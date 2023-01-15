Jacksonville, FL

The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.

Gochi Ez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23g7mX_0kFKpurx00
Photo byphoto by NFL

In a regular season game played in late September, the Jacksonville Jaguars crushed the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 38-10. The Jaguars sent the Chargers packing in January after coming back from a 27-0 deficit.

With about a minute left on the clock, the Jaguars kicked a field goal to win the game and take a 31-30 lead.

Trevor Lawrence overcame a 27-7 halftime deficit after four interceptions in the first half. The comeback led by Lawrence and his team was the third longest in NFL playoff history, and he finished the game with 288 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The Chargers and Jaguars played their first postseason game ever on Saturday. Takeaways from the American Football Conference wild card game

After scoring a touchdown in the third quarter, wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates with center Tyler Shatley (69) and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SWW0_0kFKpurx00
Photo byphoto by NFL

The second-half comeback by the Jaguars

The third quarter ended with the Jaguars up 13 points to 3 over the Chargers. Lawrence, who had a terrible first half, finished the third quarter by completing 10 of 11 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

When the third quarter ended, Jacksonville was down by a score of 30-20.

The Jaguars' defense held the Chargers scoreless in the fourth quarter, while the offense put up 11 unanswered points, including the game-winning 36-yard field goal with no time remaining to secure a 31-30 victory.

In the fourth quarter, Lawrence had 8 completions out of 12 attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Chargers pick off pass Four first-half goals scored by Trevor Lawrence

On Trevor Lawrence's first pass of the game, he was intercepted by the Chargers. Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day batted down Lawrence's pass, and linebacker Drue Tranquill picked it off in midair.

Two plays later, running back Austin Ekeler ran 13 yards for a touchdown.

Lawrence was picked off by Asante Samuel Jr. on fourth down on Jacksonville's second possession, setting a pattern throughout the first half.

After the turnover, the Chargers scored a field goal.

NFL Research shows that Lawrence is the first starting quarterback to throw an interception on his first two playoff drives since at least 1991.

NFC: Brock Purdy and the 49ers beat the Seahawks, thanks to the team's abundance of talent in key positions.

Derek Carr's Future After Leaving Las Vegas: Seven Probable Stops

Jacksonville's fourth possession ended with Lawrence being picked off for the third time. Samuel intercepted one of his passes, giving the cornerback a total of two first-quarter picks.

Three plays later, Ekeler ran 6 yards for a touchdown to put the Chargers ahead.

The first quarter ended with Los Angeles up 17 to none.

At the halfway point of the second quarter, Lawrence had his pass picked off for the fourth time, this time by Samuel. The Chargers' cornerback tied a career high with three picks in the opening period.

The Chargers jumped out to an early 27-0 lead as a direct result of the turnover chain.

In the first quarter, Lawrence threw for 77 yards, scored once, and was intercepted four times by the opposition.

The Jaguars committed five turnovers in the first half, including one on a muffed punt.

Asante Samuel Jr. suffers worst defeat of his career.

Samuel's best game of his career came at the right time. The second year cornerback was a ball hawk and played excellent coverage all night.

During the first half, the Chargers' cornerback made three interceptions. According to ESPN, he made history by being the first player to record three interceptions in the first half of a playoff game.

As of last Saturday, Samuel had four picks in his professional career. He started his postseason run with three goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jA1Y5_0kFKpurx00
Photo byPhoto By NFL

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# chargers# chargers vs jaguars# Jaguars vs chargers# justin herbert# Los Angeles Chargers

Comments / 2

Published by

A lonely but contented life inhabitant of the universe. Here I will publish my observations, stories, travels and everything that seems useful. I am a mum of 2 boys, wife of 8 years and an entrepreneur.I love everything beautiful and writing.

Houston, TX
425 followers

More from Gochi Ez

Wikipedia gets a massive redesign for the first time in 10 years

Search, table of contents and site header have become much more convenient. The non-profit organization Wikimedia Foundation has announced a major update to the Wikipedia interface. The interface update, timed to coincide with the 22nd anniversary of the English version of the site, focuses on ease of use and accessibility of information.

Read full story

How Angela A 95-year-old Woman Became The Oldest Person to win a Grammy

Realizing a lifelong ambition is among the greatest joys of life. However, unexpected setbacks from fate can mean scrapping otherwise ambitious ambitions. Thankfully, history is littered with individuals whose lives serve as reminders that it's never too late to put in the effort required to realize one's full potential. Angela Alvarez fits that description. She took home a Grammy at age 95! However, she was prevented from pursuing a career in music. What that means is that you can always start over.

Read full story

Tayla Clement is a model from New Zealand who is also known as "the girl who can't smile."

Tayla Clement is a model from New Zealand who is also known as "the girl who can't smile." Tayla, 24, has a rare neurological disorder called Mobius syndrome. This means that she cannot move her eyes from side to side, raise her eyebrows, or even smile. For many years, she was bullied because she looked different. But Tayla has learned to embrace her true beauty. And since then, she has been successful as a model.

Read full story
64 comments

"Bianca Censori's Sister is Happy About Her Relationship with Kanye West"

The relationship between Kanye West and Australian fashion designer Bianca Censori was deemed "really wonderful news" by Censori's sister this week. 'It's incredibly fantastic news for both my sister and the family,' Angelina Censori told the Herald Sun.

Read full story
26 comments

The Gas Station Attendant Who Saved 8 million

Neighbors and the family of Ronald Read were surprised after his death when he turned out to have a fortune of 8 million dollars.The man worked all his life as a gas station attendant and janitor and did not tell anyone that he was a millionaire.

Read full story
51 comments

This is what Messi can earn per second in Saudi Arabia at Al-Hilal

Lionel Messi has received an offer from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.This is reported byEl Mundo Deportivo.The football club is the archrival of Al-Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo recently joined.And the first blow must be a higher salary than that of the Portuguese.The Argentinian can earn this per second.

Read full story

Revelations from the interviews with Prince Harry

Prince Harry's autobiography was officially released on Tuesday, January 10th.But leaked publications have already caused quite a stir in recent days.Prior to the publication of his book Spare, Harry gave two interviews that were broadcast on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Read full story
12 comments

The time has come: Prince Harry's much-discussed book now available

There has been a lot of talk about Prince Harry's book for days.Certain revelations from the book Spare were leaked in advance.But from Tuesday the time has come: the book is available worldwide.

Read full story
8 comments

Products That Saw Price Spike in 2022 and Their Potential Prices for 2023

2022 will go down in the books as an expensive year.Partly due to the war in Ukraine that broke out at the beginning of last year, prices rose by ten (!) percent.Inflation was the highest since 1975.

Read full story

Exciting: Netflix shares trailer for season 4 of YOU

For fans of the popular Netflix series 'YOU', it can't be February soon enough, because the fourth season will be released in that month.So wait a little longer, but Netflix is ​​already sharing an exciting trailer.

Read full story

Elon Musk's successor at Tesla is "prepared." Who is Tom Zhu?

Since Elon Musk decided to take over Twitter, Tesla has been taking a beating on the stock market.Shares in the car company lost more than 60 percent of their value in a year.Critical voices called for more transparency, and the loudest even mentioned a change of power.But who is Tesla's number two?Who should succeed Elon Musk?

Read full story

How Much Do Hollywood Actors Earn With a Golden Globe?

A Golden Globe is not made of real gold.Yet the figurines often turn out to be of gold value for the career of aspiring Hollywood stars.But how much do actors actually earn when they receive the coveted prize?

Read full story

Chasing Tiger King: Netflix delves into absurd story behind the world's richest dog

Netflix looks set to top the absurdity ofTiger Kingin February with a new documentary series calledGunther's Millions.A story about the world's richest dog.A dog with dark secrets.

Read full story

Upcoming Removals of Films from Netflix's Library at the End of January

Netflix has started 2023 strong with a fresh batch of new cinema films. Unfortunately, a major cleaning round will also take place at the end of January. A large number of licenses and deals expire after January 31, which means that no fewer than 34 major films will disappear from the streaming service.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy