This is what Messi can earn per second in Saudi Arabia at Al-Hilal

Lionel Messi has received an offer from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. This is reported by El Mundo Deportivo . The football club is the archrival of Al-Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo recently joined. And the first blow must be a higher salary than that of the Portuguese. The Argentinian can earn this per second.

The football world is doomed for good. Oil states (and Americans) have bought up clubs with wonderful histories, for whom there is no going back. World Cups are obtained in a dubious way. Countries without normal football leagues buy former world stars as prestige objects. And they all go in with butter and sugar.

Lionel Messi awaits bizarre salary in Saudi Arabia

Just when you thought it couldn't get any crazier, Al-Hilal comes up with the absurd offer for Lionel Messi, who also earns so much as ambassador of Saudi Arabia. According to sources from El Mundo Deportivo , a contract is ready with a salary of 300 million euros.

With this, Al-Hilal clearly wants to overdo Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The Portuguese will earn about 200 euros per year, including sponsorship money, at his new club in Saudi Arabia.

He can earn this per second at Al-Hilal

And hop, Al-Hilal wants to throw in another 100 million euros. That's how it is in Saudi Arabia. 300 million euros per year in salary, no one can imagine that. So let's put it into perspective. Messi can earn this per second in the sandbox, including his free time and night's sleep.