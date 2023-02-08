Grammys 2023: Outstanding Red Carpet Looks

Photo by AFP

An overview of the most stylish, striking, and sexy looks on the red carpet of the 2023 Grammy Awards. And then there was Beyoncé's record.

Beyoncé has cashed in four of her nine nominations and is now the all-time record holder. No one in history has won more Grammy Awards than Queen B. Scroll all the way down for all this year's winners.

The 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet

You had the pre-party, the official red carpet and some other parties. We've taken the best of both worlds for this mix of stylish, sexy and eye-catching red carpet looks.

Beyonce

Starting with Miss Grammy Awards. Her total now stands at 32, one more than conductor and pianist Georg Solti, who died in 1997. She didn't appear on the red carpet, but she did on stage.

Photo by AFP

Olivia Rodrigo

Photo by EPA

Harry Styles

Photo by ANP

Halle Bailey

Photo by EPA

Kim Petras and Sam Smith

Kim Petras and Sam Smith won a Grammy for best pop duo. Petras is the first transgender person ever to win this award.

Photo by ANP

Bebe Rexha

Photo by EPA

Cardi B

Cardi B went all out for the 2023 Grammy Awards. We accidentally downloaded the photos of both of her dresses, so why not just post them too? We like this original self-made woman, who is now creative director of Playboy.

Photo by ANP

Photo by ANP

Benny Blanco and Blake Slatkin

Photo by EPA

Taylor Swift

Photo by EPA

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monáe was a little looser in the dress than on her birthday.



Photo by ANP

Doja cat

Doja Cat kept it clean and casual on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards.



Photo by EPA

Lil Nas X

Photo by EPA

Anitta

Photo by ANP

Machine Gun Kelly

We missed his girlfriend Megan Fox, always good for a shocking red carpet look.



Photo by EPA

Camila Cabello

Photo by AFP

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

