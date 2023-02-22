Jennifer Aniston rejected Matthew Perry after he confessed his love to her. She helped him survive.

We could happily binge-watch Friends forever. The play is about the ideal of friendship, not just the jokes that always make us laugh. Over the course of the show's ten seasons, the characters became more than just friendly neighbors; they became family. The onscreen chemistry between the actors was boosted by the real-life romance between them. Friends rallied behind one of the show's stars, Matthew Perry, when he fell ill. All of them rallied around him and gave him the support he needed to start over.

The show's friendship, loyalty, and love themes explain its longevity. The show's influence on popular culture continues after almost a decade. "How you doin'?" and "We were on a break" are now popular phrases from the show. Later sitcoms have sought to copy the show's success. None have been able to replicate Friends, one of the most beloved television shows. Friends is a great show to watch with friends, whether it's for the first or hundredth time.

Matthew Perry finally landed the job that would make his career, on Friends, after numerous false starts.

Williamstown, Massachusetts, is the place of his birth. However, he relocated to Canada when his parents divorced and his mother remarried television journalist Keith Morrison. He grew up there but eventually moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. Matthew struggled with feelings of isolation and inadequacy. He traveled to Hollywood in the hopes that stardom would help him get over his depression. And Perry thought he had skill and used to enjoy participating in school productions.

After completing acting training in California, Matthew landed guest roles on hit TV shows. His breakout role as Chazz Russell in Boys Will Be Boys catapulted him to fame. The show was cancelled after just one season. After that, he appeared as a guest star on other TV shows, including Growing Pains, Sydney, Beverly Hills, 90210, and many more. However, he was yet to secure a permanent position in the workforce.

Perry began receiving main roles in the early 1990s. As part of his deal to appear in LAX 2194, he also chose to try out for the Friends pilot. Thus, Perry was cast as Chandler Bing and catapulted to fame.

A celebrity's spotlight was too much for him to bear.

Matthew's breakthrough to international stardom came after Friends' enormous success. He enjoyed the spotlight for a while, but eventually came to terms with the fact that it did little to improve his life. He drew parallels between himself and his Chandler persona. Perry, like him, would make light of serious situations and try to mask his actual emotions. During his adolescence, Matthew learned unhealthy coping mechanisms and adopted them as routine.

«For a while after [fame] comes, life is like a trip to Disneyland. Feelings of "I've made it, I'm pleased, there's no difficulty in the world" lasted for around eight months in my life. When you really think about it, you'll see that it doesn't solve any problems or make your life better in any way.» Matthew Perry

To put it bluntly, he had a serious crush on Jennifer Aniston.

Matthew recently revealed that he met Jennifer Aniston before to the Friends filming and immediately fell in love with her. The two future coworkers were introduced by their common friends, but Perry wasn't quite ready to confess his affections to Jennifer. But he waited for the ideal opportunity to strike.

How could I help but be captivated by her at first sight? and found her attractive; I got the impression she was interested, too; maybe this could lead somewhere.” Matthew Perry

Matthew called Jennifer to ask her out when he was cast as Chandler, but she only wanted to be friends. Apparently, per Perry, they are not able to be pals. But in the end, he was able to keep his mind on work, and the two became friends. But his true feelings for Jennifer remained undisclosed.

Matthew's sentiments of love began to fade as he realized they were unrequited. It wasn't until Jennifer started dating Brad Pitt that Perry was able to get over his feelings for Jennifer. That's when their friendship truly blossomed. Jennifer's concern for Matthew's well-being was palpable. She told him her worries openly and even volunteered to lend a hand. She was the one who reached out the most," Perry reflected afterwards. I owe a lot of thanks to her for it.

With the encouragement of his friends, he finally began to fight for his life.

When Matthew's poor habits became increasingly problematic, the cast and writers of the show met in the dressing room to express their worries. So began Perry's arduous journey to save his life. He originally checked into treatment in 1997 and was there for a total of 28 days.

The treatment, alas, was ineffective. For a long time, Matthew would work on ways to beat these obstacles. He also has a strong support system made up of his friends.

It reminds me of penguins. When one penguin is unwell or badly injured in the wild, the others gather around it and help it stand up. They avoid it until the penguin is able to walk normally again. The ensemble played a similar role for me.” Matthew Perry

In total, he spent 15 separate times in a rehabilitation facility.

Photo by Stephen Boitano / Everett Collection / East News

Perry claims to have attended treatment centers for substance abuse 15 times, including 65 times for detox. Numerous intestinal and other health problems plagued him throughout his life. A perforated bowel was another reason he needed medical attention.

After contracting pneumonia, Matthew was once kept alive using artificial means. Perry claimed he came out of his coma after two weeks to see his loved ones gathered around his hospital bed. He was constantly attended to throughout his entire stay in the hospital. Matthew then required a total of 14 operations to fix his broken body. Many things, including the impact on his parents, crossed his mind as a result of his ordeal. So he made a permanent decision to alter his course.

To aid others in their fight against addiction, he published a book on the subject.

Matthew now understands the struggles of those who face similar issues thanks to his own personal experience. He realized that he could utilize his platform to warn others about the potential consequences of their own reckless behavior. The result was a book titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," which came out in 2022.

Once he overcame his addictions, Matthew began to treasure each day he had spent sober. Perry argues that it is critical to take this step so as to avoid undoing the progress that has been made thus far. He hopes that by writing this book, he may show individuals that they are not alone in their struggles. It makes no difference if you're a famous person or not. Now that he's healthy again, he's appreciative of the second chance God has given him to live a full life.

"I'm a really grateful man. I know I should count my blessings every day that I do. And that allows me to pursue any goal I set for myself..» Matthew Perry

Can you still be friends with someone even if you once had romantic feelings for them?

Share your opinion in the comments.

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

PLEASE NOTE: This post may contain affiliate links.

Would you like to know about breaking news in your area, the country, and around the world as it happens? Create an account for free today!

Join us as a contributor if you’d like to make some extra money by writing.

Please consider buying me a coffee if you enjoy reading what I write. That would be wonderful!