Anne (47), met Victor (54) and his mother Vera in the hospital: They Fell in Love

Meeting your great love during your mother's chemotherapy—who makes that up? Yet that is what happened to Anne(47), in 2015, when she met the nice Victor (54), and his mother Vera, in the hospital.

Anne: “A nice man with long hair." That was Victor, who came to the hospital with his mother Vera on December 10, 2015, for her first chemotherapy treatment. My mother also received her first treatment on that day, and I was with her. Both women had breast cancer, but Vera's had metastasized completely. So she already knew that she could no longer heal, and the chemotherapy was mainly intended to prolong life. "My mother only had one tumor, and the hope was that it would be gone after chemotherapy.”

Always small conversations

“In the quadruple room where our mothers were admitted for the day, they were facing each other. We kindly said hello to each other, but otherwise we didn't have much contact. That was also because Vera quickly became ill from the chemotherapy. Victor tried to help her as best he could, but unfortunately he couldn't do much for her. Vera had to sit out the treatment, and I felt very sorry for her and Victor.


Occasionally, I went outside to smoke a cigarette. Victor also turned out to be a smoker, and so we kept running into each other in the smoking room. We got to talking, and Victor told us that he worked in healthcare and was a personal counselor for people with autism. I found an interesting job, because I worked in social services myself.”

To assure

“Little by little, we found out that we had a lot in common." For example, we lived fairly close to each other and were both single. Victor told us about his plans to go to Tanzania in January 2016. There he and a friend went to climb Kilimanjaro (a high mountain, ed.), but now that his mother was so ill, he was not sure whether he should still go. I empathized with him very much. Because of my mother's illness, I knew better than anyone what concerns he had.

Regret

“At the end of the afternoon, our mothers were allowed to go home." Although my mother was very fit next to her bed, contrary to my expectations, Vera was not doing so well. She had to be admitted, but she absolutely did not want to. I quickly wished Victor and her strength, and then I accompanied my mother to the exit of the hospital.
When I got home, I immediately called my girlfriend. I told her about Victor and how I thought he was such a nice man. "Then why didn't you ask for his number?" she asked in surprise. Well, I didn't know that either. It just wasn't the situation…”

No search

“In the evening, I was very disappointed. How would I ever see Victor again? Somehow I'd saved him as "Vincent" in my head, so if I'd tried to look for him online, I'd never have found him. Moreover, his last name or that of his mother did not know either.”

Huge click

“Totally unexpected, I received a message request on Messenger that night. It was Victor! He'd found me on Facebook (I still don't know how he did it; he's always been secretive about it) and said he was glad he got to know me. That feeling was completely mutual. Through the chat, we talked as if we had known each other for years, and after two weeks, Victor came to my house for something to eat. The click we felt when we saw each other again was huge. " The night ended with a kiss, and we've been a couple ever since."

Big loss

“Unfortunately, Vera passed away three Marches later, on March 24, 2016. I'm glad I got to see her a few more times after our meeting, but it's still a great loss that she's gone. It also felt very mixed to me when I suddenly walked with Victor in Vera's funeral procession. This could have been my mother, I kept thinking. Fortunately, chemotherapy worked for her. "Her cancer was gone, and she is still healthy.”

Still something beautiful

“On July 10, 2020, Victor and I got married. The two of us make many long journeys; soon we will go to Colombia, for example, and we are very happy together. In our thoughts, Vera is often with us. She was pleased that Victor and I had found each other, and with her flat Hague accent she once said, "My illness has brought something good after all." We had to laugh about it at the time, but actually, that's exactly how we feel about it too: "The illness and chemotherapy of our mothers were very hard to experience from the sidelines, but despite all the misery, something beautiful has come out of it.”

# life lessons# Relationship# love# dating# stories

