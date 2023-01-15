The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.

Photo by photo by NFL

In a regular season game played in late September, the Jacksonville Jaguars crushed the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 38-10. The Jaguars sent the Chargers packing in January after coming back from a 27-0 deficit.

With about a minute left on the clock, the Jaguars kicked a field goal to win the game and take a 31-30 lead.

Trevor Lawrence overcame a 27-7 halftime deficit after four interceptions in the first half. The comeback led by Lawrence and his team was the third longest in NFL playoff history, and he finished the game with 288 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The Chargers and Jaguars played their first postseason game ever on Saturday. Takeaways from the American Football Conference wild card game

After scoring a touchdown in the third quarter, wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates with center Tyler Shatley (69) and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16).

Photo by photo by NFL

The second-half comeback by the Jaguars

The third quarter ended with the Jaguars up 13 points to 3 over the Chargers. Lawrence, who had a terrible first half, finished the third quarter by completing 10 of 11 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

When the third quarter ended, Jacksonville was down by a score of 30-20.

The Jaguars' defense held the Chargers scoreless in the fourth quarter, while the offense put up 11 unanswered points, including the game-winning 36-yard field goal with no time remaining to secure a 31-30 victory.

In the fourth quarter, Lawrence had 8 completions out of 12 attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Chargers pick off pass Four first-half goals scored by Trevor Lawrence

On Trevor Lawrence's first pass of the game, he was intercepted by the Chargers. Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day batted down Lawrence's pass, and linebacker Drue Tranquill picked it off in midair.

Two plays later, running back Austin Ekeler ran 13 yards for a touchdown.

Lawrence was picked off by Asante Samuel Jr. on fourth down on Jacksonville's second possession, setting a pattern throughout the first half.

After the turnover, the Chargers scored a field goal.

NFL Research shows that Lawrence is the first starting quarterback to throw an interception on his first two playoff drives since at least 1991.

NFC: Brock Purdy and the 49ers beat the Seahawks, thanks to the team's abundance of talent in key positions.

Derek Carr's Future After Leaving Las Vegas: Seven Probable Stops

Jacksonville's fourth possession ended with Lawrence being picked off for the third time. Samuel intercepted one of his passes, giving the cornerback a total of two first-quarter picks.

Three plays later, Ekeler ran 6 yards for a touchdown to put the Chargers ahead.

The first quarter ended with Los Angeles up 17 to none.

At the halfway point of the second quarter, Lawrence had his pass picked off for the fourth time, this time by Samuel. The Chargers' cornerback tied a career high with three picks in the opening period.

The Chargers jumped out to an early 27-0 lead as a direct result of the turnover chain.

In the first quarter, Lawrence threw for 77 yards, scored once, and was intercepted four times by the opposition.

The Jaguars committed five turnovers in the first half, including one on a muffed punt.

Asante Samuel Jr. suffers worst defeat of his career.

Samuel's best game of his career came at the right time. The second year cornerback was a ball hawk and played excellent coverage all night.

During the first half, the Chargers' cornerback made three interceptions. According to ESPN, he made history by being the first player to record three interceptions in the first half of a playoff game.

As of last Saturday, Samuel had four picks in his professional career. He started his postseason run with three goals.