Grammys 2023: Outstanding Red Carpet Looks

An overview of the most stylish, striking, and sexy looks on the red carpet of the 2023 Grammy Awards. And then there was Beyoncé's record.
Beyoncé has cashed in four of her nine nominations and is now the all-time record holder. No one in history has won more Grammy Awards than Queen B. Scroll all the way down for all this year's winners.
The 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet
You had the pre-party, the official red carpet and some other parties. We've taken the best of both worlds for this mix of stylish, sexy and eye-catching red carpet looks.
Beyonce
Starting with Miss Grammy Awards. Her total now stands at 32, one more than conductor and pianist Georg Solti, who died in 1997. She didn't appear on the red carpet, but she did on stage.
Olivia Rodrigo
Harry Styles
Halle Bailey
Kim Petras and Sam Smith
Kim Petras and Sam Smith won a Grammy for best pop duo. Petras is the first transgender person ever to win this award.
Bebe Rexha
Cardi B
Cardi B went all out for the 2023 Grammy Awards. We accidentally downloaded the photos of both of her dresses, so why not just post them too? We like this original self-made woman, who is now creative director of Playboy.
Benny Blanco and Blake Slatkin
Taylor Swift
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe was a little looser in the dress than on her birthday.
Doja cat
Doja Cat kept it clean and casual on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Lil Nas X
Anitta
Machine Gun Kelly
We missed his girlfriend Megan Fox, always good for a shocking red carpet look.
Camila Cabello
