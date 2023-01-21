"My husband joked that he didn’t marry me, but adopted me." a story about how you can be a helpless child at 30.

Photo by canva

Yesterday, my husband said to me again: “How can you be so infantile at your age?!” It’s a shame, of course, but he’s right: I’m over 30, and in many respects I have remained a little girl who has no idea what real independence is. I want to tell you how the most sincere parental love and care can become an almost insurmountable obstacle on the way of a child's becoming a successful adult.

It’s a common thing when, at a psychotherapist’s appointment, a person begins to tell the story of his failures with the phrase: “My parents didn’t love me.” My mom and dad adored me. They did everything to ensure that their girl had only the best: they took me to theaters and museums, attached me to the most prestigious circles, but they didn’t let me live my life.

I took it for granted that my mother knew best what to wear, who to be friends with, what to read, and what to do. I obediently dragged myself to figure skating and music, memorized poems by heart, and communicated only with those whom my parents pointed out. I didn’t have friends at school, because my peers actively communicated outside the classroom: they went to visit each other, played together in the yard, had some common interests, and I was outside this circle, playing the role of a girl from a good family.

While my classmates were flipping through bright teen magazines, I had to read the classics. Instead of popular bands, listen to Beethoven and Mozart. Only harlots put on makeup, they can afford to “hang around with the boys”, and not to exhibitions. It seems that my parents did not wish me anything bad, but I did not have even a centimeter of my own space and not the slightest chance to form my own opinion.

“Don’t you dare be friends with this rubbish! "I'll never hear from her again!" my mother said about my only school friend. It turns out that our classmate told her that she spotted how Masha and I hid in the school toilet during the break, and she showed me her new underwire bra. “Decent girls don’t flaunt their underwear in public!”

The leash loosened a little when I entered the institute. Naturally, not the one that I wanted, but the one that my mother chose. Teaching is a great profession, and does it matter that I dreamed of a completely different career and had no idea how to find a common language with children! My mother had a peculiar idea of ​​personal boundaries. She could stand at the door and declare that she would not let me out in this form if she thought that I was too brightly made up or inappropriately dressed.

I still stand in front of the mirror for hours, unable to decide if I look normal enough or if it might seem to someone on the street that I have a short skirt that is too old for me or lipstick of the wrong color for this time of day. Yes, I’m even in the salon to the question: “How to cut your hair?” - I babble, they say, the master knows better! And it’s just some kind of holiday, if our tastes coincide with the hairdresser and I don’t leave the chair with one thought: “Urgently run to the store for a hat!”

At the age of 20, I had to come home no later than 9 pm. It was worth lingering - my parents began to cut off the phone and demand that I immediately return to my native nest. Once I sat up at a party with a friend, the phone sat down. I go into the apartment and in horror I see that my mother, fragrant with Corvalol, lies on the sofa and pretends to have a heart attack, and my father is not at home - he left to pull me out of "this brothel".

I could only date the sons of my parents' acquaintances. Basket sons obediently gave flowers and dragged me to the Philharmonic and to the ballet. I was just as interested in them as they were in me. That is to say, not at all. Probably, sooner or later I would have arranged a “suitable” marriage, but then the system failed - immediately after receiving my diploma, I was called to work in an advertising agency. A good dad's friend needed "his own" girl with a liberal arts education, and mom decided that this was also possible.

At work, my brain probably began to erupt for the first time. There were many guys in the team who came to our capital city to build a career. They rented terrible rooms in communal apartments, sometimes they ate only buckwheat for weeks, dressed in second-hand clothes, and at first they envied me: I lived on everything ready and spent my salary only on my own needs.

And then the alignment began to change. It turned out that when you live with mom and dad, you do not need to gnaw out chances from life: you go with the flow and wait to be appreciated. And when you are on your own, you quickly learn to grab every opportunity. Yes, at first it was difficult and poor for my colleagues, but then they got on their feet, made a career, and I got stuck in the role of an errand girl .

When I married a colleague and we moved out to a rented apartment, there was a scandal at home. Mom screamed: “You are leaving us!”, Father declared a boycott, but my husband was categorically against staying under the wing of my parents. And how difficult it was for me: I didn’t know how to maintain order in the apartment, I didn’t know how to distribute the budget so that there was enough for everything! Why, I simply didn’t know how to cook pasta!

My husband joked bitterly that it seemed to him that he had not married me, but had adopted me - so he had to babysit me. I could squander my entire salary on boots, forget to pay the phone on time, refuse to communicate with the plumber who came to fix the leak, because I realized with horror that I couldn’t even formulate what happened to us, except for the child: “The water is leaking.”

When my daughter was born, my mother practically moved in with us, because I cried for hours that I couldn’t do anything. I was afraid to take the child in my arms - I would drop it, dilute the mixture - I would scald it, bathe in the bath - I would not hold it. My doll turned 3 months old, and then my mother said: “They took the suitcases in their teeth and went to live with us! I was not hired between two apartments to be torn. So I was faced with a choice: either learn how to do everything myself, or get a divorce , because my husband made it clear that he was ready to pull the family, help with the child, but not indulge my infantilism.

Now our girl is already 3 years old and I clearly know that I will love her immensely, but not take care of her the way my parents took care of me. After all, the result of such upbringing is self-doubt and the inability to independently cope with the simplest problems. If you live all the time in rose-colored glasses, the surrounding reality will sooner or later remind you of yourself in a far from pleasant way.

What do you think, is it necessary to take care of children or is it worth teaching them from childhood to cope with problems on their own?

