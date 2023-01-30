The Art of Tidying Up: An In-Depth Look at the Marie Kondo Method

Photo by Denise Crew/Netflix

Marie Kondo, the world-renowned organizing consultant and author, has recently made headlines by announcing that she's stepping back from her signature "tidying up" method. However, the impact of her philosophy on the worlds of home organization and minimalism continues to be felt. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the Marie Kondo method, exploring its origins, principles, and practical applications.

The Origin of the Marie Kondo Method

Marie Kondo's method of tidying up, also known as the "KonMari Method," has its roots in her childhood. Growing up in Japan, she was surrounded by traditional practices of tidiness and order, and by the time she was in college, she had developed a passion for helping others declutter and organize their homes.

After working as a freelance organizing consultant for several years, Kondo wrote her first book, "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," which was an instant bestseller. The book's popularity skyrocketed, and Kondo soon became a household name, known for her transformative approach to home organization.

The Principles of the Marie Kondo Method

At its core, the Marie Kondo method is based on the idea that decluttering and organizing your home should begin with your possessions. According to Kondo, the key to a tidy home is to surround yourself with only the things that bring you joy.

To achieve this goal, Kondo suggests following a specific order when tidying up: clothes, books, papers, komono (miscellaneous items), and finally, sentimental items. For each category, you should pick up each item, hold it in your hands, and ask yourself if it brings you joy. If it does, you keep it, and if not, you thank it for its service and let it go.

One of the most famous and recognizable elements of the Marie Kondo method is her emphasis on folding clothes in a specific way, known as the "KonMari fold." By folding clothes in this manner, you can maximize the amount of space in your drawers and easily see all of your clothing at once, reducing the time you spend searching for an outfit.

The Practical Applications of the Marie Kondo Method

While the Marie Kondo method has been embraced by millions of people around the world, it's not just a trend or a passing fad. The principles of the method have been proven to be effective in reducing stress, increasing productivity, and improving overall well-being.

For example, by decluttering your home and surrounding yourself with only the things that bring you joy, you can reduce decision fatigue, the overwhelming feeling of being bombarded by too many choices. This, in turn, can increase your ability to focus and be productive, as well as reduce feelings of anxiety and depression.

In addition, the Marie Kondo method can also be applied to other areas of life, such as your work and finances. By tidying up and streamlining these areas, you can create a more balanced and fulfilling life.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Marie Kondo method is more than just a way to organize your home. It's a philosophy that encourages you to take control of your possessions and your life, by surrounding yourself with only the things that bring you joy. Whether you're a seasoned minimalist or just starting your journey towards a more organized life, the KonMari method is a powerful tool that can help you achieve your goals.





