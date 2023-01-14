This is what Messi can earn per second in Saudi Arabia at Al-Hilal

Gochi Ez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pvyn2_0kEWkKZZ00
Photo by(Image: ANP)

Lionel Messi has received an offer from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. This is reported by El Mundo Deportivo . The football club is the archrival of Al-Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo recently joined. And the first blow must be a higher salary than that of the Portuguese. The Argentinian can earn this per second.

The football world is doomed for good. Oil states (and Americans) have bought up clubs with wonderful histories, for whom there is no going back. World Cups are obtained in a dubious way. Countries without normal football leagues buy former world stars as prestige objects. And they all go in with butter and sugar.

Lionel Messi awaits bizarre salary in Saudi Arabia

Just when you thought it couldn't get any crazier, Al-Hilal comes up with the absurd offer for Lionel Messi, who also earns so much as ambassador of Saudi Arabia. According to sources from El Mundo Deportivo , a contract is ready with a salary of 300 million euros.

With this, Al-Hilal clearly wants to overdo Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The Portuguese will earn about 200 euros per year, including sponsorship money, at his new club in Saudi Arabia.

He can earn this per second at Al-Hilal

And hop, Al-Hilal wants to throw in another 100 million euros. That's how it is in Saudi Arabia. 300 million euros per year in salary, no one can imagine that. So let's put it into perspective. Messi can earn this per second in the sandbox, including his free time and night's sleep.

  • Messi can earn 300 million euros per year at Al-Hilal
  • This equates to a monthly salary of 25 million euros
  • That is 5,769,230.77 euros per week
  • He can add 821,917.81 euros daily
  • That means an hourly wage of 34,246.58 euros
  • Every minute, 570.78 euros would then flow in
  • Messi can earn 9.51 euros per second in Saudi Arabia

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lionel Messi# sport# football# soccer# match

Comments / 0

Published by

A lonely but contented life inhabitant of the universe. Here I will publish my observations, stories, travels and everything that seems useful. I am a mum of 2 boys, wife of 8 years and an entrepreneur.I love everything beautiful and writing.

Houston, TX
286 followers

More from Gochi Ez

Jacksonville, FL

The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.

In a regular season game played in late September, the Jacksonville Jaguars crushed the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 38-10. The Jaguars sent the Chargers packing in January after coming back from a 27-0 deficit.

Read full story
2 comments

The Gas Station Attendant Who Saved 8 million

Neighbors and the family of Ronald Read were surprised after his death when he turned out to have a fortune of 8 million dollars.The man worked all his life as a gas station attendant and janitor and did not tell anyone that he was a millionaire.

Read full story
47 comments

6 Unique Ways to Save Money That You May Not Know

No matter how we look at it, saving money remains difficult.What do you do if you have come up with a savings goal and set up an automatic debit to your savings account, but you still don't want to succeed (quickly) enough?

Read full story

These are the biggest revelations from the interviews with Prince Harry

Prince Harry's autobiography was officially released on Tuesday, January 10th.But leaked publications have already caused quite a stir in recent days.Prior to the publication of his book Spare, Harry gave two interviews that were broadcast on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Read full story
2 comments

The time has come: Prince Harry's much-discussed book now available

There has been a lot of talk about Prince Harry's book for days.Certain revelations from the book Spare were leaked in advance.But from Tuesday the time has come: the book is available worldwide.

Read full story
8 comments

These products became the most expensive last year (and we can expect this in 2023)

2022 will go down in the books as an expensive year.Partly due to the war in Ukraine that broke out at the beginning of last year, prices rose by ten (!) percent.Inflation was the highest since 1975.

Read full story

Exciting: Netflix shares trailer for season 4 of YOU

For fans of the popular Netflix series 'YOU', it can't be February soon enough, because the fourth season will be released in that month.So wait a little longer, but Netflix is ​​already sharing an exciting trailer.

Read full story

7 startling revelations in Harry's autobiography Spare

The long-awaited autobiography of Prince Harry (38) has been on the shelves since Tuesday, January 10.With this book, the Duke of Sussex surpasses Princess Diana's controversial BBC interview.Nothing in Sparegoes unspoken.What shocking revelations can you expect?

Read full story

Elon Musk's successor at Tesla is "prepared." Who is Tom Zhu?

Since Elon Musk decided to take over Twitter, Tesla has been taking a beating on the stock market.Shares in the car company lost more than 60 percent of their value in a year.Critical voices called for more transparency, and the loudest even mentioned a change of power.But who is Tesla's number two?Who should succeed Elon Musk?

Read full story

"What to Wear to a Job Interview: Tips on Choosing the Right Color for Your Outfit"

Of course, the right color of clothing during a job interview is not decisive.But colors do have more influence than you think.Because employers have to decide in half an hour to an hour whether or not you are the right person for the job, the first impression counts more than in other situations.

Read full story

How Much Do Hollywood Actors Earn With a Golden Globe?

A Golden Globe is not made of real gold.Yet the figurines often turn out to be of gold value for the career of aspiring Hollywood stars.But how much do actors actually earn when they receive the coveted prize?

Read full story

Chasing Tiger King: Netflix delves into absurd story behind the world's richest dog

Netflix looks set to top the absurdity ofTiger Kingin February with a new documentary series calledGunther's Millions.A story about the world's richest dog.A dog with dark secrets.

Read full story

34 Major Films Netflix Will Scrap at the End of January At The End of January

Netflix has started 2023 strong with a fresh batch of new cinema films. Unfortunately, a major cleaning round will also take place at the end of January. A large number of licenses and deals expire after January 31, which means that no fewer than 34 major films will disappear from the streaming service.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy