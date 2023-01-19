Products That Saw Price Spike in 2022 and Their Potential Prices for 2023

Photo by Precious Madubuike on Unsplash

2022 will go down in the books as an expensive year. Partly due to the war in Ukraine that broke out at the beginning of last year, prices rose by ten (!) percent. Inflation was the highest since 1975.

Which products hurt our wallets the most last year to buy? And can we also expect the same price increase in 2023?

Expensive products

In the past year we mainly noticed that energy prices rose enormously and that foodstuffs such as eggs, milk and cheese became a lot more expensive. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), the latter products were more than 28 percent more expensive in December than in 2021. Meat and fish also became much more expensive. Those prices rose by about 18 percent. You paid 16 percent more for bread and almost 14 percent more for vegetables.

Gas and electricity the most expensive

If we zoom in on gas and electricity, they emerge as winners of the 'inflation competition'. These prices were no less than 114 percent higher than last year. Fortunately, these prices have been falling again recently, partly thanks to the price cap.

Compare with 50 years ago

Can we also properly compare the situation of the past year with the situation in 1975, when the percentage was 10.2 percent? Unfortunately for our generation, we felt the price hikes in 2022 more than people did 50 years ago. This is because wages also increased enormously during that time. Last year, wages did not rise sharply and lagged inflation. Collectively agreed wages rose by approximately 3.2 percent.

What can we expect in 2023?

Should we also expect price increases, such as in 2022, for the coming year? According to economists, we should expect significant price increases, although to a lesser extent than last year. Inflation remains high as energy prices now have an increasingly indirect effect on product prices. For example, a baker has to pass on higher energy costs, which increases the price of your bread.

In 2023, therefore, we will certainly not be done saving. You can therefore always use useful saving tips