Things that say that a relationship may be going downhill

Photo by Justin Follis on Unsplash

As humans, we are constantly changing. Compare yourself to ten years ago, and you will see how much you have grown as a person. What seemed difficult to you ten years ago, you now have complete control over. You learn from your previous experiences so that you continue to grow. This applies not only to yourself but also to your relationship.

The problem with relationships is that two people often don’t grow in the same direction. When this happens, you’re growing apart, and it might be time to say goodbye. Everyone who has experienced it knows that this is not so easy. A long relationship means that you have become part of each other’s lives. And that only makes letting go of the relationship more difficult.

Is it over?

Moreover, it is not easy to see that your relationship is over. The road to a happy relationship is paved with obstacles and challenges. So you might think that the difficulties are part of it, when it might be better to say goodbye. As a result, the answer can be right in front of you, despite the fact that you keep overlooking it. Relationship problems are tricky. Especially since you yourself are part of the problem.

Are there normal ups and downs that every relationship has to deal with? Aren’t you overdoing it? Have your feelings gone? It’s not easy to determine what to do with a deteriorating relationship. Should you give it another chance, or has the time come to throw in the towel?

56 signs that your relationship is over

If you are reading this, then you realize that your relationship is no longer running smoothly. But what are the signals that say that your relationship is really over? How can you tell that the relationship is over? If your relationship hasn’t been feeling the same lately, you may be questioning everything. These are the signs that say your relationship is over, while you still doubt it yourself.

Photo by Milan Popovic on Unsplash

1. You constantly annoy your partner

In the beginning of a relationship, infatuation takes over with all its features and symptoms. You love everything, and there is nothing your partner can do wrong. In fact, you can’t even imagine finding your partner annoying. But as soon as this magical spell loses its power, you will also see the less pleasant qualities of your partner.

When you go to the toilet, you are annoyed that your partner left the toilet seat up or down. You put the glasses in the desired position, after which you see the drops on the floor. You sigh and sit on the toilet. Until you notice that the toilet paper is hanging the wrong way again. Fury. Can your partner do NOTHING right at all?!

If you find yourself constantly annoyed by all the little things your partner does, you’ve got one of the signals. When your partner is around you all the time, you may end up directing your frustrations at each other. The negative prevails, and it seems that it is getting worse and worse. If you find yourself angry at your partner almost daily, chances are your relationship is already over.

You complain constantly You criticize each other about trivialities You find yourself whining You are repeating yourself You only see the flaws You become exhausted by the relationship

8. Disagreements get out of hand

Disagreements happen in every relationship. Two people, two opinions, one relationship—a difference of opinion cannot be avoided. and that’s okay. A disagreement says you can be yourself in the relationship. It can even do the relationship good because a disagreement can solve a problem. So an argument that gets out of hand once is not a sign that the relationship is over.

What is a sign that the relationship is over? Small differences of opinion that time and time again end in a shouting match Like a pressure cooker, these brief bursts of anger can provide a temporary sense of satisfaction. But in the long run, this negative behavior erodes trust and respect and destroys communication in the relationship.

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

If you find yourself provoking disagreements, then that is a sign that the relationship is over. Perhaps you unconsciously provoke the conflicts to initiate a breakup. If you now realize that you sometimes provoke the fights yourself, you may start to wonder what the future of the relationship is, if there is one at all.

You often have a raging conflict You sometimes explode in anger Your concerns are dismissed and ridiculed You don’t think you can change your negative behavior You are confrontational You feel resentment You don’t look for compromises

16. You fantasize about others

Anyone who has been committed to one person for a long time, at a certain point, wonders what life would be like with someone else. It is almost impossible to stop these thoughts. It’s human nature to think in “what if” scenarios. However, it becomes a problem if you do this regularly and fantasize about it. Especially if fantasizing pushes thoughts of your partner into the background, this is a bad sign.

For example, if you secretly created an account on Tinder to see which singles are "available" in your area, this says a lot about your relationship. not to mention a cheating dating site like SecondLove. Daydreaming about a new relationship says a lot about your current relationship. If you think about others more than your own partner, you may not realize that the relationship is almost over.

You daydream about being single You cheated on your partner You kissed someone else You flirt with other people You wonder if you can get better

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

22. You no longer want to have sex with your partner

As soon as the hormones in your body return to normal levels after a deep crush, the passion gives way to an intimate friendship and a deeper bond. The honeymoon is not forever. Sex is no longer the top priority of the day, and you even have to deal with sexual ups and downs. One week you have no sex at all, and the following week you have it three times. This is very normal.

However, it’s a problem if you don’t want to have sex with your partner at all. You no longer feel the desire to get intimate with your partner. The touches are omitted, and you prefer not to kiss anymore. If you feel like you’d rather refuse physical intimacy, it could be a sign that your relationship is over.

You’d rather go to sleep than have sex You no longer cuddle before you go to sleep You don’t say “I love you” to each other anymore You no longer kiss your partner; neither before nor after work You no longer have physical contact

28. You don’t plan for the future

Does your stomach turn when you think about a two-week vacation? Then you actually already know that the relationship is doomed to fail. If you’re in a relationship with someone, it shouldn’t take any effort to go on a trip together. It should be a pleasant prospect. In a happy relationship, you count down the days until the holidays so that you finally have quality time together again. Aren’t you looking forward to being together so much? Then this says a lot about the state of your relationship.

Moreover, all this does not only apply to holidays. It’s about all the future things you don’t look forward to. If you notice that you’re having more and more trouble making plans for the future, it often only means one thing: you’re done with the relationship.

Photo by Candice Picard on Unsplash

You stop doing nice things with your partner You don’t “date” each other anymore You avoid conversations about the future You can’t imagine a future together anymore

33. You have become indifferent

You notice that you prefer not to talk to your partner anymore. About nothing. Neither positive nor negative Instead of solving problems as they arise, you prefer to sweep them under the rug. You let it go because you feel like it would be a hopeless conversation anyway. The time for fighting is over.

It may feel at this stage like there’s no point in working on it anymore. You therefore choose not to say anything about it at all. You’ve given up hope. because, honestly, you don’t care anymore.

You don’t want to do anything for your partner anymore You don’t feel like talking anymore You don’t show affection anymore You no longer give or receive compliments You stop trying to look nice for your partner You don’t celebrate the special occasions anymore You are no longer jealous

41. The relationship is at a dead end

No one wants to be part of a dead-end relationship that seems to be going nowhere. While everyone around you is getting married and having children, you are stuck in the same daily pattern. You want to take the relationship to the next level; your partner does not. And despite all your attempts to make your wishes clear to your partner, nothing changes at all.

One of the most difficult situations in a relationship is when two partners want different things and can’t or won’t support each other. No matter how much you care about each other, if you don’t have the same goals in life, it’s hard to live a life together.

If you feel like your relationship is at a dead end, then it’s time to think about your relationship. Why do you stay in an unfulfilling relationship any longer? Do you really want to be stuck in a relationship that will never meet your expectations and wishes? The breakup is sometimes only a matter of time.

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

You’re bored You spend more time on your smartphone than talking to your partner You don’t feel yourself anymore You want something different in life than your partner You feel it’s not getting any better You feel it is hopeless You are looking for an answer that you already know

49. Lives are increasingly separate

As the relationship progressed, you started doing more and more things alone. You saw each other less, stopped supporting each other, and now you have come to the point where you have started to live more and more individual lives. And if you stop sharing your life with your partner, it indicates a broken connection.

You no longer watch Netflix together You sleep in different beds You have an “I” rather than “we” mentality You feel alone when you are together You’d rather not go home You live more and more separately You avoid each other

Relationships rarely end abruptly

Relationships are sometimes abruptly broken. For example, if one partner has done something the other can never forgive, a relationship won’t end suddenly. What happens more often is that it creeps in slowly and gradually. It is a process that can take months or even years.

It starts with disagreements that turn into long-standing conflicts that are never resolved. You emotionally distance yourself from each other to protect yourself from the hurtful situation. During this period, you and your partner may withdraw so far that it is impossible to find your way back. If this happens to your relationship, it will die like a midnight candle. The signs of a deteriorating relationship usually abound.

Photo by Courtney Kammers on Unsplash

What are you going to do?

While these are all distressing signs, they are not necessarily signs that your relationship is over. They are only if nothing changes. Is the relationship still worth fighting for? No one can tell you that—it’s a decision for you to make.

These signs of a dying relationship can give you early insight into your situation. Do you go ahead and ignore it? Do you bring it up and work on it? Or has the time come to say goodbye?

Remember that the end of a relationship is not always a bad thing. Sometimes it is unavoidable. Like pulling a band-aid off, it’s often better to do it quickly than to delay the inevitable. It may hurt for a while, but it will allow you to start healing faster.

What do you think? Share your opinion in the comments.

