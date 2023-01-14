The Gas Station Attendant Who Saved 8 million

Photo by (Image: Unsplash)

Neighbors and the family of Ronald Read were surprised after his death when he turned out to have a fortune of 8 million dollars. The man worked all his life as a gas station attendant and janitor and did not tell anyone that he was a millionaire.

Of course with all due respect for the gas station attendant profession, but it is not the job where you expect a savings of 8 million. How did he do that? Tip of the veil: Ronald Read lived frugally, saved a lot and invested part of his income.

Anyone can become a millionaire

We recently came across Ronald Read's story in the book Millionaire with an ordinary job . Read was living proof that you don't have to be a successful entrepreneur, world star or top athlete to become a millionaire. In fact, you don't even need a big salary.

Until his retirement, Ronald Read worked as a gas station attendant and then continued as a part-time janitor to keep busy. It was only after he died at the age of 92 in 2014 that the smart investor and saver turned out to have gathered a fortune of $ 8 million without telling anyone. Even his family was amazed that the best man turned out to be a millionaire.

Ronald Read de minimalist

Ronald Read was the first in his family to finish high school and was a soldier during World War II. After the war he started working as a janitor and gas station attendant. He married and had two children.

What's his secret to becoming a millionaire? Simple: smart money management. As his wealth grew, Ronald Read continued to drive a second-hand Toyota Yaris, used safety pins to last longer on broken clothes, and cut his own firewood until he was 90 years old.

Photo by Ronald Read (Image: Wikimedia)

He invested the money he saved in quality companies. He did not go out of his way to speculate, and was never swayed by the headlines. He chose companies after doing careful research and made sure he invested well in different industries.

“Mr. Read invested in at least 95 stocks until his last day. He had owned many of them for years, sometimes even decades," an insider told The WasWashing Post on at the time . Millionaire Ronald Read invested in Procter & Gamble, JP Morgan Chase, General Electric, Dow Chemical and CVS Health, among others.

Posthumous philanthropist

What happened to his assets after his death? His family inherited about $2 million of the estate. $1.2 million went to the Brooks Memorial Library in his hometown. And the remaining $4.8 million he donated to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, where he frequented. Not for his health, but for the breakfast he regularly ate in the cafe there. Both the library and the hospital had never received such a huge donation.