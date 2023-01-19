Revelations from the interviews with Prince Harry

Photo by photo by wiki

Prince Harry's autobiography was officially released on Tuesday, January 10th. But leaked publications have already caused quite a stir in recent days. Prior to the publication of his book Spare, Harry gave two interviews that were broadcast on Sunday night and Monday morning.

He gave an interview to the British ITV and the other interview was with the American CBS. In the interviews, he makes a lot of revelations that loosen quite a few tongues. He talks about his stepmother Camilla, the bond between his brother William and Catherine, and about his drug use after the death of his mother Diana.

'No intention to hurt them'

In the conversation with ITV, Prince Harry talks about his relationship with his father, King Charles, and his brother, William. "At the moment, I don't recognize my father and brother, but they probably don't recognize me at the moment either." Nevertheless, he indicates that he would like to have his father and brother back. "I love my brother." I love my family. Nothing I've done in this book or otherwise has ever been with the intention of hurting them. I hope they will read my book, but I don't think so.”

Meghan to Kate

The British prince also says that he had hoped that he, his wife Meghan, William, and Catherine would form a new unit. But unfortunately, this turned out differently. “I thought the four of us would bring me and William closer together, we could start working together." "Before it was Meghan, whoever it was going to be, I always hoped the four of us would get along, but soon it turned into Meghan against Kate.”

'Ended in bed with the devil'

Harry also says that some members of the British royal family who have strengthened ties with the tabloid press have “ended up in bed with the devil to restore their image." According to Harry, doing this 'must' or 'wanting' is 'a choice'. But the moment it comes at the expense of himself or other members of the British royal family, "I draw the line," said the British prince.

'Dangerous woman'

In the interview with CBS, Harry talks about his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles, among other things. “When my mother called her 'the third person in my marriage' in an interview with the BBC, it made Camilla a dangerous woman.” He also says that after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, he used a lot of drugs: “I used ayahuasca, psilocybin, and mushrooms." "I would never advise people to do this recreationally, but for me it worked like medicine.”