"Bianca Censori's Sister is Happy About Her Relationship with Kanye West"

The relationship between Kanye West and Australian fashion designer Bianca Censori was deemed "really wonderful news" by Censori's sister this week.

'It's incredibly fantastic news for both my sister and the family,' Angelina Censori told the Herald Sun.

Alyssa Censori, another relative, expressed her "very happy for them both" sentiments.

The 45-year-old "Donda" rapper and his 27-year-old rumored wife Bianca were photographed together at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

It has been reported that the couple spent their honeymoon at a resort in Utah, where they enjoyed a luxurious five-day getaway.

According to TMZ, the couple has not yet applied for a marriage license.

Censori is a designer in the Yeezy brand's architecture department.

Her LinkedIn page states that she has held the position since November of 2020.

West hasn't been very discreet about his affection on the Kim Kardashian doppelganger; just last month, he dropped a song called "Censori Overload," an obvious reference to his girlfriend's surname.

Despite the fact that his ex-wife appears to be mentioned in the song (and it's not the first time), the lyrics imply that he may have been celibate up until the couple got married.

The couple's "nuptials" were announced exactly two months after their divorce was finalized.

The news that West was supposedly off the market prompted Kardashian to declare on Instagram that she is starting her "quiet girl era."

According to Page Six, a Kardashian family member has said that the founder of Skims "hates" Censori.

During a recent episode of the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star cried after saying that "co-parenting" her four children with Ye is "very f-king hard."

The teary-eyed founder of SKKN continued by explaining that she protects her children from her ex's online rants and outlandish public confrontations, such as his desire to go "death con 3 on Jewish people" and his wearing of a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt.

Why should I bring that excitement to them if they have no idea what is being said or what is going on in the world?

According to Kim Kardashian.

They aren't ready to cope with adult issues like that yet.

Knowing that she can't keep the truth from her children forever, especially as North, 9, becomes more active on social media, Kardashian has stated that she is ready to answer any questions her children may have.

She went on to say, "One day my children will thank me for sitting here and not attacking their dad while I could."

What a bunch of wacky nonsense.

They'll say "thank you," and I'll tell them all they need to know behind closed doors.

It's no longer my place to intervene.