Why, after 17 operations, the girl abandoned the idea of ​​reincarnating as Ariel

Photo by Pixie

what people are not capable of in an effort to be like their idols. We wrote about a man who dreams of becoming Britney Spears' doppelgänger. He has already spent $120,000 on this. But it looks like the Swedish Pixie Fox outdid the Britney fan. This girl got 17 plastic surgeries to transform herself into a cartoon character! True, it almost ended in failure for Pixie. Now the girl is slowly moving away from the image of the cartoon. Whether she succeeds, you must judge for yourself.

Photo by Pixie

Why Pixie Fox did almost two dozen surgeries

A girl from Sweden, Pixie Fox, is a fan of the cartoon character Jessica Rabbit from the stories of Roger Rabbit. Later , the little mermaid Ariel became her passion . Pixie liked these cartoon characters so much that she herself wanted to be like them in real life.

Photo by Pixie

Then Fox began to act. To get closer to her ideal, the girl needed to work on her forms. But for this, she did not go to the hall, but to the surgeons. Pixie had six of her ribs removed to make her waist as thin as possible. In addition, the girl enlarged her breasts. For many women, an hourglass figure is a dream. But Pixie got too carried away. She really began to look like this clock.

Photo by Pixie

It took Pixie 17 surgeries to achieve this result . The girl wrote about her reincarnation on the Web. “These cartoon characters represent the idealization of the female body. I want to have a thin waist, buttocks, big breasts, big eyes and a really pretty face. Removing the ribs was another step towards achieving this ideal , ”Pixie Fox said in a blog post.

Photo by Pixie

It almost ended in tragedy

Each new surgery brought Pixie closer to her ideal. However, the girl's requests only grew. Fox already had a thin waist, but she wanted to reach the 35 cm mark . The girl found a way out and again went to the surgeon. Of course, she was warned about the risks. But when you are blinded by an idea, do you think about the dangers?

Photo by Pixie

As a result, Pixie almost lost her life after the operation. The surgeon prayed over the girl's body for five hours. But something didn't go according to plan. Pixie was in a coma for a week . The girl was not ready for this—even for the sake of her cherished dream. Pixie began to slowly rethink everything and came to the conclusion that such fanaticism could greatly harm her. The Swede abandoned the idea of ​​​​becoming a cartoon and decided that it was time to return to her previous form.

Photo by Pixie

Pixie didn't want any more help from the surgeons. But still, the girl still had to turn to them. She asked to reduce her breasts and lips . Now Pixie, of course, still has non-standard and noticeable forms. But she doesn't look like Jessica Rabbit or Ariel.

Photo by Pixie

Pixie has a lot of fans, but there are also enough haters

Plastic surgery is a controversial topic. Therefore, Pixie has enough fans and haters. On Instagram, the girl has almost half a million subscribers. Many are delighted with her current figure. However, there are those who consider Pixie unhealthy. She is advised to see a psychotherapist . After all, such a rejection of one's own body can indicate serious psychological problems.

Photo by Pixie

Do you think 17 surgeries were worth what Pixie Fox has now?

Share your opinion in the comments. Please follow for similar content and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,