to life in 3D form.

Read full story

Jennifer Garner Had a Poor Childhood, but Her Parents Taught Her to Not Be Afraid of Following Her Dreams

Today, Jennifer Garner is known by many for her brilliant work in film and television. But there was a time when the actress had no idea that her career would be so successful. She lived in a small flat, worked part-time as a babysitter, and was happy that the modest payment for the occasional role allowed her to pay the bills. But Garner wasn’t embarrassed by the modest lifestyle because she was doing what she loved.

Read full story
84 comments

Talented tattoo artist successfully concealed people’s scars upon request

A tattoo can serve as a constant reminder of your personal strength, confidence, and resilience. It symbolizes your pride in who you are and all that you’ve accomplished. Tran Thi Bich Ngoc, also known as Ngoc Like Tattoo, is a Vietnamese tattoo artist who helps women feel better about themselves and their bodies through her art. By transforming scars, burns, and blemishes into beautiful tattoos, she restores her clients’ confidence and enhances their self-esteem.

Read full story

A teacher becomes popular on twitter after a student’s father shares pictures of the plush toys he created

A teacher’s love knows no bounds, especially when it comes to connecting with her students. In Melbourne, Australia, a teacher went above and beyond to bring her students’ drawings to life by creating plush toys. The story was shared on Twitter by the father of one of her students, Oscar, who was left in awe of the teacher’s creativity and dedication.

Read full story
177 comments

How Pamela Anderson Hid Her Heartbreak and Dreams of a Stable Family Behind the Mask of a Candid Blonde

Work on the sensational series Pam and Tommy started back in 2018. The creators of the show tried to be as accurate as possible in portraying a snippet from the life of the hottest blonde of the ’90s, Pamela Anderson, and her musician husband, Tommy Lee. Makeup artists spent hours making the actors look like the spitting images of the famous couple, while designers labored on recreating the interiors of each location. All in all, the project promised to amaze audiences.

Read full story

Gerard Butler Has No Kids, but He Does So Much for Others That It’s Impossible to Ignore His Big Heart

Scottish actor Gerard Butler is well-known for his roles in big blockbuster movies such as Dracula 2000, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider—The Cradle of Life, 300, and others. But in recent years, Gerard has also become involved in charity work. The most notable of his collaborations is Mary’s Meals, which provides food for schoolchildren in one of the poorest countries in the world.

Read full story
2 comments

A Young Man Finds a Pile of Money in His McDonald’s Order, and Instead of Keeping It, Brings It Back, Storming internet

Everyone has probably had the thought, “What would I do if I found a pile of money?” Some might make plans about how they’d spend it, while others might wonder what would be the right thing to do. One guy, however, didn’t find himself wondering at all. He simply returned his find to the owner. We decided to find out what exactly happened to Josiah and how he dealt with this situation.

Read full story
343 comments
New York City, NY

People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world

Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.

Read full story
751 comments

Grammys 2023: Outstanding Red Carpet Looks

An overview of the most stylish, striking, and sexy looks on the red carpet of the 2023 Grammy Awards. And then there was Beyoncé's record. Beyoncé has cashed in four of her nine nominations and is now the all-time record holder. No one in history has won more Grammy Awards than Queen B. Scroll all the way down for all this year's winners.

Read full story

These are the ways to emotionally distance yourself

Relationships can enrich your life. They can give meaning to your life and be the reason why you want to get the best out of yourself. But they can also ruin your life and bring out the worst in you. Some relationships aren’t fun; they’re both mentally and physically exhausting.

Read full story

This earns the most expensive Premier League transfer ever by the second

Chelsea bombed Enzo Fernandez yesterday as the most expensive transfer ever in the Premier League, with an astronomical price tag of 121 million euros.But how much will the Argentinian himself earn in London?Let's calculate it down to the second.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy