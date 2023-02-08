A Young Man Finds a Pile of Money in His McDonald’s Order, and Instead of Keeping It, Brings It Back, Storming internet

Everyone has probably had the thought, “What would I do if I found a pile of money?” Some might make plans about how they’d spend it, while others might wonder what would be the right thing to do. One guy, however, didn’t find himself wondering at all. He simply returned his find to the owner. We decided to find out what exactly happened to Josiah and how he dealt with this situation.

On Jan. 17, 2023, a video of an ordinary guy who had no plans of becoming famous went viral on social media. He went to McDonald’s, as he had done many times before, and ordered his meal. However, in addition to his order, he got a surprise: “I just went to McDonald’s, and they handed me my sausage McMuffin and this bag.” The bag contained five thousand dollars.

He reacted instantly by taking his camera and recording a short, one-and-a-half-minute video on his TikTok account. He shared what had happened, mentioning that he could really use the money right now, but that he knew what he had to do: “What is this? Why would they do this? So now I have to return this because I’m a good person, I guess.”

After his little rant, Josiah took the package back into the restaurant to the absolute amazement of the staff and his subscribers. The workers’ reaction was truly worth capturing. They rushed to hug him, in disbelief of what was happening, with the words: “You are a blessing from God!” and “Oh, my God, I really want to give you a hug.” According to Josiah, some of the staff members even cried, thanking him. He said that he would be getting free food for a month at this establishment. However, later, the staff decided to thank Josiah by also giving him $200.

Josiah’s video has racked up over two million views. In the comments, people praised him for his actions, while some suggested that he helped someone keep their job by doing the right thing. Despite the workers’ promises, Josiah did have to pay for his food the next time he went there. But he doesn’t really care about that. Often, good deeds are not done for the reward.

