Upcoming Removals of Films from Netflix's Library at the End of January

Netflix has started 2023 strong with a fresh batch of new cinema films. Unfortunately, a major cleaning round will also take place at the end of January.

A large number of licenses and deals expire after January 31, which means that no fewer than 34 major films will disappear from the streaming service.

Last chance on Netflix

Fortunately, we still have three weeks and we already know which films are involved. Time for a last-minute movie night! Before we list the complete list of movies that are going to disappear for you, we first tip four movies that are definitely worth streaming before Netflix scraps them.

District 9 (2009)

District 9 is easily one of the best sci-fi movies of the past twenty years. Despite a limited budget, or perhaps because of a limited budget, director Neill Blomkamp managed to create a believable world. In Blomkamp's alternate reality, our globe is visited by extraterrestrial life in 1982. And what does humanity do? Stopping the aliens in ghettos in South Africa. A confrontational masterpiece that the filmmaker has not equaled since.

IMDb rating: 7.9

John Wick (2014)

The fourth John Wick film will finally be released in March . After that, we are also treated to a spin-off with Ana de Armas and a real television series . enough to look forward to, but before that, you can first go back to the film that started it all. But make sure you get there fast, because the first John Wick movie is about to disappear from Netflix!

IMDb score: 7.4

US (2019)

Time for a relatively recent horror gem. Be warned, because this film is anything but suitable for the faint-hearted. Us is a blood-curdling horror film that takes the viewer into a dark world from the very first scene. A couple decides to go to a beach house with their children to relax with friends. There, however, they receive an unannounced visit…

IMDb score: 6.8

Biking Borders (2021)

We move from Hollywood fireworks to more serious viewing material. The documentary Biking Borders follows Max and Nono, two former classmates who want to build a school in Guatemala. A lot of money is needed for that, and they have an ambitious plan for that: cycling from Berlin to Beijing. A journey of 15,000 kilometers. It makes for one heck of a documentary.

IMDb rating: 7.7

All 34 movies disappearing from Netflix

Looking for more movies to quickly check out before they disappear? Below you will find the complete list of all films that Netflix will remove after January 31.

Knowing (2009)

Twilight (2008)

District 9 (2009)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

New Kids Nitro (2011)

Escape Plan (2013)

Home Front (2013)

Dik Trom (2010)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

John Wick (2014)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

Miracle (2017)

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)

Newness (2017)

The Son of Bigfoot (2017)

The Defiant Ones (2017)

Assassination Nation (2018)

Boy Erased (2018)

Night School (2018)

Mary Queen of Scots (2018)

The Grinch (2018)

Mortal Engines (2018)

Little Italy (2018)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)

US (2019)

Happy Death Day 2U (2019)

Little (2019)

Love Jacked (2018)

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015)

Biking Borders (2021)

Imperial Dreams (2014)





