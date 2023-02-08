Grammys 2023: Outstanding Red Carpet Looks

Gochi Ez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ya2Ak_0kfHGvMm00
Photo byAFP

An overview of the most stylish, striking, and sexy looks on the red carpet of the 2023 Grammy Awards. And then there was Beyoncé's record.

Beyoncé has cashed in four of her nine nominations and is now the all-time record holder. No one in history has won more Grammy Awards than Queen B. Scroll all the way down for all this year's winners.

The 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet

You had the pre-party, the official red carpet and some other parties. We've taken the best of both worlds for this mix of stylish, sexy and eye-catching red carpet looks.

Beyonce

Starting with Miss Grammy Awards. Her total now stands at 32, one more than conductor and pianist Georg Solti, who died in 1997. She didn't appear on the red carpet, but she did on stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmZZS_0kfHGvMm00
Photo byAFP

Olivia Rodrigo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Y7Cq_0kfHGvMm00
Photo byEPA

Harry Styles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdKOF_0kfHGvMm00
Photo byANP

Halle Bailey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMOnz_0kfHGvMm00
Photo byEPA

Kim Petras and Sam Smith

Kim Petras and Sam Smith won a Grammy for best pop duo. Petras is the first transgender person ever to win this award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OMKNZ_0kfHGvMm00
Photo byANP

Bebe Rexha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3IY2_0kfHGvMm00
Photo byEPA

Cardi B

Cardi B went all out for the 2023 Grammy Awards. We accidentally downloaded the photos of both of her dresses, so why not just post them too? We like this original self-made woman, who is now creative director of Playboy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9l2O_0kfHGvMm00
Photo byANP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKdG4_0kfHGvMm00
Photo byANP

Benny Blanco and Blake Slatkin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMIkK_0kfHGvMm00
Photo byEPA

Taylor Swift

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVa56_0kfHGvMm00
Photo byEPA

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monáe was a little looser in the dress than on her birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8i4E_0kfHGvMm00
Photo byANP

Doja cat

Doja Cat kept it clean and casual on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJEnU_0kfHGvMm00
Photo byEPA

Lil Nas X

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31mIH0_0kfHGvMm00
Photo byEPA

Anitta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SLcVR_0kfHGvMm00
Photo byANP

Machine Gun Kelly

We missed his girlfriend Megan Fox, always good for a shocking red carpet look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZPBG_0kfHGvMm00
Photo byEPA

Camila Cabello

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Jqo0_0kfHGvMm00
Photo byAFP

Comments / 0

Community Policy