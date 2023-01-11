Chasing Tiger King: Netflix delves into absurd story behind the world's richest dog

Netflix looks set to top the absurdity of Tiger King in February with a new documentary series called Gunther's Millions . A story about the world's richest dog. A dog with dark secrets.

The few weeks that everyone was addicted to Tiger King feel like an eternity ago. 2020, the start of a pandemic that will last a lot longer than we thought and hoped at the time. In the meantime, we are almost three years and a very mediocre second season into our journey.

From Tiger King to Gunther's Millions

The makers could no longer match the absurdity of the first season. The story of Joe Exotic is simply more unbelievable and  stranger than fiction. It's not that Netflix isn't trying anymore, because on February 1 there will be a documentary series that on paper sounds just as absurd as Tiger King.

Then we're talking about Gunther's Millions , a Netflix original for which the first trailer has just been released. The documentary follows a sheepdog, Gunther. And not just any dog: Gunther is a multimillionaire.

Richest dog in the world

The German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein left him no less than 80 million dollars. The best man, uh, dog, had a team that was tasked with giving him "the best lifestyle possible." Gunther also had a group of young pop stars who lived with him 24/7 in his  mansion , as  roommates.

Okay, exaggerated, Strange. But it doesn't stop there. As befits a compelling Netflix documentary, it gets crazier and grittier. The young stars had to follow orders and were encouraged to have sex with the other talents in the villa.

Big Brother over

They were also continuously monitored and followed, Big Brother style, but with a cult sauce and hints in the trailer that the housemates of the millionaire's dog were also part of an experiment. Or something.

And then there is another salient detail: Gunther has been alive for three decades. How is that possible? There is something about cloned dogs, and a lot of questions are evaded by those involved. It sounds and is all downright absurd and implausible, but all the elements described above come to the fore in Gunther's Millions,  the first trailer promises.

February 1 on Netflix

Above all, we need a lot of answers. Fortunately, Netflix will give us that very soon, because all episodes of Gunther's Millions can be watched on the streaming service starting February 1. Fortunately, because we need to recover from the trailer alone.

