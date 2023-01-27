Fort Collins, CO

Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.

Gochi Ez

A wedding video of a couple from Fort Collins, USA, has gone viral on TikTok. Madison and Zach, like many other couples, had been dating since high school and, having reached the ages of 24 and 26, decided to get married. But one thing sets their story apart from millions of others —their wedding ceremony took place in a hospital. By then, the groom had been battling a terrible disease for a long time and was confined to a wheelchair.

Young love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2na5AR_0kQqcCnf00
Photo bymadison_stroup_ / Instagram

Zach and Madison met in 2015, when they were in high school. They had been friends for a few years until one day he asked her out on a date. They went to a Clay Walker concert. Whether it was the magic of the country singer’s romantic ballads or something else, whatever the reason, from that night on, the couple was inseparable.

They stayed together after graduation, too. Zach started his own insurance agency while also training as a bodybuilder, and his girlfriend became a hairdresser. They traveled a lot and posted photos of themselves on their social media pages, which were known to almost no one at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLh52_0kQqcCnf00
Photo bymadison_stroup_ / Instagram

In 2020, the couple was enjoying a vacation when, one morning, Zach Strop felt pain in his joints. His condition deteriorated rapidly, and eventually, doctors diagnosed him with Crohn’s disease. However, the prescribed treatment didn’t work. Over the next six months, he went from weighing 240 pounds to 160. Eventually, numerous tests revealed another disease —cancer.

Several courses of chemotherapy quickly brought Zach back to normal. As early as March 2021, he went into remission, and the disease seemed to be a thing of the past. At that happy time, Strop proposed to Madison. “He told me when he was younger, he never believed in soulmates —and then he met me,” she shared.

The disease returned

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uv98D_0kQqcCnf00
Photo byzach_stroup_ / Instagram

The couple began the wedding preparations. They didn’t even think that the disease could return, as the chances of lymphoma recurring are extremely low. But unfortunately, Zach’s case was among the rare ones. At the end of 2021, he was once again diagnosed with cancer. And this time, it was much more aggressive.

Madison became her fiancé’s caregiver. Without her help, he couldn’t take care of himself and couldn’t move around. She surrounded him with care and spent entire days in the hospital. She recalls how physically and mentally demanding it was, but what made it even more difficult was that she couldn’t touch her beloved —the nerve damage made any touch unbearable for Zach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nrOGF_0kQqcCnf00
Photo bythe_stroups / TikTok

The surgeons were successful in operating on Zach and even partially restoring the function of his legs. He was now able to move around with the help of a walker. There were many months of rehabilitation ahead. Madison became her fiancé’s hands and feet. She taught him to walk again. And every day, she told him what a hero he was and how proud she was of him.

Wedding as salvation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rUZ8_0kQqcCnf00
Photo bymadison_stroup_ / Instagram

Days turned into weeks, and weeks turned into months. The treatment dragged on for an agonizingly long time. And had it not been for all this, they would have long been Mr. and Mrs. Strop, enjoying their honeymoon. One day, a social worker visiting the couple at the hospital said to them: “You guys have lost out on so much." "Don't let cancer take away your wedding.

Those words hit the mark so precisely that, in an instant, Zach and Madison decided to get married as soon as possible. Right now, right here — in the hospital. Within 48 hours, the bride and the medical staff arranged the wedding. A charity provided the cake, flowers, decorations, and gifts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lA4Km_0kQqcCnf00
Photo bymadison_stroup_ / Instagram

Madison had bought her wedding dress back when Zach proposed, and it had been waiting for its time all along. Since then, though, she had lost a lot of weight, and the outfit was practically hanging off her. But who cares? The important thing is that the wedding takes place and they finally become husband and wife. The bride’s hair and makeup were done by the nurses, who came in on their day off for this special occasion.

The newlyweds were allowed to invite their parents to the ceremony at the hospital. Friends of the couple were there via video link. “I’m so happy that I got to marry the love of my life. "There were a lot of times when I didn’t know if we were going to be able to do it or not,” Madison said, standing at the makeshift altar. “I know that he fought a lot for me, and that is a gift that I can never repay.”

An inspiration for others

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLpMC_0kQqcCnf00
Photo bymadison_stroup_ / Instagram

The video of this unusual wedding stunned millions of people on the Internet. On TikTok, it racked up tens of millions of views in a very short time. The sudden fame confused the newlyweds. They had no idea they would get so much attention. They appeared on TV and got invited to talk shows, including The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Every day from then on, Madison posted their daily routine on social media. Videos showed her husband learning to walk, working out, and sharing his experiences. And this content has proven to be so important for so many people. In the comments, followers who also faced the disease wrote that Zach’s story gave them hope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ZCCL_0kQqcCnf00
Photo bymadison_stroup_ / Instagram

“It’s just really cool though that we’re able to spread our message and help motivate others that are going through similar things that we did, and to help them keep pushing on,” says Zach, who is now a media personality. Millions of people are now following the Strop family online. And the couple has decided to make the most of it.

They want to raise awareness about cancer detection and treatment. And also to show by their own example that people facing similar situations should never, under any circumstance, be discouraged, no matter how scary it may be: “We wanted to inspire other people who are going through similar situations — whether it’s cancer or depression or other challenging things — to keep fighting because you never know what’s behind the next door.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpRk0_0kQqcCnf00
Photo byzach_stroup / Instagram, madison_stroup_ / Instagram

As for Zach Strop himself, he finally spent Thanksgiving 2022 at home with his beloved wife. The photos from that day show him standing confidently on his own feet, hugging Madison. The couple plans to have another wedding ceremony, this time with all their loved ones there with them, and also to go on a long-awaited honeymoon, which they deserve more than anyone.

Of course, what these lovers have had to go through is scary. But even in a story like this, thanks to their amazing ability to think positively, they were able to find a silver lining: “When you do your vows and you say ’in sickness and health,’ I feel like a lot of people don’t really realize what that means. And for us, we do know, and it’s definitely created such a strong foundation for ourselves.”

What would you wish to this couple?

Share your opinion in the comments. Please follow for similar content and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# trouble relationship# relationships# motivational# Inspirational

Comments / 0

Published by

A contented life inhabitant of the universe. Here I will publish my observations, stories, travels and everything that seems useful.

Houston, TX
1K followers

More from Gochi Ez

Jennifer Lopez stuns in a shotgun wedding dress by designer Balmain

Jennifer Lopez never ceases to amaze us with her timeless beauty and fashion sense, and her latest choice of wedding dress is no exception. The singer and actress tied the knot with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez in a beautiful ceremony, where she wore a stunning gown designed by the prestigious French fashion house, Balmain.

Read full story
1 comments

Psychology Says: People can die of a socio-cultural death

An incredible amount of research is done in psychology. We all know the conclusion of some studies, just think of the Asch experiment into conformity or the Stanford Prison experiment. But do you already know these facts?

Read full story
18 comments

Quaden Bayles Was Born With Achondroplasia, but He Won’t Let the Diagnosis Define Him, and He Dreams of a Sports Career

Quaden Bayles is an ordinary Australian boy who loves sports and videogames and dreams of becoming a TikTok star. The only thing that sets him apart from his peers is his appearance. Due to a genetic condition, Quaden will never reach his natural height. This was the reason why he was bullied at school, so he wanted to stop his studies. But he didn't give up, and he showed that insulting names couldn't stop him from going after his dream.

Read full story

Anne (47), met Victor (54) and his mother Vera in the hospital: They Fell in Love

Meeting your great love during your mother's chemotherapy—who makes that up?Yet that is what happened to Anne(47), in 2015, when she met the nice Victor (54), and his mother Vera, in the hospital.

Read full story

Funny Fiction: If Things Could Talk

Lisa couldn't stop laughing at the concept of her keys talking back to her and telling her where they were. She envisioned them babbling to her about how much fun they had being lost and found again. She couldn't wait to see what else Bright Side had planned for their amusing sketching series. She made a mental note to return to their website more frequently for a nice laugh.

Read full story

Why do people not believe in a man's love for a fat woman?

From childhood, we are taught how important it is to be slim, athletic, and fit. Some are generally categorical in relation to overweight people . I know cases when full people were not hired, because the employer is sure that since a person cannot cope with his own body and be in shape, then responsible tasks in the profession are not for him. When our today's hero began to meet with his girlfriend, they looked askance at him. Like, how such a sporty handsome man can build a relationship with a full woman . But the couple I’m going to talk about today proved that appearance is far from the main thing.

Read full story

Why, after 17 operations, the girl abandoned the idea of ​​reincarnating as Ariel

what people are not capable of in an effort to be like their idols. We wrote about a man who dreams of becoming Britney Spears' doppelgänger. He has already spent $120,000 on this. But it looks like the Swedish Pixie Fox outdid the Britney fan. This girl got 17 plastic surgeries to transform herself into a cartoon character! True, it almost ended in failure for Pixie. Now the girl is slowly moving away from the image of the cartoon. Whether she succeeds, you must judge for yourself.

Read full story
210 comments

"My husband joked that he didn’t marry me, but adopted me." a story about how you can be a helpless child at 30.

Yesterday, my husband said to me again: “How can you be so infantile at your age?!” It’s a shame, of course, but he’s right: I’m over 30, and in many respects I have remained a little girl who has no idea what real independence is. I want to tell you how the most sincere parental love and care can become an almost insurmountable obstacle on the way of a child's becoming a successful adult.

Read full story
42 comments

During a hurricane, a woman forgot to shut the front door and discovered three deer in the living room.

Sometimes it's so easy to forget that we are all residents of one big planet and are much closer to each other than we used to think. People in cities, animals in the steppes and forests, inhabitants of the oceans and seas - we are all equal neighbors. And the simplest thing we can do for each other is to show understanding and kindness. The story of Kathy, a woman who once found three deer in her home, teaches exactly this. And, of course, one cannot discount the whole range of emotions that our heroes felt. It certainly doesn't happen every day.

Read full story
362 comments

People tasked with Photoshopping their own images, deliver humorous and sarcastic results

The one who is fluent in photo editing has limitless possibilities. If you want, put yourself in your favorite movie, if you want, turn your cat into a movie heroine. But not all people know how to edit photos so deftly, so they turn to Photoshop masters who are ready to help them a little. True, here, as with any desire, one must be more careful, because when they are fulfilled, these cunning people turn on fantasy and humor to the fullest.

Read full story
3 comments

Apple Has Released An Updated Column HomePod

with surround sound and the ability to combine two speakers into a stereo pair. With the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini, Apple's series of fresh releases is not limited: now the company has officially introduced the 2nd generation HomePod. Outwardly, it is no different from the original model, but it received new features and better hardware.

Read full story

Wikipedia gets a massive redesign for the first time in 10 years

Search, table of contents and site header have become much more convenient. The non-profit organization Wikimedia Foundation has announced a major update to the Wikipedia interface. The interface update, timed to coincide with the 22nd anniversary of the English version of the site, focuses on ease of use and accessibility of information.

Read full story

World's Fastest Quadcopter Sets World Speed Record

With an entry in the Guinness Book of Records - everything is as it should be. Mechanical engineer Ryan Lademann designed the Lademann XLR V3 drone, which reaches incredible straight-line speeds of up to 414 km/h. And this is with a weight of only 490 grams.

Read full story
1 comments

How Angela A 95-year-old Woman Became The Oldest Person to win a Grammy.

Realizing a lifelong ambition is among the greatest joys of life. However, unexpected setbacks from fate can mean scrapping otherwise ambitious ambitions. Thankfully, history is littered with individuals whose lives serve as reminders that it's never too late to put in the effort required to realize one's full potential. Angela Alvarez fits that description. She took home a Grammy at age 95! However, she was prevented from pursuing a career in music. What that means is that you can always start over.

Read full story

The story of two single mothers who decided to live together and support one another.

According to cold, hard numbers, millions of children around the world are raised by single parents or other relatives. In the United States alone, for instance, there were 15 million children living with just their mothers five years ago. It's not shocking that groups of single mothers have been meeting frequently. In fact, there are websites specifically designed to help them locate a friend with whom they can talk about their difficulties in any area of life, whether it be parenting or finances. Obviously, not everyone is on the web. After all, one's past companion can occasionally become one's present business associate. The experiences of two young New Zealand women are evidence of this.

Read full story
72 comments

Tayla Clement is a model from New Zealand who is also known as "the girl who can't smile."

Tayla Clement is a model from New Zealand who is also known as "the girl who can't smile." Tayla, 24, has a rare neurological disorder called Mobius syndrome. This means that she cannot move her eyes from side to side, raise her eyebrows, or even smile. For many years, she was bullied because she looked different. But Tayla has learned to embrace her true beauty. And since then, she has been successful as a model.

Read full story
155 comments

"Bianca Censori's Sister is Happy About Her Relationship with Kanye West"

The relationship between Kanye West and Australian fashion designer Bianca Censori was deemed "really wonderful news" by Censori's sister this week. 'It's incredibly fantastic news for both my sister and the family,' Angelina Censori told the Herald Sun.

Read full story
36 comments
Jacksonville, FL

The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.

In a regular season game played in late September, the Jacksonville Jaguars crushed the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 38-10. The Jaguars sent the Chargers packing in January after coming back from a 27-0 deficit.

Read full story
2 comments

The Gas Station Attendant Who Saved 8 million

Neighbors and the family of Ronald Read were surprised after his death when he turned out to have a fortune of 8 million dollars.The man worked all his life as a gas station attendant and janitor and did not tell anyone that he was a millionaire.

Read full story
51 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy