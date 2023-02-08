These are the ways to emotionally distance yourself

Photo by Aravind Kumar on Unsplash

Relationships can enrich your life. They can give meaning to your life and be the reason why you want to get the best out of yourself. But they can also ruin your life and bring out the worst in you. Some relationships aren’t fun; they’re both mentally and physically exhausting.

While relationships can help you live a healthier life, sometimes letting go of a relationship is the best way to take care of your mental health and well-being. Sometimes distancing yourself is the best choice.

Do you have constant arguments and conflicts that are unsolvable? Does your partner keep pulling you down? And maybe they also take advantage of your kindness? These are just a few of the many reasons why you might want to consider emotional distance. We’ll tell you more about it.

What is Emotional Distance?

Emotional distancing, or emotional detachment, means that you no longer want to be emotionally involved with someone. That is why you distance yourself from that person in that area. Emotional distancing can be temporary, in response to a stressful or unpleasant situation, or permanent, such as if you want to gradually move out of a relationship.

For some people, emotional distance grows over time in a relationship. For others, it is a conscious choice to take emotional distance and let go of things, experiences, or even people. To do this, the button must be turned. The degree of distancing also differs per person because every emotional connection is different.

Why would you distance yourself?

Emotional distancing is primarily done to protect yourself. It doesn’t mean you want to abandon someone or that you don’t care about them anymore. It means taking a step back from the relationship to consider how the relationship is affecting you and your mental health. For example, emotional distancing can be considered in these situations:

You are trying to “save” your partner.

You spend all day with your partner.

You are obsessively controlling.

Your partner has too much influence on your choices.

You are treated badly.

Emotional distancing can give you the space you need to take care of yourself. You may need the space to maintain your own identity or to protect yourself from the negative influence the other person has on you.

By the way, creating some space between yourself and your partner doesn’t always mean you never want to talk to them again. Sometimes you may simply need some time to think about or reassess a situation. Whatever your reason for wanting to distance yourself emotionally, we’re going to talk about some effective ways to give each other a little more space. although that is quite a challenge.

5 ways to emotionally distance yourself

Emotional distancing isn’t easy because it’s about emotions, not rationality. Emotions are an automatic process for most people, although there is such a thing as "controlling the emotions." That is also the case now. Because you have to be able to control the emotions in order to be able to emotionally distance yourself.

1. Recognize what makes you feel attached

As with all beneficial changes in life, this first step is mainly about getting to know yourself. Take a moment to recognize all the things that make you feel attached to your partner. Then compare how this compares to your urge to break the emotional connection with the other person. What should you change? What can you do to maintain the emotional connection? In other words, how do you make sure you care less?

When we find ourselves in a difficult situation, especially one where we need to take drastic action, it usually helps to simply remember what got us there in the first place. The reason you care so much about them is also the first thing you should think about when you want to distance yourself from them. Do you feel so attached to your partner because you are in each other’s presence 24/7? Then that’s the first thing you could reduce.

2. Understand how much space you need

Sometimes we just need a little more time and space to disconnect emotionally and make rational decisions. If this is the case with you, you probably don’t want to cut the person completely out of your life just yet. You should therefore think carefully about the boundaries you set when distancing yourself. How much distance do you actually want?

Maybe you want to distance yourself emotionally from someone you haven’t known that long. In that case, unfollowing the social media accounts is, of course, a lot less drastic than closing a joint bank account. Anyway, it depends on each relationship, on each situation, on how much space you need, and on what the consequences are.

3. Be practical

Don’t we all wish we had some kind of switch inside us that turned off our emotions? Unfortunately, you have to make sure that you think practically instead of emotionally as much as possible. Part of being as practical as possible with our feelings is understanding that these things take time, depending on how attached you are to them. So be realistic about your expectations and the actions associated with them.

Don’t beat yourself up if you find yourself thinking about someone or reminiscing when you’ve been telling yourself you won’t. It’s normal, because you’re only human. However, try to work slowly toward the practical consequences and limit your emotional thoughts.

4. Set boundaries

Emotional distancing means setting boundaries. Boundaries allow you to redefine your relationship while emotionally detaching yourself from it. Don’t let the other person claim too much of your emotions. And if you notice that the other person is getting too close again, you can distance yourself or indicate your limits to the other person again.

For example, if you make agreements not to see each other for a certain amount of time, stick to them. Or if you’ve set a boundary not to talk about each other’s lives, stick to it. This takes a lot of self-discipline, but it’s worth it in the end. You will notice that it is gradually becoming easier to distance yourself, precisely by setting these kinds of boundaries.

5. Cut off communication

Constant communication with someone is how bonds are created. This happens when small children already with childhood friends and later in life with fellow students or colleagues with whom you build a bond. The same thing happens in a relationship. At some point, you learn so much about the other person and their daily life that it becomes almost impossible to go a day without hearing from them.

Not communicating ensures that you effectively distance yourself. This is a very difficult and abrupt decision because you suddenly stop communicating completely. See it as quitting cigarettes "cold turkey." Whether you keep it up or whether you have a relapse depends mainly on your determination.

