Piloting for eight years. A young pilot fights this prejudice after being mistaken for a flight attendant.

A video posted to TikTok about a young female pilot who is frequently misidentified as a flight attendant went viral recently. On the other hand, 22-year-old Sabrina Johnson has been flying commercially for 8 years. We wanted to know how she got her start in aviation so young and what makes her an inspiration to so many people around the world.

Her skyrocketing success

Sabrina was blessed with parents that encouraged her interest in flying. She began taking piloting lessons at the age of 14, and by the time she was 16, she had completed her first solo flight. An additional year passed before Johnson earned his private pilot's license. She, too, recently completed high school and is now attending university.

Even though she was only a teenager, she decided to make piloting her career. Sabrina spent three arduous years in training as a flying instructor. She neglected her collegiate social life to focus solely on her passion for aviation. Even while on break, she never stopped her studies. Her ambition to become a pilot and an instructor was so intense that she was willing to sacrifice anything to get there as quickly as possible.

So, at the age of 20, she earned her degree and certification as a flight instructor and helicopter pilot. Within a short time, she was hired for her first piloting position. You might be surprised to learn that she started working in her current position when she was just 22 years old, but she actually had eight years of experience before that.

Shattering stereotypes

Even though Sabrina Johnson is in her pilot uniform, she is frequently mistaken for a flight attendant by customers and airport staff. It occurred again, and this time Sabrina recorded a quick TikTok video that quickly went viral. The rookie pilot makes no attempt to conceal her irritation with these preconceived notions.

A look at the numbers, though, reveals why this is Johnson's experience so frequently. There are fewer women than men among US pilots by a factor of roughly 0.7:1. In addition, the typical age of a pilot is 45 years old.

More than 2 million people have watched Sabrina's TikTok video. The media took notice of her, and she is now frequently featured on podcasts and TV shows. And this occurred because many individuals can identify with Sabrina because they too experience bias and stereotyping on a daily basis. Several commenters on the article mentioned that they, too, are frequently mistaken for "assistants" or "designers" rather than "engineers" or "surgeons" because of their age or looks.

Ambitious plans

“By the time I’m 34, I will have had 20 years of experience with aviation." I just started early, and you can too.” Some of Sabrina's other comments became viral as well. They're largely responsible for the young pilot's meteoric rise to fame as a figure of inspiration.

Unfortunately, not everything about her newfound fame was roses and sunshine. Many people doubted her abilities as a pilot, so she had to deal with their criticism. She doesn't pay much mind to the haters, though, and she keeps uploading videos about her fascinating work because she has so much support.

In the present, Johnson juggles her career as a pilot with her academic pursuits. Her father was one of her first students when she graduated from flight school in 2022. He encouraged her and paved the way for her to realize her ambitions.

Sabrina has proven that it is possible to achieve one's goals in life through dedication and perseverance, and now it is her chance to be a positive influence and help others realize their aspirations.

Can you think of any other fields that were traditionally held by men or women but are now open to both sexes?

Share your opinion in the comments.

