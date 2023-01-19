Wikipedia gets a massive redesign for the first time in 10 years

Search, table of contents and site header have become much more convenient.

Photo by Wikipedia

The non-profit organization Wikimedia Foundation has announced a major update to the Wikipedia interface. The interface update, timed to coincide with the 22nd anniversary of the English version of the site, focuses on ease of use and accessibility of information.

New design (English version of the site) Photo by Wikipedia

According to the developers, the update is available in the English version of Wikipedia and 94% of the 318 other language versions of the site on PC. At the time of this writing, most of other languages has still been updated.

Old design in another language Photo by Wikipedia

Among the main changes:

Improved search that now uses images and descriptions to make articles easier to find. This resulted in a 30 percent increase in user searches (tested).

Search after redesign Photo by Wikipedia

More visible language switching tools that allow readers and editors to quickly find their preferred language and switch.

Redesigned table of contents with links to sections that are highlighted when scrolling through the material.

Article view after redesign Photo by Wikipedia

A permanently displayed header for logged in (registered) users. The most popular features are visible in it, which allows you to reduce the number of scrolls when using the site.

The Wikimedia Foundation noted that the updated Wikipedia interface does not remove previously available features. Instead, it provides new work tools that have been added after consultation with many portal editors and user testing.

In Summary

The Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organization that operates Wikipedia and other free knowledge projects, recently announced an update to the Wikipedia interface. The update, which has been in development for several months, is aimed at improving the user experience and making it easier for editors to contribute to the site.

The new interface includes a number of new features, such as a more modern and streamlined design, improved navigation, and enhanced search functionality. Additionally, the update incorporates feedback from a wide range of editors and users who were consulted during the development process.

The foundation emphasized that the update does not remove any previously available features, but rather builds upon them with new tools and improvements. The updated interface is now being rolled out to all Wikipedia users. The foundation has also stated that this is a continuous process and they will continue to gather feedback and make adjustments to improve the interface further.

