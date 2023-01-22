Why do people not believe in a man's love for a fat woman?

Photo by Alicia McCarwell

From childhood, we are taught how important it is to be slim, athletic, and fit. Some are generally categorical in relation to overweight people . I know cases when full people were not hired, because the employer is sure that since a person cannot cope with his own body and be in shape, then responsible tasks in the profession are not for him. When our today's hero began to meet with his girlfriend, they looked askance at him. Like, how such a sporty handsome man can build a relationship with a full woman . But the couple I’m going to talk about today proved that appearance is far from the main thing.

Alicia and Scott together contrary to stereotypes

Alicia and Scott are a couple from Canada. They have been together for 16 years. And very happy! But others do not always understand how this is possible. The fact is that people with stereotypical thinking are perplexed how slim and attractive Scott could fall in love with Alicia, an overweight girl.

Unfortunately, not everyone understands that in a relationship, in addition to appearance, there are a bunch of other important factors. Yes, a person is often met by clothes, they look closely at the appearance, and only then they recognize his character, delve into the inner world. It's time to eradicate this stereotypical relic of the past. We at the editorial office believe that you can meet your people in a stretched T-shirt with a careless bun on your head when you take out the trash. And Alicia and Scott just show that everything is possible in love . It has no boundaries.

Alicia McCarwell is a popular blogger on the Web. She has nearly a million followers on her Instagram. But she is not at all from the category of those girls who take her appearance, stylish bows and aesthetic photos of cheesecake and coffee. Alicia conquers with her charisma, positive attitude, humor and special attitude to life . The girl calmly perceives her fullness, and maybe even considers it her highlight. And, of course, he has the right to do so. After all, it is her own body. She is free to do whatever she wants with him.

How Alicia is criticized for her appearance

The girl has many fans, but there are also enough critics. And first of all, the spiteful critics are indignant because of Alicia's relationship with her husband Scott. Regularly, a girl receives a lot of comments that she is not suitable for this man, that she is unworthy, not beautiful enough or slim for him . But listen to these comments! How can you not be beautiful enough for someone? We are definitely not in this world to be "for someone" . We are for ourselves.

These are the comments Alicia often sees on her page. “Apparently she has money, since he has not yet abandoned this fat woman”, “Maybe when they met, she was not such a plump? Then she got better, and now a sense of duty does not allow him to leave”, “Probably he just loves fat women. I have no other explanation for this relationship. Many doubt the sincerity of Scott's feelings for Alicia, looking for some kind of catch, a possible benefit that a man receives from this relationship . But, I assure you, there is no catch. This is Love!

Relations with a fat woman: why not?

Alicia and Scott met at school. And they've been inseparable ever since. Of course, everything was not always cloudless for them, there were also difficulties. But the couple was able to overcome them, because Scott and Alicia believe in each other, their relationship is full of support and understanding . Yes, you can date a beautiful model with a chiseled figure, but not get from her all that Alicia gives Scott.

There was a time when Alicia almost lost herself when she lost her job. She had apathy, the girl did not know what to do next. Then Scott supported her and offered to just take a break, look for herself. Thanks to the care of her man, Alicia then came up with the idea that she could make funny videos and entertain the audience. So the girl gradually became a blogger , and very successful.

On the Web, Alicia found her people who supported her. The girl was able to believe in herself . After all, before that, she herself had sinned by thinking that she was not worthy of Scott. “I thought: if I don’t like myself, then how can he love me?” the girl admits. Fortunately, all these stupid thoughts have already disappeared from her head. After all, Alicia, thanks to the support of her husband and subscribers, fell in love with herself and her body.

Inner beauty is much more valuable than outer beauty.

The complexes that Alicia had previously really almost destroyed her marriage . But Scott opened his wife's eyes to many things. With him, Alicia finally realized that her thoughts about herself cannot be attributed to another person. He sees you completely in his own way and may well love in you even what you yourself hate.

Now Alicia can calmly respond to ill-wishers. To people who criticize her, the girl explained how important it is to get rid of stereotypes about appearance and appreciate, above all, inner beauty. “The world looks at us, and immediately puts Scott much higher than me ,” admits Alicia. But no matter what the world says, the girl knows that she and her husband are on an equal footing.

Thanks to the fact that Alicia fell in love with herself and her body, she stopped responding to what other women wrote to Scott about her . Imagine, some have the audacity to write to him that it's time to get away from "that plump" and be with someone like them. Fortunately, Alicia is confident in her husband's feelings, and such impudent people only amuse them.

