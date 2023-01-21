People tasked with Photoshopping their own images, deliver humorous and sarcastic results

The one who is fluent in photo editing has limitless possibilities. If you want, put yourself in your favorite movie, if you want, turn your cat into a movie heroine. But not all people know how to edit photos so deftly, so they turn to Photoshop masters who are ready to help them a little. True, here, as with any desire, one must be more careful, because when they are fulfilled, these cunning people turn on fantasy and humor to the fullest.
“Sister posted a picture where she kisses the air. Draw someone there, huh?
“Can you make Jack in Titanic draw my cat as one of his French girls?”
- God, yes, I would hang this masterpiece in the living room on the wall.
“And let Jack hug my dog instead of Rose on the bow of the ship”
“Turn a picture of my dog into a renaissance painting.”
- Ridiculously well done. I take my hat off to you! © yukinagato10 / Reddit
“Here is my brother at the bowling alley. Can it be moved to the Renaissance too?”
"Let my sister's cat do something cool instead of looking out the window"
- Is that cool enough?
"Someone remove the husband from the photo"
- Well, that's a completely different matter!
“The child said that my drawing did not look like a dolphin. Shall we prove him wrong?
- Well, why not a dolphin?
“Can you make my wife a little smaller? Let the car next to her seem huge.
- Well, technically I did everything right, didn't I?
"Put my cat in some funny situation"
“My mother-in-law doesn’t like her sandals in this photo. Is there any way to effectively replace them?
- If she has a sense of humor, she will appreciate it.
"Put My Dog in the Christmas Harness"
“My cat is not happy with the noodles I made. Photoshop something funny
- Look, now he likes your noodles.
"Add something interesting to the background"
- When he came on vacation to Jakku.
Would you dare to send your photo to the masters of Photoshop and humor?
