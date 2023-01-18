Photo by Photo by Tayla Clement

Tayla Clement is a model from New Zealand who is also known as "the girl who can't smile." Tayla, 24, has a rare neurological disorder called Mobius syndrome. This means that she cannot move her eyes from side to side, raise her eyebrows, or even smile. For many years, she was bullied because she looked different. But Tayla has learned to embrace her true beauty. And since then, she has been successful as a model.

Photo by Tayla Clement

How Tayla Clement was able to achieve her dreams despite the criticism of the haters

At eight months old, Tayla was diagnosed with Möbius syndrome . Due to the lack of facial expressions on the girl's face, she was constantly poisoned. Of course, this made Tayla incredibly upset. There were times when she was on edge. However, the New Zealander was able to love herself, and turn her peculiarity for good. The girl learned not to let unpleasant people who criticize her appearance approach her, and not to respond to the comments of the haters. And recently she also signed a modeling contract.

Photo by Tayla Clement

Before, Tayla lacked self-confidence . But her difference from most others only helped her become stronger and set off in pursuit of dreams. The girl spoke about her inspiring path in an exclusive interview with the Daily Star.

“I definitely wasn’t always confident in myself.”

The expression on Tayla's face always seemed strange to those around her. To some she seemed gloomy, to others unnatural. But it wasn't the girl's fault. “All my childhood and school years I was bullied because of my syndrome. I was told that I couldn’t or shouldn’t be confident.”

Photo by Tayla Clement

Taila has done a great job of self-discovery. And it healed her. Not in the truest sense of the word, because the girl's syndrome remained. She just changed her attitude to her features and realized that she was unique . “No one else can be me, and I can't be anyone else. Becoming more confident is 10 times easier when you fully understand this concept.”

Photo by Tayla Clement

Negativity now only makes Tayla laugh

Most often, a girl receives negative comments on the Web. But this does not close her off from the world . On the contrary, Taila has created Instagram and TikTok accounts and actively shows herself and her life there. Although the girl is often told that she cannot smile like most, she is sure that her version of the expression of happiness on her face is unique.

Photo by Tayla Clement

“I can smile. My smile belongs to me. And just because it doesn't look like the smile of the majority of the population doesn't mean it's not a smile ," Tayla explained.

The girl was able to come to the conclusion that criticism and negativity on the Web stopped bothering her, let alone upset her. Tayla says that nasty comments now will only make her laugh. “There is no point in proving something to anyone. Some people really have nothing to do but try to bring other people down to their negative level, ”the model notes.

Photo by Tayla Clement

What success has Tayla Clement achieved?

Tayla now has 29k followers on Instagram and 27k fans on TikTok. Followers love her inspiring story.

The girl has also signed a contract with a modeling agency and is looking forward to sharing her creativity with the world. “I really want to make my mark in the modeling industry. And I know that I can give a lot to the world. I have this incredible gift and ability to inspire others ,” Tayla shares.

Photo by Tayla Clement

Tell me your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to follow and share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Gochi