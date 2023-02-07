This earns the most expensive Premier League transfer ever by the second

Photo by Wikipedia

Chelsea bombed Enzo Fernandez yesterday as the most expensive transfer ever in the Premier League, with an astronomical price tag of 121 million euros. But how much will the Argentinian himself earn in London? Let's calculate it down to the second.

A year ago, he was still a promising but unknown football player. But now the World Cup in Qatar has catapulted Enzo Fernandez to the top of the football world. With an insane amount of 121 million euros, Chelsea promptly made the most expensive transfer ever in England from the midfielder.

Todd Boehly, the wealthy new owner of the English tradition club, leaves nothing to chance and wants to climb out of the swamp of the Premier League as quickly as possible. To get rid of poor tenth place, Chelsea spent no less than 325 million euros last transfer period more than all clubs from the other four major European football leagues combined.

But the lion's share of the piggy bank was used up at the last minute with the arrival of Enzo Fernandez, just before the transfer window closed. And based on his salary at Chelsea, it has certainly done the 'Best Promise' of the 2022 World Cup no harm.

Enzo Fernandez's salary per second

Enzo Fernandez will become Chelsea's seventh highest paid player on the payroll, according to the generally well-informed Italian sports journalist and transfer expert Nicolò Schira.

He signed a contract of 8.5 years at a salary of 10 million euros per year. To put it in perspective: that is the same as the transfer fee that Benfica paid to River Plate last summer to bring the midfielder to Portugal. And let's zoom in even more.

With 32 cents per second, Enzo Fernandez certainly earns a lot more than what Wout Weghorst of Manchester United is extorting. Although it is still a relative piece of cake compared to the salary of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

Most expensive Premier League transfer ever

Enzo Fernandez is promptly the most expensive transfer ever in the Premier League. Please note that the amounts in the list below are in pounds.

