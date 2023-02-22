New York City is known for its vibrant nightlife, and there's no better way to experience it than from one of its many rooftop bars. From stunning city views to expertly crafted cocktails, rooftop bars are the perfect place to enjoy a night out with friends or a romantic evening with a special someone. Here are the top 5 rooftop bars to visit in New York City.

Westlight

Located on the 22nd floor of The William Vale hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Westlight offers breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline. The bar features floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace, making it the perfect place to enjoy a cocktail while watching the sun set over the city. Westlight offers a variety of craft cocktails and small plates, as well as an extensive wine and beer list.

2. The Ides

Located on the 6th floor of the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg, The Ides offers panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and the East River. The bar features an industrial chic design, with exposed brick walls and steel beams. The Ides offers a variety of creative cocktails, as well as a selection of beers and wines. The bar also hosts regular DJ sets and live music performances.

3. 230 Fifth

Located in the Flatiron District, 230 Fifth is one of the largest rooftop bars in New York City. The bar features a sprawling outdoor terrace, as well as an indoor lounge area with floor-to-ceiling windows. 230 Fifth offers a variety of signature cocktails and an extensive wine and beer list. The bar also offers a popular brunch menu on weekends.

4. Refinery Rooftop

Located in the Garment District, Refinery Rooftop offers stunning views of the Empire State Building. The bar features a chic design, with a retractable glass roof and a cozy fireplace. Refinery Rooftop offers a variety of handcrafted cocktails and a small plates menu. The bar also hosts regular events, including live music performances and DJ sets.

5. The Rooftop at The Jane

Located in the West Village, The Rooftop at The Jane offers panoramic views of the Hudson River and the Manhattan skyline. The bar features a Moroccan-inspired design, with plush seating and colorful tiles. The Rooftop at The Jane offers a variety of specialty cocktails and a small plates menu. The bar also hosts regular events, including live music performances and movie screenings.

When visiting a rooftop bar in New York City, it's important to keep in mind that most of these bars require reservations or have long wait times. It's a good idea to plan ahead and make a reservation if possible, especially if you're planning to visit during peak hours or on weekends.

Additionally, many rooftop bars have a dress code, so it's a good idea to check the bar's website or call ahead to see what the dress code is and plan your outfit accordingly. Some rooftop bars also have age restrictions or require ID for entry, so be sure to bring a valid ID with you.

Overall, visiting a rooftop bar in New York City is an unforgettable experience that offers stunning views, delicious cocktails, and a unique perspective on the city. Whether you're a local or a visitor, these rooftop bars are not to be missed. So gather your friends, dress up, and head out to one of these top 5 rooftop bars for an unforgettable night out in the city that never sleeps.

In conclusion, New York City's rooftop bars offer a unique perspective on the city's skyline, along with expertly crafted cocktails and delicious food. Whether you're looking for a romantic date spot or a night out with friends, these rooftop bars are the perfect place to enjoy the city's vibrant nightlife.