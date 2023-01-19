Simple Ways You Can Save Money

Gochi Ez

Photo by(Image: Netflix)

No matter how we look at it, saving money remains difficult. What do you do if you have come up with a savings goal and set up an automatic debit to your savings account, but you still don't want to succeed (quickly) enough?

To think about one of the most common resolutions, here are some tips that you don't often think of yourself.

Unique ways to save money

Putting money aside every month, smart investing, and the think-want-do method are all well-known ways to save money. Add one or more of these tips to that, and it just gets better.

1. The 1,500 dollars trick

You can save an extra 1,500 dollars in a year, and hardly feel it. On Monday, you set aside 1 dollar, Tuesday, 2 dollars, on Wednesday, 3 dollars, Thursday, 4 dollars, Friday, 5 dollars, Saturday, 6 dollars, and on Sunday, 7 dollars. that every week.

2. Go for a no-spend Monday to save money

Take the challenge and try not to open your wallet at all one day a week. Monday is a good day for this, as you probably don't have much planned after the busy weekend anyway. Is this challenge too easy for you? Then go for a no-spend month. one month in which you do not spend more than your monthly expenses, so that you can save this. It is also a good way to become aware of where your money is going.

3. Keep a money diary for a week

Only for seven days. You can even do it in your phone notes. Literally write down everything you spend (including in the supermarket), so you can see exactly how all those small expenses ensure that you have no money left at the end of the month. You will recognize patterns and also think twice about every purchase you make in the future.

Do you notice that the week is a success and that you can save more afterwards? Then try to repeat it once in a while.

4. Spend cash only for a week

Another way to become more aware of exactly how much money you are spending (and therefore save more money) is to spend only cash for a week. debit a certain amount at the beginning of the week. It is therefore immediately a challenge; can you get by on that money? You will be surprised at how quickly you spend the money.

5. Unsubscribe from emails to save

Every day you are seduced by every webshop where you have ever bought something. Oh, 50 percent off? Then you actually save money, right? Unsubscribing from these emails will save you a lot of impulse buying. There are also a lot of other saving tips in the field of clothing. From buying more second-hand to sorting out your wardrobe to rediscover old clothes that you never wear again. Or sell it through a website like Vinted.

6. Write down purchases before you buy them

Are you looking around on Bol.com or another website and see something you would like to buy? Write it down and leave it for what it is. If you're still thinking about it after two weeks, go ahead and buy it . But often you will see that you can live without that item.

Do you want to do it all right? Then transfer the money you actually wanted to spend to your savings account. This way you can be sure that you will not spend it and that you can really save it.

