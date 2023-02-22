Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar have 100 sets of rules and won't allow their children to use Social Media

On the set of the 1997 teenage horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. met for the first time. Not until the year 2000 did they begin dating officially. Gellar legally changed her name to Sarah Michelle Prinze after their wedding. They have relocated with their two children, Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10, to Los Angeles, California.

This famous people don't want the public to see their children's faces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmhhc_0kvw3Xvx00
Photo by© sarahmgellar / Instagram, © realfreddieprinze / Instagram

As Sarah and Freddie regularly post images they have taken on Instagram, they have amassed a massive following. Even so, you shouldn't expect them to show you any private photos of their loved ones.

Sometimes they'll show Charlotte and Rocky a photo from when they were babies, but that's about it. They might take pictures of the kids with their backs turned, or use emoticons to hide the kids' identities.

It's been discussed in the comments section how some people think it's ridiculous to protect kids' privacy while others strongly agree with it.There is a strict policy in place prohibiting their children from using any form of online networking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cAKK7_0kvw3Xvx00
Photo by© sarahmgellar / Instagram

Charlotte and Rocky do not have a presence on any social media platforms, including Instagram, to the best of our knowledge. They are only given permission to use their parents' smartphones on extremely rare occasions.

In an old interview, Sarah admitted that she and her husband are seen as being fairly strict parents by many of their friends and acquaintances. Sarah and her husband have two children. On the other hand, she thinks that the regulation is reasonable and responsible. She compared having a child on social media to getting a tattoo of a cartoon character when she was five years old. She said it was like having a child on social media. It doesn't matter how diligently you work to get rid of the tattoo; it will always be visible.

The celebrity talked on the challenges of coping with instances in which the posts that other people made when they were younger caused them problems in their personal and professional lives. She is making an effort to pass this information on to her daughter, despite the fact that her son does not currently use social media. One hundred different guidelines govern our household.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Df97h_0kvw3Xvx00
Photo by© realfreddieprinze / Instagram

Freddie Prinze Jr. once said that one must strictly follow a hundred rules. In his opinion, family is permanent whereas friends come and go.

In this vein, weekly family dinners are a regular fixture. Mobile devices should be turned off or put away during mealtimes. Sarah should teach her child to sit in the middle of the table, far from the door, to reduce the risk of spills.

As an added bonus, Freddie is a firm believer that breakfast is the most crucial meal of the day and should never be neglected. Still, fortune smiled on their offspring, as both parents eventually wrote and released cookbooks. Cookbooks "Return to the Kitchen" by Freddie and "Stirring up Fun with Food" by Sarah are both available now.

...yet they don't neglect the fun factor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9VwJ_0kvw3Xvx00
Photo by© sarahmgellar / Instagram

They are aware that game playing is something that all children, including Charlotte and Rocky, enjoy doing, despite the fact that they have established restrictions for their children. Because of this, they frequently spend time together going out and having fun.

After going to a theme park with her children, the actress posted a warning on her website for other parents, saying, "Parents, take note: this is how you will appear if you bring your children to this area." Bring any additional bags that you might need with you.The Prinzes are making an effort to better monitor their children's growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42JPVN_0kvw3Xvx00
Photo by© realfreddieprinze / Instagram

In their free time, Sarah, Freddie, Charlotte, and Rocky like to get together for costume parties and board games.

Both parents help their children with their homework and any projects or crafts they have to do for school. While Freddie was showing off an image that he had taken of a model of the solar system that he had built, he exclaimed, "We're building galaxies over here!" You may find out what other parents in different parts of the world have been doing with their young children by following the hashtag #projectswiththekids on social media.

The parents want to be good role models for their kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WEN8s_0kvw3Xvx00
Photo by© sarahmgellar / Instagram

The phenomenon of youngsters imitating their parents and other individuals is something that Sarah Michelle has seen firsthand. When infants see their parents brushing their teeth in the morning, in the afternoon, and before bed, they are more likely to take after their parents and start doing the same.

In point of fact, the younger Prinze children are frequently exposed to the sight of their parents assisting people who are in need. In other words, we adhere to this practice as one of our many family traditions. The statement made by the actress can be quoted as follows: "I began because my mother told me a very long time ago that there are ways to give back even when you have nothing." The benefits that accrue to you are multiplied by ten.

On her Instagram account, Sarah Michelle supports animal rights activists, raises money for charitable organizations including Project Angel Food, Habitat for Humanity, and CARE, and makes contributions to the fight against breast cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMoRU_0kvw3Xvx00
Photo byImage Source: Getty / Ron Galella, Ltd.

It has not gone unnoticed that Sarah Michelle is committed to giving back to society, and the activities that she has taken have inspired a significant number of individuals all around the world. Because she has the conviction that it is essential to foster a feeling of compassion and empathy in children at an early age, she encourages her children to actively participate in the charitable work that she does.

According to the findings of recent studies, it has been shown that youngsters who take part in activities involving volunteerism are more likely to develop a sense of social responsibility as well as a desire to assist others. When parents provide their children opportunity to learn about critical issues and develop a sense of community by participation in philanthropic activities, they are providing those possibilities to their children.

Giving back to the community is something that Sarah Michelle and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., have made a tradition in their family, and they encourage others to follow in their footsteps. The parents have high hopes that their children would learn the importance of empathy, compassion, and kindness by watching their parents participate in humanitarian activities.

Sarah Michelle's charitable activity extends beyond her family, and she makes use of her presence on social media to bring attention to causes that are vital. She has campaigned for the rights of animals, urged those who follow her to contribute to a variety of charities, and urged people to get active in the areas in which they live.

The stars don't brag about their acting talent in front of children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31OF5n_0kvw3Xvx00
Photo by© sarahmgellar / Instagram

According to Sarah Michelle, her children do not think that her job is cool or interesting enough to emulate. They would like to wait till their children are older before going to the movie theater again.

Sarah and Freddie used to perform in movies together, but now that they are parents, they take turns staying at home with their children as much as they can. The level of assistance that their children require is well known to the parents. As an illustration, when Charlotte broke her wrist, she required comfort and support from others.

They frequently express their love for their children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2Bsx_0kvw3Xvx00
Photo by© sarahmgellar / Instagram

The speed at which the actress's children are maturing is a change that the actress finds difficult to adjust to. At one point, she did it utilizing two images. On the first day, Sarah was thrilled and proud of her third-grader, and on the second day, she was sad that her son's carefree kindergarten days were ended. On the first day, Sarah was thrilled and proud of her third-grader.

She also took a picture and sent it out to all of her subscribers by email on the first day of school for both of her children, who were in the first and fourth grades. Despite the fact that neither the parent nor the child is without flaw, every relationship has its share of golden moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdoRQ_0kvw3Xvx00
Photo by© realfreddieprinze / Instagram

Both Charlotte and Rocky adore their parents and often express their desire for them to have additional children. In a recent interview, Sarah Michelle expressed exactly the same sentiment when asked about the frequency with which her children ask for a brother. She adds, "Ask Daddy."

It would appear that Charlotte and Rocky are looking forward to welcoming a new member into their family. The fact that Sarah Michelle mentioned asking Daddy could be interpreted to mean that her husband or wife is not as enthusiastic about the prospect of growing their family. In spite of this, it is abundantly evident that Charlotte and Rocky are appreciative of the love and attention that they receive from their parents, regardless of whether or not they end up having another child. The dynamics within a family may be rather complicated, and every family has their own one-of-a-kind approach to navigating life together. It is nice to watch the love and connection that Charlotte, Rocky, and their parents share one another, regardless of whether or not Charlotte, Rocky, and their parents end up with a new sibling.

When it comes to the upbringing of children, what are your ideas on striking a balance between love and discipline? How rigid is your household when it comes to following the rules?

Share your opinion in the comments.

