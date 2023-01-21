People tasked with Photoshopping their own images, deliver humorous and sarcastic results

Gochi Ez

The one who is fluent in photo editing has limitless possibilities. If you want, put yourself in your favorite movie, if you want, turn your cat into a movie heroine. But not all people know how to edit photos so deftly, so they turn to Photoshop masters who are ready to help them a little. True, here, as with any desire, one must be more careful, because when they are fulfilled, these cunning people turn on fantasy and humor to the fullest.

“Sister posted a picture where she kisses the air. Draw someone there, huh?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18T6pH_0kL87UST00
Photo byReddit

“Can you make Jack in Titanic draw my cat as one of his French girls?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whYOx_0kL87UST00
Photo byReddit

  • God, yes, I would hang this masterpiece in the living room on the wall.

“And let Jack hug my dog ​​instead of Rose on the bow of the ship”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jkpx4_0kL87UST00
Photo byReddit

“Turn a picture of my dog ​​into a renaissance painting.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00t1Rq_0kL87UST00
Photo byReddit

“Here is my brother at the bowling alley. Can it be moved to the Renaissance too?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYyUZ_0kL87UST00
Photo by© Uerwol / Reddit, © MaxPower244 / Reddit, © Wikimedia Commons

"Let my sister's cat do something cool instead of looking out the window"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQeuY_0kL87UST00
Photo byReddit

  • Is that cool enough?

"Someone remove the husband from the photo"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNv9u_0kL87UST00
Photo by© TamborineRock / Reddit, © GoombaPizza / Reddit

  • Well, that's a completely different matter!

“The child said that my drawing did not look like a dolphin. Shall we prove him wrong?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2pji_0kL87UST00
Photo by© armichfichnett / Reddit, © Dingleberry_Pie37 / Reddit

  • Well, why not a dolphin?

“Can you make my wife a little smaller? Let the car next to her seem huge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEb9S_0kL87UST00
Photo by© TheBiggestZander / Reddit, © stein89jp / Reddit

  • Well, technically I did everything right, didn't I?

"Put my cat in some funny situation"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVnKk_0kL87UST00
Photo by© Starbuckker / Reddit, © ariyen420 / Reddit, © Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, Inc.

“My mother-in-law doesn’t like her sandals in this photo. Is there any way to effectively replace them?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39bvAc_0kL87UST00
Photo by© Skinniedude / Reddit , © SeemonHaze / Reddit

  • If she has a sense of humor, she will appreciate it. 

"Put My Dog in the Christmas Harness"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118Zr7_0kL87UST00
Photo by© coveymcd2 / Reddit , © Gouravsatyawali / Reddit

“My cat is not happy with the noodles I made. Photoshop something funny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ju6Aa_0kL87UST00
Photo by© pumpkinmum / Reddit, © ab00gab00gab00 / Imgur

  • Look, now he likes your noodles. 

"Add something interesting to the background"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00RlV4_0kL87UST00
Photo by© petetemovic / Reddit, © Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens / Lucasfilm and co-producers, ©

  • When he came on vacation to Jakku. 

Would you dare to send your photo to the masters of Photoshop and humor?

