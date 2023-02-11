This artist has transformed iconic characters from popular franchises into realistic portrayals

These days, an increasing number of individuals are expressing their love for their favorite TV show characters through cosplay, drawing, or other forms of recreation. However, one artist has taken things to the next level by bringing well-known cartoon, game, and movie characters to life in 3D form.

Turkey-based artist Hossein Diba has taken iconic characters from popular franchises such as The Simpsons, Up, Family Guy, The Incredibles, Toy Story, and more, and given them a realistic twist. With a career spanning over a decade, starting in 2008, Diba has been a master at designing unique personas and creatures, earning him a following of 345k on Instagram.

1. Helen Parr (Elastigirl) From The Incredibles

2. Carl Fredricksen From Up

3. Ralph Wiggum From The Simpsons

4. Apu Nahasapeemapetilon From The Simpsons

5. Krusty the Clown From The Simpsons

6. Buzz Lightyear From Toy Story

7. Peter Griffin From Family Guy

8. Stinky Pete From Toy Story

9. Bob Parr From The Incredibles

10. Hans Moleman From The Simpsons

11. Russell From Up

12. Jinx From Arcane: League Of Legends

13. Vi From Arcane: League Of Legends

14. Jessica Rabbit

Preview photo credit Who Framed Roger Rabbit / Walt Disney Animation Studios and co-producers , hossein.diba / Instagram

What do you think? Share your opinion in the comments.

